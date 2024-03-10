SURE, Joe: Biden Claims He's President for ALL Americans, but Few Believe Him

Of all the lies President Biden tells, this may be the most insidious and worst of the lot.

I see a future for all Americans.



Because I’m a president for all Americans. pic.twitter.com/6wGevftwJO — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 10, 2024

Advertisement

His very long history of campaign speeches, press conferences, and legislation says otherwise.

This is the same guy who said Mitt Romney was going to put black Americans 'back in chains', who says 'MAGA extremists' (read: anyone who doesn't vote for him) are a 'threat to democracy', who classified concerned parents and pro-lifers as domestic terrorists.

ALL Americans, Joe?

Suuuuuure.

No one is buying it.

You are a president for Ukraine and third world illegals. Definitely not a president for Americans. — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) March 10, 2024

Ouch.

That's the perception, though. He started off the State of the Union by talking about how we're not giving up on Ukraine.

You didn’t want your kids growing up in a racial jungle…



People don’t forget — Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) March 10, 2024

We remember that, too.

You're really not. You usurped Congress and the Supreme Court to buy votes by having people that didn't take out loans pay off the loans of people that did. — J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) March 10, 2024

Those Americans -- the ones who didn't take out student loans -- don't count.

But not for Laken Riley — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) March 10, 2024

You mean 'Lincoln' Riley? The one whose killer he apologized to?

He's not her president, either.

And thanks to his open borders policies, she has no future.

Yeah, are you sure, Joe?

Just not you white Americans. lol https://t.co/2KZDOmwkzl — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 10, 2024

Or you Christians, or Republicans, or pro-lifers, or wealthy, or law-abiding.

"I see a future for all Americans"



*Posts image of only black people* https://t.co/zrDjKsF974 — Insane Cope (@InsaneCope) March 10, 2024

Everyone noticed this, too.

Why are you pointing at her like that? https://t.co/pU4UiFrK6f — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) March 10, 2024

It's weird, isn't it?

With all due respect, you don’t know what day of the week it is. https://t.co/xHCEBLcwsw — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 10, 2024

No, he doesn't.

"If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black" https://t.co/HB9U9abP7q — Bob Lonsberry (@BobLonsberry) March 10, 2024

Remember this gem? Really presidential there, Joe.

President Biden points at a teenage girl, warning her that if her parents don't both vote for him, they will all cease to be Black. https://t.co/PomhPMew0f — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) March 10, 2024

Advertisement

Pretty much.

3 days ago, you attacked basically every private citizen who dared to disagree with you, painting them as russian simps and, quite frankly, nazis.



no part of you should have the gall to claim you’re “Mr. Unity” after that charade, if you’re an honest man. https://t.co/iRHcCGfiRX — Anne-Marie Issa ن (@annemarieeeissa) March 10, 2024

We all heard it. And the polling showed how bad it was.

They only care about black people during election season https://t.co/Ze2GKzbjYn — OA StoreDeals (@OStoredeal38117) March 10, 2024

They only care about voters during election season.

He couldn’t even remember Laken Riley’s name. https://t.co/0U8O6IZY2V — Alamo Politico (@AlamoPolitics) March 10, 2024

Nope.

“Illegal immigrants built this

country” https://t.co/psg9oKGxuP — Dale Jackson - "Alabama's Most Trusted Journalist" (@TheDaleJackson) March 10, 2024

Yep, he said that, too. Right after he apologized to Laken Riley's killer.

You didn’t try to sniff her hair, did you? https://t.co/JM5Hhyz9fV — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 10, 2024

Someone had to ask.

It’s a little early for April fools day, Joe. 🙄 https://t.co/SqvjIIXr5k — Nicole Morris🌻 (@Nicmorris8240) March 10, 2024

Advertisement

Oh, he's not fooling.

That's the sad part.

Did Google Gemini write this tweet? https://t.co/3pF6JNXhW3 — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) March 10, 2024

Hahahahaha.

Gemini was a racist, woke disaster, in case you missed it.

For all Americans you say? https://t.co/aPA12kJKWZ — Prince Dracula (@acebob9991) March 10, 2024

No one believes him.

Every time I see a Biden post, I have to double check to see if it’s a parody account https://t.co/pIq1qJLk9K — David Pollack (@ThePollackShow) March 10, 2024

Probably a wise idea. Hard to tell sometimes.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!