'This Article Seems Racist': AP in Hot Water Over Story About Diversity Being 'Under Attack'

Could the Left be any more racist? They like to scream about how conservatives are bigoted, but then they post stuff like this -- with a straight face, mind you -- and act like they're morally superior.

Black women struggle to find their way in a job world where diversity is under attack https://t.co/gsBtPsvtXT — The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2024

The AP writes:

With attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives raging, Black women looking to climb the corporate ladder face a more hostile landscape than ever. Aside from having to constantly prove themselves and talk in a manner that can’t be labeled as angry or emotional, obtaining top managerial positions doesn’t stop the double dilemma of racial and gender pay gaps. All this adds up to disproportionate representation of Black female senior leadership. Claudine Gay’s resignation in January as Harvard’s first Black president following accusations of antisemitism and plagiarism was just the latest in a revolving door of Black women who have been aggressively questioned or abandoned after achieving a career pinnacle.

First of all, 'diversity' is not under attack. DEI -- the codified racism the far-woke Left loves -- is. And rightly so. Discrimination and racism are bad, regardless of who the targets of it are.

The bit about Claudine Gay is especially galling. Is the AP saying we really need to overlook egregious antisemitism and blatant plagiarism because of her race?

Forced diversity via racism is under attack. This should be celebrated. Instead you get hack job headlines like this. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) March 4, 2024

It should be celebrated. The faster DEI dies, the better off we'll all be.

You mean where they aren't given preferential treatment through DEI? They don't need DEI. — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) March 4, 2024

See, the Left thinks certain groups can't get ahead on merit and need DEI and government programs to help them. Meanwhile, the right thinks people -- regardless of race -- can be hired based on their skills and work ethic.

Guess which one is labeled 'racist'?

This article seems racist. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) March 4, 2024

Diversity isn’t under attack. The discriminatory and divisive way “diversity” is being played for political gain will set the effort back. — E T Browning (@ETBrowning01) March 4, 2024

It's inherently regressive.

No matter how much you hate journalists, you don't hate them nearly enough. — Jamie 🇺🇲 🇨🇦 (@LibertyJamison) March 4, 2024

Diversity isn’t under attack. Discrimination is under attack. Calling DEI “Diversity” is like calling Jim Crow “Separate but Equal.” Either way it’s discrimination. — Military Recruiting Crisis (@Mil_Rec_Crisis) March 4, 2024

But as we've written about in the past, the Left has made segregation woke (and therefore acceptable again)

Perhaps they can’t get jobs as they don’t have IDs. — Biggus Dickus (@cwack_wegion) March 4, 2024

A nice nod to the Left calling Voter ID racist, implying certain demographics don't know how to obtain IDs.

I’m a black woman and never had this “issue”. Perhaps look for other reasons these woman are having trouble without making it about the color of their skin color. Good grief @AP 🙄 — Tracy McTyer (@artera_design) March 4, 2024

That's all the media's capable of: fomenting discord via accusations of racism.

Absolutely trash headline can we stop this BS?! Black women were getting jobs before the DEI push and they will continue to do so after. This is essentially implying they won't get jobs without it and this is inaccurate 🤬 https://t.co/wplZ3wIO9j — The Movie Snob (@TheMovieSnob247) March 4, 2024

It's not implying anything: it's saying it outright.

No they don't, they get hired exactly like everyone else https://t.co/8fsdJJfon0 — Zonkey (@Zonkeyhote) March 4, 2024

The media cannot comprehend this.

Isn't institutionalized racism grand? Let's judge everyone by the colour of their skin. https://t.co/ALBTff5T89 — TheMotorcycleMechanicFormerlyKnownAsSean (@t4v2a2) March 4, 2024

It's made everything so much better.

This just in: @AP doesn't believe black women are capable of securing jobs on their own. https://t.co/mG1TCZrQY5 — xristosdomini (@xristosdomini) March 4, 2024

That's what they're saying.

DEI harms everyone, and helps no one (except the DEI administrators who make huge salaries). It's institutionalized racism and codified discrimination -- things that we should not tolerate in 2024.

