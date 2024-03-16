London Based Pundit Matthew Stadlen Gets VERY Emotional When Confronted With His Old...
Tucker v. Crenshaw on the TikTok Ban Bill: A Deep Dive Into the...
Lara Trump Confirms the RNC Will Hire on Scott Presler (Finally)
'Something Ain't Right': Border Patrol Union Has Thoughts on Biden's State of the...
Pedro Pascal 'Literally Tried to Save' Gina Carano by Advising Her to Tweet...
State Senator Threatens Riots After Pro-Police Bill Passes
President Biden Notices the 'Ugly Resurgence' of Islamophobia Following the War in Gaza
Heartbreaking! Guy Benson Shares a Touching Thread as a Reminder of Israeli Hostages...
Rolling Stone Warns Right-Wingers Are Pushing Absurd Lie About Haitian Cannibal Invasion
Dem Sen. Mark Warner Prods House to 'Carry on Reagan's Legacy' (By Shoveling...
Democrat Senator Says GOP Supermajority Is a Form of Slavery
LIES! Crying and Lying Taylor Lorenz Falsely Claims Elon Musk Forced Journalists Off...
Here's the 'Punishment' Biden Staffers Involved in Mishandling Classified Documents Receiv...
He Did The Meme: Tim Kaine Goes Full Norm Macdonald in Lamenting 'Islamophobia'...

President Biden Tells the Story of His House Burning Down Again

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on March 16, 2024
Meme

It was the fall of 2022 when even the New York Times couldn't ignore all of the lies President Joe Biden was telling. The Times decided to go with a puff piece stylizing Biden as the "Storyteller in Chief" who "spins yarns that often unravel." If it were Donald Trump doing this, they'd just say he lied and the fact-checkers would be all over it. But Biden is a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory, so it's OK if he stretches the truth now and then.

Advertisement

We've wondered if Biden's mental state has led him to believe all of the stories he's repeated so many times. Most of the time, it's just pandering to whatever audience he's addressing. You lost a child? I know what it's like to lose a child … my son Beau died in Iraq. He has said the first time he was arrested was when protesting for civil rights. Or was it the time he was arrested for trying to visit Nelson Mandela? He grew up in a Puerto Rican community in Scranton, Pennsylvania where he, a devout Catholic, went to Mass every Sunday but then booked it over to a black church and sat in.

And then there's his fire story. You lost your house to a wildfire in Maui? He almost lost his house too, with Dr. Jill in it.

The Times reported on the storyteller-in-chief: 

"Mr. Biden has mentioned the incident before, once saying that he knows what it’s like “having had a house burn down with my wife in it.”

In fact, news reports at the time called it little more than “a small fire that was contained to the kitchen” and quoted the local Delaware fire chief as saying “the fire was under control in 20 minutes.”

Biden was campaigning in Michigan this week and once again repeated the story of how his house also burned down with his wife in it.

Recommended

London Based Pundit Matthew Stadlen Gets VERY Emotional When Confronted With His Old Tweets After Mugging
justmindy
Advertisement

We remember him repeating it while speaking about the importance of infrastructure — the firefighters needed bridges and roads to get to his house that was going up in flames.

He's a pathological liar. Who would lie about their son dying in Iraq? Multiple times.

Advertisement

He'll lie about anything if he thinks it will ingratiate him to his audience. If you lost your home In a hurricane, he almost lost his house to a fire.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: JOE BIDEN LIE RNC RESEARCH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

London Based Pundit Matthew Stadlen Gets VERY Emotional When Confronted With His Old Tweets After Mugging
justmindy
Tucker v. Crenshaw on the TikTok Ban Bill: A Deep Dive Into the Actual Bill
Aaron Walker
State Senator Threatens Riots After Pro-Police Bill Passes
Brett T.
Pedro Pascal 'Literally Tried to Save' Gina Carano by Advising Her to Tweet a Hashtag
Brett T.
Lara Trump Confirms the RNC Will Hire on Scott Presler (Finally)
Brett T.
'Something Ain't Right': Border Patrol Union Has Thoughts on Biden's State of the Union Address
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
London Based Pundit Matthew Stadlen Gets VERY Emotional When Confronted With His Old Tweets After Mugging justmindy
Advertisement