OUCH: Biden's Insane State of the Union Address Was SO BAD It Broke Records

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on March 09, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

If you watched Biden's State of the Union address Thursday night, it was an experience. Between the yelling and the gaslighting, and then the incoherent rambling, the media tried to spin it as a triumph.

But they forgot Americans have eyes and ears.

The post continues:

“The 65 percent who had a positive view of the speech was actually lower than any such speech CNN has polled in the past quarter-century — the previous low being Donald Trump’s 2018 address (70 percent).

And the 35 percent who offered a “very” positive review was effectively tied with Biden’s speech last year (34 percent) for the lowest on record. The next lowest were Biden’s 2022 speech and George W. Bush’s 2007 speech, which each earned “very” positive marks from 41 percent of viewers.”

This is the best spin WAPO can muster:

Spin harder, WaPo.

We are stunned that old man yelling at us for an hour wasn't a smashing success.

'Fiery'. Suuuureee.

He was yelling the entire time. This writer had to turn the volume down to listen to him.

He was that loud.

Insane levels of copium by the media.

Only amongst the crazy Left.

Then again, they set a low bard.

They're probably glad he didn't croak on national television.

Oh, we're positive there are.

Which shows how out of touch they are with the average American.

Wait. The media LIED?

Say it ain't so!

Yes it will.

And the next day, any headway he made in that area was completely undermined by Biden forgetting what office he's running for. But he's fine, folks.

We see the memo went out.

We can't believe it didn't work.

***

