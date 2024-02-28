Venezuela Solves Its Crime Problem by Sending Criminals, Victims to the US

Congratulations to Venezuela, that socialist dumpster where people eat zoo animals to survive, on solving their crime rate problem: send the criminals to the United States.

No, really.

Venezuela has its lowest homicide rate in 22 years because their gangs are coming here.



Read that again and let it sink in. pic.twitter.com/cTBJjVhSTN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 27, 2024

Amazing. And our border is wide open, and we have no idea who is crossing over. Like Jose Ibarra, who killed UGA student Laken Riley last week.

Bloomberg reports:

Venezuela’s rate of violent deaths dropped to its lowest level in more than two decades following years of massive migration as both criminals and victims fled the nation’s economic crisis. The Venezuelan Violence Observatory registered 26.8 violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants this year from a rate of 35.3 for every 100,000 habitants in 2022, Roberto Briceño León, director of the Observatory, said in a webcast Thursday. That’s its lowest since 2001 and is one-third of what it was in 2016, he added. Young people, who have traditionally been the main victims of violence, have fled, while criminals and gangs have emigrated due to the lack of opportunities to commit crimes, according to Briceño León.

Incredible.

The ability to discard your identification documents (from any country), walk across the southern border and claim “asylum” has turned America into a refuge for the world’s worst criminals! https://t.co/ENhh2abS5G — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 27, 2024

We're sure these criminals are just coming here to turn over a new leaf and a better life, right?

We're like Australia, except we let the inmates run free in the penal colony.

Anyone who’s been paying attention over the past 3 years have seen crime skyrocketing in major cities and many of the perpetrators being illegals.



This is not a criticism of immigrants.



Rather it’s a reality of our current broken system of immigration.



It needs to change. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 27, 2024

And an unwillingness -- intentional -- of prosecutors to charge criminals for the crimes they commit.

“Asylum seeker” has become an abused euphemism for “illegal immigrant”.



“I fear to return to my home country” now takes precedent over “I fear illegals entering my home country”.



This is where we’re at.

Biden’s America. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) February 27, 2024

And people who would be better candidates for asylum? Nah, we're not interested.

Yup. Just had this ass r@pe a chick 2 blocks from my house the other night. And a few months ago a Venezuelan attacked a man a mile away with a machete pic.twitter.com/i0gUbzg6O2 — Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) February 27, 2024

This is fine. Totally fine.

Effective strategy. Dump you worst criminals into one of the only countries stupid enough to roll out the red carpet for them. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2024

Yes, it is effective. And our leaders allow it.

It is suboptimal. Worse than suboptimal.

Imagine being released from a Venezuelan prison, and two weeks later you’re in the richest city in the world, where they’ve basically stopped enforcing the law. https://t.co/4zIl4sJWQV — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) February 27, 2024

Amazing, no?

Open borders are a betrayal of the American people



Those responsible should share a jail cell with the criminals they have imported https://t.co/g9QwLg0b7w — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) February 28, 2024

Yes, they should.

They never will, though.

Yep. They’re emptying their jails. And Biden and Kamala encourage it https://t.co/u6hXOjt9n8 — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) February 27, 2024

The Border Czar is doing a fantastic job.

Rape and murder are their chief export and we are the "beneficiaries". https://t.co/38PJlBVcHb — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) February 27, 2024

Aren't we lucky?

Venezuela is dumping its worst criminal gangs into the US.



Meanwhile: https://t.co/IVzbjxrf1g pic.twitter.com/pqqWI5dBr4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2024

Pretty much. Can't interfere with Biden's ice cream break.

This is nothing new. Venezuela copied Castro's 1980 Mariel Boatlift when he emptied his prisons and put them on refugee boats heading toward FL.



The skyrocketing crime waves that resulted led to Jimmy Carter's losing FL.https://t.co/b1S3zZAKYC https://t.co/REXhj2tat2 — Andrew Wong 🇺🇸 (@ayankeeoriginal) February 27, 2024

The border is the top issue in six of seven swing states -- not the economy, the border.

But the question remains: if this costs Biden the election, will Trump actually do anything about it?

If a cell membrane is disrupted and leaking in foreign elements, you get a lot of problems, and eventually the death of the organism.



Life requires functioning cell membranes, where cross membrane transport are controlled transactions.



Same applies to borders. https://t.co/kTzTvKe3by — Hlithskjolf (@hlithskjolf) February 28, 2024

Exactly. No other country would tolerate this, but we are.

It will end very, very badly for us.

