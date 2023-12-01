Biden's Slam on Corporations for Not Bringing Prices Down Gets Walloped With a Community Note

Yesterday we told you about a post from whoever runs the @JoeBiden account on X and it's clear they hope everybody's economically illiterate.

The post said this:

Let me be clear to any corporation that hasn’t brought their prices back down even as inflation has come down: It’s time to stop the price gouging.



Give American consumers a break.

Either they are stupid or they hope everybody else is. Maybe a little of both.

Add it all up and Community Notes had some work to do on this huge pile of dishonesty:

They just flat out lie. They always have. https://t.co/Ot5wJzM42s pic.twitter.com/awc0IQTRlJ — Commander Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) December 1, 2023

I think the scary thing is that millions of people believe that price gouging is why prices are still so high.



Thank you, Community Notes. https://t.co/0ghzaCwmQQ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 1, 2023

The Biden White House is beyond shameless.

Senator Ted Cruz added this:

Man who spent trillions of borrowed dollars—creating massive inflation—now tries to blame that inflation on “big bad corporations.”



This tweet should be taught in every Econ 101 class in America.



If there were a Nobel prize for economic illiteracy, this would win it! https://t.co/bET92UlYSd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 1, 2023

Biden's economic team should be forced to take Economics 101 as well.

***

