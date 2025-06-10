VIP
Protesters in Downtown Los Angeles Given Ten Minutes to Disperse

Dem Nanette Barragán Says LA Riots Would End if ICE Left so Illegal Aliens Could Keep Breaking the Law

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:35 AM on June 10, 2025
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

Democrat Representative Nanette Barragán of California says the Los Angeles riots would die down if ICE just left, so her party’s beloved illegal aliens could keep breaking the law. If that sounds like extortion and a great deal for lawbreakers, you’re right!

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Democrats are ridiculous.

Posters say Barragán needs to accept that ICE is not going anywhere.

President Joe Biden has gone bye-bye.

Mayor Karen Bass is trying the same nonsense. ‘It’s all ICE’s fault for enforcing the law!’ (WATCH)

It is like an abusive relationship. ‘I wouldn’t have to burn these cars if you just let me continue breaking the law! You know I get!’

Posters say they've unlocked the secret to ending these pro-illegal alien riots.

Mass arrests are a great alternative to what Democrats are demanding. A few examples would help these riots die down almost immediately.

Tags: BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW AND ORDER RIOTS

