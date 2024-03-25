'Embellishment' Alert: Free Beacon Catches Biden in ANOTHER Big Lie

NBC News: 'Amid Book Bans,' Seven States Will Mandate LGBTQ-Inclusive Curricula
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on March 25, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Oh, look. President Biden is lying. Again. Must be a day ending in "y", huh?

It is a lie.

More from the Free Beacon:

Fresh out of law school and working as a clerk at a high-powered Wilmington, Delaware, law firm, Biden, in his telling, was tapped to defend a construction company sued by a 23-year-old welder who "lost part of his penis and one of his testicles" to a fire that broke out when he was working inside a chimney at a Delaware City plant. Thanks to Biden’s shrewd legal defense on the construction company’s behalf, the injured man lost the case.

"I wrote this memo. And son of a b—, it prevailed," Biden told Hur on Oct. 8. "And I looked over at that kid…and I thought, ‘son of a b—, I’m in the wrong business, I'm not made for this.’"

Biden said he was so wracked with guilt that he concocted an excuse to avoid a celebratory lunch with one of the firm’s named partners and walked into the public defender’s office to ask for a job that very day. It’s "the only time I ever lied," Biden told Hur on Oct. 8. Thus began, according to a New York Times report on the special counsel interview, "a career that would one day take him to the White House."

'The only time I ever lied', Biden says. With a straight face.

Here's the rest of the thread:

We're still amazed Biden says this is the only time he's ever lied. That's demonstrably false.

He did not work on that case.

He's lying.

Biden is a horrible, serial liar.

We really can't believe he said that.

And again. And again. And again.

Trump could say the sky is blue, and the media would say, 'Actually, it's cyan, and Trump is lying', but Biden can say this and the media are wholly disinterested in any follow up.

He's always been a liar.

Chop, chop guys.

Yes.

That's another one.

They'll never cover this.

A BIG tell.

Really is something, isn't it?

This made us laugh.

Weirdest stutter ever.

He's got some nerve, doesn't it? And the media will do nothing about it.

***

