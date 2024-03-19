Uh Oh: Apple Considers Adding Google's Gemini to the iPhone

Recently, we told you about Google Gemini, their AI service that seems to be big on diversity, but not so much on historical fact or white people. The backlash was swift (and naturally blamed on 'right-wingers'), and Google pulled the AI service.

Advertisement

So imagine our surprise when news broke Apple is interested in Gemini.

BREAKING: Apple, $AAPL, is in talks to build Google's, $GOOGL, Gemini artificial intelligence engine into the iPhone, per Bloomberg. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) March 18, 2024

Huh. This ends badly.

Although it may not happen at all.

However, discussions with Google do not guarantee a deal, as Apple has also explored using Microsoft's OpenAI service.



Read more: https://t.co/m5tC1UCM5w — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) March 18, 2024

And if the reaction on Twitter/X is any indication, maybe it won't.

This will be the end of Apple and iPhone. — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) March 18, 2024

Yes, it will be.

I already got rid of my iPhone, you don't need to give me any more reasons. — Bryan Harris (@bryanlharris) March 18, 2024

This writer LOVES her iPhone and MacBook. But Gemini is a deal breaker for her.

Sure.



Given Google's obvious and oh so very public success with its AI efforts, this is the only logical partnership for Apple. https://t.co/PBhTA0GVD5 pic.twitter.com/EEnSnRumkC — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) March 18, 2024

Of course. Totally logical.

What could possibly go wrong?

By all means, let’s take a pickaxe to the walled garden. So much for privacy. https://t.co/yq8fFDv6EP — Jonas J. Campbell (@JonasJCampbell) March 18, 2024

So much for privacy and sanity.

Cannot stress how bad this decision would be for Apple and its users. Surprised that @tim_cook would even entertain this. https://t.co/B9uXc8ZgK6 — Chris Beyer (@chriscbeyer) March 18, 2024

It's a bad, bad business decision.

absolutely insane. literally what has siri team been doing for 13 years https://t.co/Yu3YdoU96d — falafel sir (@ralphaelnadar) March 18, 2024

An excellent question.

🚨IS YOUR IPHONE ABOUT TO GO WOKE?



Apple is reportedly in talks to integrate Google’s Gemini AI engine into the iPhone after also having discussions with OpenAI.



It may appear as part of iOS 18 to power generative AI for image creation and essay writing.



What could possibly go… pic.twitter.com/fmiYnPIECu — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 18, 2024

Advertisement

We keep asking that question.

So Apple shows its hand. They are completely caught off-guard by AI. — Dave Lalande (@davelalande) March 18, 2024

This seems important. How is Apple not leading the way on AI?

This would the the reason to ditch the iPhone https://t.co/Cnys6Hp9Gn — flynnmeister (@flynnmeister) March 18, 2024

Yes, it would be.

Had my hopes up that Apple was cooking up some innovative AI for their products but nope we get this instead. SAD https://t.co/0oZqI5iCj9 — jimmy (@tobaccojuulpod) March 18, 2024

Very sad.

****

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!