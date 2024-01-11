Fair Share Alert: Biden Brags About Making Big Corps Pay, Steps on ALL the Rakes

With Hunter Biden facing prosecution for tax evasion, and Ashley Biden owing thousands in unpaid taxes, you'd think Joe wouldn't brag about making anyone pay their fair share of taxes.

Yet here we are.

In 2020, 55 of the biggest corporations in America paid zero in federal income taxes.



But not anymore.



Under the law I signed, big corporations now have to begin to pay their fair share. pic.twitter.com/2dpTUppk4p — President Biden (@POTUS) January 9, 2024

First, let's rewind. Remember 2020? We do. What happened that year?

Oh, the government shut down the economy in the name of 'COVID safety'. Businesses weren't making as much money and the economy is still dragging itself along.

But do go on, Mr. President.

You know who else didn't pay taxes? Your son. Plus the 10% for the big guy. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) January 9, 2024

That, as we say, is (D)ifferent. Somehow.

Maybe you need to read an economics book! Corporations don't pay taxes they pass it on to the consumers. Therefore you would be raising taxes on the middle class! — James Billingsley (@jdbillingsley1) January 9, 2024

Yes. This is basic economics and common sense. Corporations aren't going to eat those losses.

Consumers will pay more.

Enjoy the price hikes right before the election!

You: “why are prices skyrocketing???” — Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) January 10, 2024

He's complained about prices rising. But has zero ability to connect the dots.

1) So these companies will simply raise prices on us consumers to cover the tax bill.



2) I am still waiting on ANY of you to define "fair share." — Joe Fletcher (@PastorJoeFletch) January 9, 2024

'Fair share' is 'whatever the Left says it is', and it's subject to change on a daily basis.

Consult your local economist to determine if this is good or bad for the country. https://t.co/6gKV2UBpuL — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 10, 2024

Not economists here, but we're sure it's bad.

And so... they will raise prices to consumers, as just another cost of doing business.



Brilliant, uncle joe. Brilliant. https://t.co/Nxp9MXX4vH pic.twitter.com/hZRsBMayWg — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) January 10, 2024

The adults are back in charge!

Or something.

Your son is being prosecuted for evading taxes for $ he got through FARA violations and influence peddling.



You took $200k from your brother that belonged to the stockholders of Americore.



Your family has received millions from China through shell company money-laundering. https://t.co/bkusR0j06V — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 10, 2024

But we thought no one was above the law.

Sure, I know this is a garbage talking point because .gov shut down the world for a 99.9% survivable virus and they all took massive losses bc of it, ergo no taxes that year.



But those megacorps are all the harshest wokeness enforcers now. ESG, DEI, etc. So, have at them, Joe https://t.co/wEt12Q1gNU — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 10, 2024

A fair point.

You get what you vote for, after all.

From 2015 to 2023, zero of the @POTUS' children paid their fair share even though their income was in the millions. https://t.co/x5lgmQLDBs — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) January 10, 2024

Norms and decency and all that.

We're glad Biden restored all that to the White House.

the only way i read this is that the federal government is attempting to further destroy our best and most successful producers https://t.co/8dt4FVd3sU — R. Daneel d’Anconia (A|A) (@rdaneel_) January 10, 2024

That's certainly a strong possibility.

So let me break it down for all of you. Jan 1 there was a 5.2% pay raise. In November there was a more than 15% federal tax hike on consumer goods. All through December, i paid about 15% more on certain consumer goods resulting in less money available. F https://t.co/riv2DgM7ZG — J Smith (@drgnnr46E) January 10, 2024

And that's how it works in reality.

I’m not economist but let me guess, it’ll be way more than what’s actually fair, as a result big corporations are going to charge more for their things to cover the cost



Then people are going to complain and the government is going to step in with another stupid action like this https://t.co/xaK7s4es78 — Grand Bagel (@TheGrandBagel) January 10, 2024

It's a vicious circle, because the people in charge either don't understand economics or want this to happen so they can step in to 'fix' a problem they created to begin with.

Even the Left isn't thrilled with this:

Are you trying to collect more funds for your baby Netanyahu? https://t.co/XR29lSC7YS — Borabae ⁷🥢✨💜🔻🌙🇵🇸🍉🪁 (@borabae_7) January 9, 2024

So mad.

This would be cool if it was funding things like healthcare for all Americans, but instead that money will go to Israel for the U.S./Israel genocide of Palestinians. https://t.co/yQWg8Qdvqt — Janette🏴‍☠️ (she/her) (@JanetteKirchner) January 9, 2024

Seems to be a theme in these quote tweets. Hmmm.

But as prices go back up, and the White House complains about it, remember that Biden made sure corporations -- sorry, their consumers -- pay their 'fair share', while his son and daughter don't pay any taxes.

***

