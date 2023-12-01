LAST CHANCE: Special 48 Hour Twitchy Blowout Sale
Biden's Slam on Corporations for Not Bringing Prices Down Gets Walloped With a Community Note

Doug P.  |  3:11 PM on December 01, 2023
Yesterday we told you about a post from whoever runs the @JoeBiden account on X and it's clear they hope everybody's economically illiterate

The post said this:

Let me be clear to any corporation that hasn’t brought their prices back down even as inflation has come down: It’s time to stop the price gouging.

Give American consumers a break.

Either they are stupid or they hope everybody else is. Maybe a little of both.

Add it all up and Community Notes had some work to do on this huge pile of dishonesty:

The Biden White House is beyond shameless.

Senator Ted Cruz added this:

Biden's economic team should be forced to take Economics 101 as well.

*** 

