'Embellishment' Alert: Free Beacon Catches Biden in ANOTHER Big Lie

Oh, look. President Biden is lying. Again. Must be a day ending in "y", huh?

New @FreeBeacon: Biden told SC Hur a story. A young welder lost his penis in an accident and sued his employer. Biden, who was such a gifted litigator, won the case and left the welder with nothing.

That story is almost certainly a lie.

w/@AndrewKerrNC https://t.co/3N1Om7aodk — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 25, 2024

It is a lie.

More from the Free Beacon:

Fresh out of law school and working as a clerk at a high-powered Wilmington, Delaware, law firm, Biden, in his telling, was tapped to defend a construction company sued by a 23-year-old welder who "lost part of his penis and one of his testicles" to a fire that broke out when he was working inside a chimney at a Delaware City plant. Thanks to Biden’s shrewd legal defense on the construction company’s behalf, the injured man lost the case. "I wrote this memo. And son of a b—, it prevailed," Biden told Hur on Oct. 8. "And I looked over at that kid…and I thought, ‘son of a b—, I’m in the wrong business, I'm not made for this.’" Biden said he was so wracked with guilt that he concocted an excuse to avoid a celebratory lunch with one of the firm’s named partners and walked into the public defender’s office to ask for a job that very day. It’s "the only time I ever lied," Biden told Hur on Oct. 8. Thus began, according to a New York Times report on the special counsel interview, "a career that would one day take him to the White House."

'The only time I ever lied', Biden says. With a straight face.

Here's the rest of the thread:

2/ Biden says after he won the case the lead partner asked him to a celebratory lunch and in "the only time I ever lied" said he couldn't go. Instead, Biden says he marched into the public defender's office and got a new job.



That is also almost certainly a lie. — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 25, 2024

We're still amazed Biden says this is the only time he's ever lied. That's demonstrably false.

Where did Biden get this story? Two things:

1. A strikingly similar case was covered in Biden's favorite newspaper, the Wilmington News-Journal, which he reads every day.

2. The firm he worked for did represent the construction company against a welder who was badly burned. — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 25, 2024

The problem? The case ended in April 1968, two months before Biden graduated law school.



And guess what? The welder, who was not young, won the case in a massive settlement via a jury verdict. — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 25, 2024

The firm Biden worked for could not confirm he ever worked on this case. Again, why would he have? He was in law school. And the lawsuit began when he was an undergrad. — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 25, 2024

He did not work on that case.

He's lying.

Biden's story has been breathlessly reported by the New York Times, Buzzfeed News and other outlets. It also appears, with some minor details changed, in his official biography.



The difference this time? He told it to two FBI agents and a special counsel. — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 25, 2024

last tweet: And why did Biden tell it? In part to explain to Hur the reason why he had so many documents in his house. Biden didn't keep a diary and lived such an interesting life so he needed to bring all these files home. — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 25, 2024

Biden is a horrible, serial liar.

“It’s the only time I ever lied,” Biden lied. — David Perron (@DavidPe51482177) March 25, 2024

We really can't believe he said that.

There goes Joe, again. — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) March 25, 2024

And again. And again. And again.

Trump could say the sky is blue, and the media would say, 'Actually, it's cyan, and Trump is lying', but Biden can say this and the media are wholly disinterested in any follow up.

Biden can’t help resorting to lies as an old man, it’s been the lifelong key to his success. — Keslovar (@keslovar) March 25, 2024

He's always been a liar.

Can’t wait for the brave fact checkers @ddale8 and @GlennKesslerWP to get into this! 😂 — Cash McCarty (@cash_mccarty) March 25, 2024

Chop, chop guys.

A professional and terminal liar. 🤥 — lil bit 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@tralalara1) March 25, 2024

Yes.

As all of Biden's anecdotes go... don't look too hard at his wife's car accident either (spoiler: her memory was sold for political expediency too ) https://t.co/Yy0FiPQdKz — HarambeActual, WebMD (@JuanEpstein67) March 25, 2024

That's another one.

once it was Very Important for all the big news organizations to call out Lies from the President



luckily it isn't anymore, otherwise Joe and Andrew's story would get way too much attention https://t.co/AcUrUhzLmb — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) March 25, 2024

They'll never cover this.

"the only time I ever lied" is a tell right there. https://t.co/g78yK8NlbS — Dusty (@dustopian) March 25, 2024

A BIG tell.

Really is something, isn't it?

This made us laugh.

How dare you the man just has a stutter https://t.co/0CFFiXVmOo — Everything Is Stupid (@BleenishGurple) March 25, 2024

Weirdest stutter ever.

The balls on this guy https://t.co/FergirjYkD — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 25, 2024

He's got some nerve, doesn't it? And the media will do nothing about it.

***

