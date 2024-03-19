Rachel Bitecofer Shows Her True Colors Worrying About Who Will Pick Her Food...
Uh Oh: Apple Considers Adding Google's Gemini to the iPhone

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on March 19, 2024
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Recently, we told you about Google Gemini, their AI service that seems to be big on diversity, but not so much on historical fact or white people. The backlash was swift (and naturally blamed on 'right-wingers'), and Google pulled the AI service.

So imagine our surprise when news broke Apple is interested in Gemini.

Huh. This ends badly.

Although it may not happen at all.

And if the reaction on Twitter/X is any indication, maybe it won't.

Yes, it will be.

This writer LOVES her iPhone and MacBook. But Gemini is a deal breaker for her.

Of course. Totally logical.

What could possibly go wrong?

So much for privacy and sanity.

It's a bad, bad business decision.

An excellent question.

We keep asking that question.

This seems important. How is Apple not leading the way on AI?

Yes, it would be.

Very sad.

****

