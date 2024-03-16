President Biden Tells the Story of His House Burning Down Again

It was the fall of 2022 when even the New York Times couldn't ignore all of the lies President Joe Biden was telling. The Times decided to go with a puff piece stylizing Biden as the "Storyteller in Chief" who "spins yarns that often unravel." If it were Donald Trump doing this, they'd just say he lied and the fact-checkers would be all over it. But Biden is a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory, so it's OK if he stretches the truth now and then.

Advertisement

We've wondered if Biden's mental state has led him to believe all of the stories he's repeated so many times. Most of the time, it's just pandering to whatever audience he's addressing. You lost a child? I know what it's like to lose a child … my son Beau died in Iraq. He has said the first time he was arrested was when protesting for civil rights. Or was it the time he was arrested for trying to visit Nelson Mandela? He grew up in a Puerto Rican community in Scranton, Pennsylvania where he, a devout Catholic, went to Mass every Sunday but then booked it over to a black church and sat in.

And then there's his fire story. You lost your house to a wildfire in Maui? He almost lost his house too, with Dr. Jill in it.

The Times reported on the storyteller-in-chief:

"Mr. Biden has mentioned the incident before, once saying that he knows what it’s like “having had a house burn down with my wife in it.” In fact, news reports at the time called it little more than “a small fire that was contained to the kitchen” and quoted the local Delaware fire chief as saying “the fire was under control in 20 minutes.”

Biden was campaigning in Michigan this week and once again repeated the story of how his house also burned down with his wife in it.

Biden, campaigning in Michigan, claims his fire department once "saved my wife, saved my cat, and saved my Corvette" in a housefire.



That's a debunked lie. According to a 2004 AP report, it was "a small fire...contained to the kitchen" that "was under control in 20 minutes." pic.twitter.com/wtrMJ6t0nr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 14, 2024

This was at least the 11th time Biden has told a variation of the same fake story.



He has told it to firefighters in Philadelphia, D.C., and online, wildfire victims in California, Colorado, Hawaii, and New Mexico, hurricane victims in Florida (twice), and in New Hampshire. https://t.co/2gmD6fWi8p — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2024

We remember him repeating it while speaking about the importance of infrastructure — the firefighters needed bridges and roads to get to his house that was going up in flames.

No, Biden's wife, cat, and Corvette didn't need to be saved — it was a "small fire" that was "contained to the kitchen" and "under control in 20 minutes."



Biden is a chronic liar in cognitive decline. pic.twitter.com/WjKyTgk9Rz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2024

He's a pathological liar. Who would lie about their son dying in Iraq? Multiple times.

He can't help himself.

Biden places himself in other people's narratives.



Do you think Biden is a narcissist? — Pat Licata (@patlicata) March 15, 2024

I guess @ddale8 is still out on paternity leave. It’s okay Daniel, take all the time you need. — MP (@MpPx111) March 15, 2024

Those firefighters would have also saved all the classified documents he illegally stored in the same garage as his Corvette!! Bravo!! — Pierre Delecto’s twin brother (@pierredelecto91) March 15, 2024

Advertisement

His brain is mush. — BREEZE (@Ttaymulti3) March 15, 2024

He'll lie about anything if he thinks it will ingratiate him to his audience. If you lost your home In a hurricane, he almost lost his house to a fire.

***