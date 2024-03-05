Doritos Faces Backlash for Hiring Controversial, Anti-Family 'Non-Binary Trans Girl' As Br...
Adam Kinzinger Tries White Knighting for Liz Cheney Against 'MAGA' And It Goes...
What Really Happened When Florida Became a Permitless Carry State?
Eric Swalwell Proves He's a Special Kind of Moron Repeating DEBUNKED Lie About...
Here FOR It! The Atlantic Hilariously Called OUT for Pretending SCOTUS Trump/CO Ruling...
Oh Honey, NO! E. Jean Carroll Learns the Hard Way What Happens When...
Michael Moore Goes on MSNBC to Tell the Jewish People Who Their Real...
This Chick Is TOAST! Even MORE Damning Testimony Comes Out About Fani Willis...
Mom Tells Pride Parade-Goers Her Toddler Is 'Non-Binary'. Yes, Her Toddler.
Dan Rather Steps on EVERY SINGLE Projection Rake 'Sharing' Lessons He's Learned About...
C Is for CRACK! The White House Talks 'Shrinkflation' With Cookie Monster on...
BIG If True (LOL): Jake Tapper's Freudian Slip While Interviewing Nikki Haley Raises...
PoliMath's Spot-On Thread About Smart People Losing Their Minds Lands RIGHT On David...
Drew Holden SHREDS Media and 'Experts' Who Said CO Was Right to Kick...

'This Article Seems Racist': AP in Hot Water Over Story About Diversity Being 'Under Attack'

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on March 05, 2024
Meme

Could the Left be any more racist? They like to scream about how conservatives are bigoted, but then they post stuff like this -- with a straight face, mind you -- and act like they're morally superior.

Advertisement

Wow.

The AP writes:

With attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives raging, Black women looking to climb the corporate ladder face a more hostile landscape than ever. Aside from having to constantly prove themselves and talk in a manner that can’t be labeled as angry or emotional, obtaining top managerial positions doesn’t stop the double dilemma of racial and gender pay gaps. All this adds up to disproportionate representation of Black female senior leadership.

Claudine Gay’s resignation in January as Harvard’s first Black president following accusations of antisemitism and plagiarism was just the latest in a revolving door of Black women who have been aggressively questioned or abandoned after achieving a career pinnacle.

First of all, 'diversity' is not under attack. DEI -- the codified racism the far-woke Left loves -- is. And rightly so. Discrimination and racism are bad, regardless of who the targets of it are.

The bit about Claudine Gay is especially galling. Is the AP saying we really need to overlook egregious antisemitism and blatant plagiarism because of her race?

Recommended

Doritos Faces Backlash for Hiring Controversial, Anti-Family 'Non-Binary Trans Girl' As Brand Ambassador
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Yes, they are.

And that's exactly the problem.

It should be celebrated. The faster DEI dies, the better off we'll all be.

See, the Left thinks certain groups can't get ahead on merit and need DEI and government programs to help them. Meanwhile, the right thinks people -- regardless of race -- can be hired based on their skills and work ethic.

Guess which one is labeled 'racist'?

Very much so.

It's inherently regressive.

Never enough.

Advertisement

But as we've written about in the past, the Left has made segregation woke (and therefore acceptable again)

A nice nod to the Left calling Voter ID racist, implying certain demographics don't know how to obtain IDs.

That's all the media's capable of: fomenting discord via accusations of racism.

It's not implying anything: it's saying it outright.

The media cannot comprehend this.

Advertisement

It's made everything so much better.

Not.

That's what they're saying.

DEI harms everyone, and helps no one (except the DEI administrators who make huge salaries). It's institutionalized racism and codified discrimination -- things that we should not tolerate in 2024.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


Tags: AP ASSOCIATED PRESS BLACK BLACK PEOPLE DIVERSITY EMPLOYMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Doritos Faces Backlash for Hiring Controversial, Anti-Family 'Non-Binary Trans Girl' As Brand Ambassador
Amy Curtis
Adam Kinzinger Tries White Knighting for Liz Cheney Against 'MAGA' And It Goes OHHH So Very Wrong
Sam J.
Oh Honey, NO! E. Jean Carroll Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask a REALLY Stupid Question
Sam J.
Eric Swalwell Proves He's a Special Kind of Moron Repeating DEBUNKED Lie About Trump Getting Cops Killed
Sam J.
Here FOR It! The Atlantic Hilariously Called OUT for Pretending SCOTUS Trump/CO Ruling Wasn't Unanimous
Sam J.
This Chick Is TOAST! Even MORE Damning Testimony Comes Out About Fani Willis (Influencing a Witness?!)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Doritos Faces Backlash for Hiring Controversial, Anti-Family 'Non-Binary Trans Girl' As Brand Ambassador Amy Curtis
Advertisement