'Lunatics Running the Asylum': Check Out the INSANE DEI Nonsense California Makes Pharmacists Study

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on March 13, 2024
Meme screenshot

DEI in healthcare is a very, very bad idea. We've told you about Ben Shapiro's phenomenal work exposing DEI nonsense at medical schools across the country, and the disaster that spells for your health and life.

But it's not just medical schools. Pharmacists -- you know, those men and women tasked with making sure our prescriptions treat our illnesses and don't kill us -- have to undergo far-woke training, too.

So when they say the aforementioned groups are not only 'privileged' but responsible for 'marginalizing' others, the next logical step is to deny them access to health care and medicine.

In the name of 'equity', of course.

And that's where this is headed. Unless we stop it.

Our thoughts exactly.

insane and dangerous.

They hate everyone who isn't one of them.

And sometimes they eat their own.

They have no shame.

Yes they should be.

To the Left, racism, bigotry, and discrimination are all fine if your targets are certain groups of people.

Safe practices and medicine? Nah. Those aren't important. Sticking it to white heterosexual males is the priority here.

Science? What's that?

Two sides of the same coin.

Certifiably insane.

Push back.

Sue.

Vote for people who will eradicate this stuff.

Oh, but that's not how it works.

The Left always ends up eating its own. 

Yep. Politics and far-woke nonsense in every facet of life.

They want it to be inescapable.

It doesn't.

Your dad can die from a serious drug interaction or incorrect dosing, what's important here is that he knows he's privileged and 'marginalized' other groups before he keels over.

And it'll take a long time to claw that back.

If it ever comes back.

***

Tags: CALIFORNIA DISCRIMINATION DRUGS HEALTH CARE RACISM WHITE PRIVILEGE

