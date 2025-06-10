Dem Nanette Barragán Says LA Riots Would End if ICE Left so Illegal Aliens Could Keep Breaking the Law

Democrat Representative Nanette Barragán of California says the Los Angeles riots would die down if ICE just left, so her party’s beloved illegal aliens could keep breaking the law. If that sounds like extortion and a great deal for lawbreakers, you’re right!

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Dem Rep Barragán (CA): “If ICE left, you would see this all die down."



In other words: "If the Trump admin would just stop enforcing federal immigration law in California, there wouldn’t be any violence."



Extortion isn’t going to work, Dems. pic.twitter.com/dWDjfJjijq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 9, 2025

Yeah this won’t work. People voted for this and it’s what they will get. We want immigration enforcement. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 9, 2025

"Just stop enforcing the law and we’ll be fine"



Nah — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 9, 2025

Democrats are ridiculous.

Posters say Barragán needs to accept that ICE is not going anywhere.

Well, it's the Democratic way. "If we ignore the laws, we rarely have to arrest anyone". See, we have no crime problem. Guess what Barragan, ICE isn't leaving. They're just getting started. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) June 9, 2025

The Democrat motto: If you don't arrest people for committing crimes, then no crimes will have been committed. — Fonzo 🐊 (@Godofthunder70) June 9, 2025

Exactly. This isn’t 2020 anymore. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 9, 2025

President Joe Biden has gone bye-bye.

Mayor Karen Bass is trying the same nonsense. ‘It’s all ICE’s fault for enforcing the law!’ (WATCH)

Karen Bass: "If immigration raids had not happened here, we would not have the disorder that went on last night."



pic.twitter.com/Mctjpcyh7L — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) June 9, 2025

Their logic is insane. Extortion is spot on. — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) June 9, 2025

“You’ve got some nice ICE agents over there…would be a shame if something happened to them” pretty much — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 9, 2025

“If you would act the way I want, I wouldn’t hit you. So, it’s your fault.”



No wonder they love Kilmar Abrego Garcia so much. — Tao (@Umad80) June 9, 2025

"If you'd stop making me mad, I'd stop beating you, honey." — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) June 9, 2025

It is like an abusive relationship. ‘I wouldn’t have to burn these cars if you just let me continue breaking the law! You know I get!’

Posters say they've unlocked the secret to ending these pro-illegal alien riots.

What would ACTUALLY get this to die down: Make mass arrests.



All the rioters, the ones tossing bricks on cars/police, the ones burning stuff in public.



Once you make arrests like this, the "protestors" will hide away like cowards. — Isaac (@IcedViews) June 9, 2025

And longer term, actual prison sentences. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 9, 2025

Open up Alcatraz. — Isaac (@IcedViews) June 9, 2025

Mass arrests are a great alternative to what Democrats are demanding. A few examples would help these riots die down almost immediately.