OUCH: Biden's Insane State of the Union Address Was SO BAD It Broke Records

If you watched Biden's State of the Union address Thursday night, it was an experience. Between the yelling and the gaslighting, and then the incoherent rambling, the media tried to spin it as a triumph.

But they forgot Americans have eyes and ears.

BREAKING: Per CNN polling, Joe Biden gave the WORST RECEIVED State of the Union address in 25 years.



“The 65 percent who had a positive view of the speech was actually lower than any such speech CNN has polled in the past quarter-century — the previous low being Donald Trump’s… pic.twitter.com/ZwJwMgS4Tr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 9, 2024

The post continues:

“The 65 percent who had a positive view of the speech was actually lower than any such speech CNN has polled in the past quarter-century — the previous low being Donald Trump’s 2018 address (70 percent). And the 35 percent who offered a “very” positive review was effectively tied with Biden’s speech last year (34 percent) for the lowest on record. The next lowest were Biden’s 2022 speech and George W. Bush’s 2007 speech, which each earned “very” positive marks from 41 percent of viewers.” This is the best spin WAPO can muster:

Spin harder, WaPo.

We are stunned that old man yelling at us for an hour wasn't a smashing success.

'Fiery'. Suuuureee.

Eisenhower was president when I was born. I remember many SOTU speeches over the years and none were anything like what I witnessed last night. He was heavy handed & appeared angry the entire time. — Linda Atkinson (@LindaAt73531433) March 9, 2024

He was yelling the entire time. This writer had to turn the volume down to listen to him.

He was that loud.

“This was a tour de force by Joe Biden,” —Joe Scarborough — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) March 9, 2024

Insane levels of copium by the media.

Wait there was hype? — Pudge (@pudgenet) March 9, 2024

Only amongst the crazy Left.

Then again, they set a low bard.

All Biden had to do was not stroke out on live tv. He hit that bar. Everyone was on pins and needles wondering if he could get through the speech. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) March 9, 2024

They're probably glad he didn't croak on national television.

What’s surprising is that WashPo would actually run that article. Must be some interesting Slack channel chats going on right now. — stevemur (@stevemur) March 9, 2024

Oh, we're positive there are.

The Post is shocked because they loved it https://t.co/EuKviwzxUu — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 9, 2024

Which shows how out of touch they are with the average American.

But the media has told me how awesome and successful it was https://t.co/vtSgSfXb59 — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 9, 2024

Wait. The media LIED?

Say it ain't so!

This is really going to ruin the mood at the @MSNBC orgy. https://t.co/cca0f2y7Yr — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 9, 2024

Yes it will.

Biden’s speech wasn’t about giving a positive view or anything. It was just a “I still got it” act. Trying to convince his base that he’s not a decrepit old fart. https://t.co/m234QV1hjp — Pres. Juan Delgado of Mexgypt (@BurritoHunting) March 9, 2024

And the next day, any headway he made in that area was completely undermined by Biden forgetting what office he's running for. But he's fine, folks.

Again, they necessarily have to push this false narrative. https://t.co/G8Qtv1wPaq pic.twitter.com/1M4QveXoCA — Todd Wilson (@TDubb) March 9, 2024

We see the memo went out.

Division Hate Fear Mongering SOTU Success? https://t.co/oMWYO6fMgp — altheguy (@AAltheguy) March 9, 2024

We can't believe it didn't work.

***

