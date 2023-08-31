WaPo takes a look at Biden stories 'that cannot be verified' (guess what word is never used)

Hey look, Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler has taken on some of the lies President Biden's spent his public life telling. Well, sort of.

You can tell by the way this story is framed where it's going:

Fact Checker: Here’s a guide to some of the stories told by President Biden that cannot be verified or are not plausible. https://t.co/d1GNg9WRGg — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 31, 2023

There's another way to put that, not that the WaPo dared go there:

Hmmm, if only there was a word which accurately describes a statement that's not plausible... 🤔 — Saul 🇺🇸 (@OldSchoolSaul) August 31, 2023

The word you're looking for is "lies". You're welcome. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 31, 2023

"cannot be verified or are not plausible."



So lies.



They're lies. https://t.co/q9dezqN7Cs — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 31, 2023

"Can't be verified"



"Not plausible"



"Not credible"



The word the Washington Post is looking for is "lies". https://t.co/7LzWRQHN7y — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) August 31, 2023

Nobody will be surprised to learn that the "L"-word never appears a single time in this particular "fact-check," nor do any Pinocchios.

Here’s your 3 years too late “we covered it” moment from the Post in which the word “lie” isn’t mentioned once. https://t.co/wE2KqKtnM8 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 31, 2023

And he didn’t even assign any Pinocchios. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 31, 2023

Here's an example of the kind of special treatment the "fact-checker" gives Biden:

But throughout his career — most famously in his first presidential campaign, in the 1988 election cycle — Biden’s propensity to exaggerate or embellish tales about his life led to doubts about his truthfulness. Contemporary news reports on the house fire do not match his telling of it, fanning criticism that he had lied to a vulnerable audience.

"Led to doubts about his truthfulness"? For crying out loud, WaPo! The part about a story Biden liked to tell that turned out to be "largely true" is another gem, along with describing one tale as "heartwarming but implausible."

Much like PolitiFact and Obama Lie of the Year for 'If you like your health care plan, you can keep it' ...in December of 2013. Getting around to it after a period of time when getting around to it does minimal or no damage. — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) August 31, 2023

The entire Post story explains how Biden has spent most of his life telling lies but they refused to use that word.

Soon they'll start calling them parables — Toell Nemesis (@toellsnemesis) August 31, 2023

"The way Biden spins a yarn goes a long way toward proving a father's love for his son."

I award you 4 Hillarys pic.twitter.com/O43XyYtUq4 — Pebo (@Pebo4Real) August 31, 2023

Try to imagine this paragraph if Trump had been the one making the claim:

My favorite part is when Glenn notes Biden’s claim he presented his uncle with a Purple Heart in 2009, but the uncle died in 1999.



Just a single paragraph. No accusation of lying. No pressing for a comment. Just glosses right over Biden giving medals to ghosts in his head. https://t.co/wE2KqKtnM8 pic.twitter.com/XHmc06utTB — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 31, 2023

Unreal, but sadly not shocking because "journalism" is dead.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!