South African EFF Party Leader Calls for Genocide of Whites; Could Be Nation's Next Prime Minister

You may not recognize the name Julius Malema, but we've written about him before. He's the leader of South Africa's EEF party and is best known for chanting a song about killing white farmers in the African nation.

And he could be the country's next prime minister.

The likely future leader of South Africa calls for genocide of the 4 million whites who live there https://t.co/MNEzOUaN1L — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2024

Elon Musk, himself a South African, points out how alarming this is.

Malema defenders in the replies will claim he isn’t saying the things you hear him saying and that it’s your fault it sounds like he’s calling for genocide when he calls for genocide. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 7, 2024

That's how it always works with the Left.

'The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.'

They've been slaughtering white families en masse for years there now, but much like China's human organ harvesting for profit by killing their religious prisoners and ripping them out...the world's evil corrupt leaders conveniently look the other way.https://t.co/wTJIAjoB2N — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) February 7, 2024

Just horrific.

Prediction: A "Fact Checker" (or even a weaponized Community Notes) will rate this claim "False: Malema is not the likely future president as he is currently polling in 3rd". — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 7, 2024

While not seen on Twitter/X yet, there are Community Notes to that effect.

And lots of people trying to make false equivalencies to Israel, etc.

Julius Malema has repeatedly called for the genocide of the 4 million Whites living in South Africa.



Malema could very possibly be elected as Prime Minister in a few months.



Zero international outrage.



pic.twitter.com/EcoMVILDk6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 6, 2024

That video is something else.

Any other leader said this about any other group, the outrage would be insane.

The scary part is this man thinks he is smart playing these semantic games.



He's not clever. He's a lunatic, and a dangerous one. — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) February 7, 2024

As most genocidal fascists are.

If anyone needed asylum in the US it's White South Africans. — Baby It's Gold Outside (@sodagrrl) February 7, 2024

And they won't get it.

To my knowledge, thus far Australia is the only western country to open its immigration doors for white South Africans, who in many cases truly are refugees facing oppression and often death in their own country. — Bradley Tindall 🇺🇸 🇷🇺 (@bradley_tindall) February 7, 2024

Good for Australia.

Where is the international media?



Doesn't fit their narrative. That's where. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 6, 2024

Of course not.

If he loses the PM vote he has a bright future in the Ivy League. https://t.co/1GY06TW1QJ — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) February 7, 2024

Next president of Harvard.

And we'll send them food and money... https://t.co/QvKZbkwPQY — HarambeActual, WebMD (@JuanEpstein67) February 7, 2024

Would not surprise us at all.

If the Left didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

“I’m not calling for the slaughter of white people… at-least for now.”



“Cry baby”



You’d be surprised to learn how much of the UN is ok with this. https://t.co/zlzR866sPJ — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) February 7, 2024

UNWRA staffers were with Hamas on October 7 as they committed acts of terror is Israel (and got nominated for the Nobel after this news broke), so yes, they're okay with this.

This is the logical conclusion of Critical Race Theory. Calling for genocide. https://t.co/bE0aPLwhgR — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) February 7, 2024

Yes, it is. CRT was never going to end well. By design.

South Africa is about to go full Zimbabwe. Never go full Zimbabwe. https://t.co/kqEgoJA094 — Dr. Clayton Forrester (@DrClaytonForre1) February 7, 2024

Never.

"Kill the Boer" They told us we just don't understand the meaning of this chant...



Tin Foil Hat ppl... once again - batting 1000.. https://t.co/CASoRz0o51 — Bulldog 🏈 (@Bulldog78932701) February 7, 2024

Today's 'conspiracy theory' is tomorrow's headline.

As I said, the spotlight is on SA and it's not going to be pretty. The world is going to take note. https://t.co/eT6Ty9ckId — Orion (@ori0n7) February 7, 2024

It's going to get ugly. We hope it doesn't, but all signs seem to point that way presently.

***

