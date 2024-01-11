Fair Share Alert: Biden Brags About Making Big Corps Pay, Steps on ALL the Rakes

Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Nine Federal Tax Charges
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 11, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

With Hunter Biden facing prosecution for tax evasion, and Ashley Biden owing thousands in unpaid taxes, you'd think Joe wouldn't brag about making anyone pay their fair share of taxes.

Yet here we are.

First, let's rewind. Remember 2020? We do. What happened that year?

Oh, the government shut down the economy in the name of 'COVID safety'. Businesses weren't making as much money and the economy is still dragging itself along.

But do go on, Mr. President.

That, as we say, is (D)ifferent. Somehow.

Yes. This is basic economics and common sense. Corporations aren't going to eat those losses.

Consumers will pay more.

Enjoy the price hikes right before the election!

He's complained about prices rising. But has zero ability to connect the dots.

'Fair share' is 'whatever the Left says it is', and it's subject to change on a daily basis.

Not economists here, but we're sure it's bad.

The adults are back in charge!

Or something.

But we thought no one was above the law.

 A fair point.

You get what you vote for, after all.

Norms and decency and all that.

We're glad Biden restored all that to the White House.

That's certainly a strong possibility.

And that's how it works in reality.

It's a vicious circle, because the people in charge either don't understand economics or want this to happen so they can step in to 'fix' a problem they created to begin with.

Even the Left isn't thrilled with this:

So mad.

Seems to be a theme in these quote tweets. Hmmm.

But as prices go back up, and the White House complains about it, remember that Biden made sure corporations -- sorry, their consumers -- pay their 'fair share', while his son and daughter don't pay any taxes.

***

Tags: ECONOMY HUNTER BIDEN TAXES COVID BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

