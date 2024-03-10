SURE, Joe: Biden Claims He's President for ALL Americans, but Few Believe Him

Surprise, Surprise: NYT Bestseller List Excludes Books They Don't Like
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on March 10, 2024
Twitter

Of all the lies President Biden tells, this may be the most insidious and worst of the lot.

Advertisement

His very long history of campaign speeches, press conferences, and legislation says otherwise.

This is the same guy who said Mitt Romney was going to put black Americans 'back in chains', who says 'MAGA extremists' (read: anyone who doesn't vote for him) are a 'threat to democracy', who classified concerned parents and pro-lifers as domestic terrorists.

ALL Americans, Joe?

Suuuuuure.

No one is buying it.

Ouch.

That's the perception, though. He started off the State of the Union by talking about how we're not giving up on Ukraine.

We remember that, too.

Those Americans -- the ones who didn't take out student loans -- don't count.

Oh Honey, NO! Liz Cheney Tries Picking a Fight With Mark Levin and HOLY HELL Was THAT Ever a Stupid Idea
Sam J.
You mean 'Lincoln' Riley? The one whose killer he apologized to?

He's not her president, either.

And thanks to his open borders policies, she has no future.

Yeah, are you sure, Joe?

Or you Christians, or Republicans, or pro-lifers, or wealthy, or law-abiding.

Everyone noticed this, too.

It's weird, isn't it?

No, he doesn't.

Remember this gem? Really presidential there, Joe.

Pretty much.

We all heard it. And the polling showed how bad it was.

They only care about voters during election season.

Nope.

Yep, he said that, too. Right after he apologized to Laken Riley's killer.

Someone had to ask.

Oh, he's not fooling.

That's the sad part.

Hahahahaha.

Gemini was a racist, woke disaster, in case you missed it.

No one believes him.

Probably a wise idea. Hard to tell sometimes.

***

