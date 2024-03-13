'Lunatics Running the Asylum': Check Out the INSANE DEI Nonsense California Makes Pharmacists Study

DEI in healthcare is a very, very bad idea. We've told you about Ben Shapiro's phenomenal work exposing DEI nonsense at medical schools across the country, and the disaster that spells for your health and life.

But it's not just medical schools. Pharmacists -- you know, those men and women tasked with making sure our prescriptions treat our illnesses and don't kill us -- have to undergo far-woke training, too.

Pharmacists in California are required to complete this woke ideology course.



This course includes a list of people that automatically are guilty of privilege and marginalizing less fortunate groups



-Males

-Christians

-White people

-Heterosexuals

-Non-transgenders

-Able-bodied… pic.twitter.com/wLEB9OXB4e — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 12, 2024

So when they say the aforementioned groups are not only 'privileged' but responsible for 'marginalizing' others, the next logical step is to deny them access to health care and medicine.

In the name of 'equity', of course.

And that's where this is headed. Unless we stop it.

What!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2024

Our thoughts exactly.

So dumb these people are truly insane — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 12, 2024

insane and dangerous.

The Left hates the very people that built the country. — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) March 12, 2024

They hate everyone who isn't one of them.

And sometimes they eat their own.

This is what institutionalized racism looks like and it’s been perpetuated by California.



Imagine the national outrage if anything existed like this that persecuted any other group other than straight white Christian males.



This is ridiculous and illegal.



Shame on California. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 12, 2024

They have no shame.

Pharmacists should be focusing on helping people get better and heal their sicknesses instead of pushing left-wing ideology. Follow if you agree. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) March 12, 2024

Yes they should be.

CA to Pharmacists: In order to realize your racist tendencies let’s just make sure you’re a racist first.



In CA the lunatics are running the asylum. — Tenn Bear 🐻 (@akaBarni) March 12, 2024

To the Left, racism, bigotry, and discrimination are all fine if your targets are certain groups of people.

None of this has anything to do with being a pharmacist at all — Pudge (@pudgenet) March 12, 2024

Safe practices and medicine? Nah. Those aren't important. Sticking it to white heterosexual males is the priority here.

Silly me, I thought pharmacy studies involved chemistry and, you know, actual science. — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) March 12, 2024

Science? What's that?

Wokism = all disparities are due to race

Marxism = all disparities are due to class



Call the identity politics game whatever you want. It doesn’t belong in America’s meritocracy. — Tanner Rasco (@RunnerTSR) March 12, 2024

Two sides of the same coin.

Certifiably insane.

How do we stop this from happening?



Legit question, because everyday it’s something new and crazy like this https://t.co/sU4Nolj3Bk — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) March 13, 2024

Push back.

Sue.

Vote for people who will eradicate this stuff.

Then don’t expect them to sign up for your wars, put out your fires or save your lives. https://t.co/W1iwZijIA5 — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) March 12, 2024

Oh, but that's not how it works.

What is it going to take for Americans to realize that we are under attack?

The Woke are our enemies. There is no amount of submission that will ingratiate anyone to the communists.

White liberal women- they'll come for you first.

Figure it out. https://t.co/ASlfZOetUN — River over troubled bridges (@JulietRedbird) March 13, 2024

The Left always ends up eating its own.

I tweeted about this a couple months ago. There’s a concerted effort by our government to push a particular ideology in every profession and every institution. https://t.co/0i6ivI7pob — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) March 12, 2024

Yep. Politics and far-woke nonsense in every facet of life.

They want it to be inescapable.

What the hell does this have to do with medicine? In what way does this help pharmacists learn about drug interactions and how much medication someone should take etc? https://t.co/QahrMgE1cW — Ghost 🐊 (@RushBaby1980) March 12, 2024

It doesn't.

Your dad can die from a serious drug interaction or incorrect dosing, what's important here is that he knows he's privileged and 'marginalized' other groups before he keels over.

This is disgusting. Trust in the medical profession took a huge hit during covid. Now this. Pure evil https://t.co/sE0iIaPiNF — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Patriot Girl 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Patriot31) March 12, 2024

And it'll take a long time to claw that back.

If it ever comes back.

***

