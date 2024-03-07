Auto Updates Comments
  • Matthew Williams | Mar 07, 2024 9:46 PM est

Joe's loyalty on full display

  • Sam J | Mar 07, 2024 9:46 PM est

Unions suck. 

That's it. That's the post.

  • Grateful Calvin | Mar 07, 2024 9:45 PM est

The members of the auto workers union aren't voting for you, Joe. Even their president said so. 

  • Sam J | Mar 07, 2024 9:45 PM est

What the Hell was that? Anyone? FOLKS!

  • Amy Seegler | Mar 07, 2024 9:45 PM est

It's so loud I had to turn the volume down.

  • Rick Robinson | Mar 07, 2024 9:44 PM est

How much clean drinking water would the Ukraine money have bought Joe?

  • Amy Seegler | Mar 07, 2024 9:44 PM est

The slurring is getting worse, and the cadence of the speech is changing.

  • Sam J | Mar 07, 2024 9:44 PM est

Same dude, same.

  • Grateful Calvin | Mar 07, 2024 9:44 PM est

The Homer Simpson SOTU. 

  • Matthew Williams | Mar 07, 2024 9:43 PM est

Guys, Adderall is trending. I wonder why.

  • Sam J | Mar 07, 2024 9:43 PM est

Joe, Democrats are in charge of Flint, MI. Just FYI.

  • Grateful Calvin | Mar 07, 2024 9:43 PM est
  • Sam J | Mar 07, 2024 9:43 PM est

So much. 

  • Sam J | Mar 07, 2024 9:42 PM est

Ahem.

  • Amy Seegler | Mar 07, 2024 9:42 PM est

How many times have we heard this "American projects will be done with American projects"? TOO MANY.

  • Amy Seegler | Mar 07, 2024 9:42 PM est

Pretty much.

  • Sam J | Mar 07, 2024 9:42 PM est

Johnson is making the same faces I am.

  • Rick Robinson | Mar 07, 2024 9:42 PM est

If by soft landing you mean a Smod-sized crater then sure.

  • Sam J | Mar 07, 2024 9:41 PM est

True story:

  • Amy Seegler | Mar 07, 2024 9:41 PM est

Inflation is still higher than when Biden took office.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments