Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on March 02, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

This editor just asked Google's Gemini AI to generate a picture of America's founding fathers, but apparently they're still tinkering with the code after a disastrous rollout. "We are working to improve Gemini’s ability to generate images of people. We expect this feature to return soon and will notify you in release updates when it does," is all he got. That's in contrast to the image he got back in February right after they'd rolled out Gemini. The prompt was, "Create a portrait of an American founding father."

Plenty of people expressed frustration in trying to get Gemini to generate photos of white people. Google has pulled the feature for now, after what Bloomberg calls a "right-wing backlash."

Do left-wingers look at those images of the founding fathers and say, "Spot on"?

The right-wing New York Post put black George Washington on its cover.

The Left always tells on itself. If right-wingers complained about Gemini generating black Nazis or Asian plantation owners, that was a bad thing? Progressives were thrilled with the results?

Exactly. They just throw in "right-wing" out of habit.

***

