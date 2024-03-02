Bloomberg: Google Pulls AI Feature After 'Right-Wing Backlash'

This editor just asked Google's Gemini AI to generate a picture of America's founding fathers, but apparently they're still tinkering with the code after a disastrous rollout. "We are working to improve Gemini’s ability to generate images of people. We expect this feature to return soon and will notify you in release updates when it does," is all he got. That's in contrast to the image he got back in February right after they'd rolled out Gemini. The prompt was, "Create a portrait of an American founding father."

Plenty of people expressed frustration in trying to get Gemini to generate photos of white people. Google has pulled the feature for now, after what Bloomberg calls a "right-wing backlash."

How was the Gemini backlash––to historical inaccuracy––"right-wing"?



I do not understand. pic.twitter.com/5tUKbx2EqG — Liz Wolfe (@LizWolfeReason) March 1, 2024

At least they're admitting that leftism requires dishonesty. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 1, 2024

Do left-wingers look at those images of the founding fathers and say, "Spot on"?

The truth is now right wing… — @amuse (@amuse) March 1, 2024

Truth is neither right wing nor left wing. But to extremists anything in the center that they don’t like, they label as the other side. — Daniel Tenner (@swombat) March 1, 2024

Wow, they turned it into a "republicans pounce" story? — Rich Arnold (@rcarnold1) March 1, 2024

On one hand, we have a problem with excessive partisanship.



On the other hand, we also have news outlets taking things that really aren't that partisan and trying to make them so. — Kyle Cordes (@kylecordes) March 1, 2024

Historical accuracy is a right wing concept. — Karl Dierenbach (@Dierenbach) March 1, 2024

It’s “right wing” when it contradicts them, “left wing” when it’s quiet and compliant. — Chris McKeever (@chrismckeever) March 1, 2024

1943 Germany was not far right and very inclusive. Like Hamas is today. pic.twitter.com/vYBEO9nu14 — Bret Strizak (@BretStrizak) March 1, 2024

It was unexpected to see slave owner President George Washington as a black man. It was one revisionist history image of many that diversified the races of historical U.S. slave owners. I don’t think anyone explored it from that angle though. — slackrguy (@slackrguy) March 1, 2024

The right-wing New York Post put black George Washington on its cover.

Gemini wrote the headline. — Steve Smith (@dannyandricky) March 2, 2024

Left-wing types enjoy historical inaccuracies and found the Gemini results comforting. — Maverick Curmudgeon (@xnar256) March 1, 2024

The Left always tells on itself. If right-wingers complained about Gemini generating black Nazis or Asian plantation owners, that was a bad thing? Progressives were thrilled with the results?

Right wing means normal average people. — Rob (@RobAustinH) March 2, 2024

Exactly. They just throw in "right-wing" out of habit.

***