WaPo takes a look at Biden stories 'that cannot be verified' (guess what word is never used)

Doug P.  |  12:57 PM on August 31, 2023
Meme

Hey look, Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler has taken on some of the lies President Biden's spent his public life telling. Well, sort of. 

You can tell by the way this story is framed where it's going: 

There's another way to put that, not that the WaPo dared go there: 

Nobody will be surprised to learn that the "L"-word never appears a single time in this particular "fact-check," nor do any Pinocchios.

Here's an example of the kind of special treatment the "fact-checker" gives Biden: 

But throughout his career — most famously in his first presidential campaign, in the 1988 election cycle — Biden’s propensity to exaggerate or embellish tales about his life led to doubts about his truthfulness. Contemporary news reports on the house fire do not match his telling of it, fanning criticism that he had lied to a vulnerable audience.

"Led to doubts about his truthfulness"? For crying out loud, WaPo! The part about a story Biden liked to tell that turned out to be "largely true" is another gem, along with describing one tale as "heartwarming but implausible." 

The entire Post story explains how Biden has spent most of his life telling lies but they refused to use that word.

"The way Biden spins a yarn goes a long way toward proving a father's love for his son."

Try to imagine this paragraph if Trump had been the one making the claim:

Unreal, but sadly not shocking because "journalism" is dead. 

