South African EFF Party Leader Calls for Genocide of Whites; Could Be Nation's Next Prime Minister

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 08, 2024
AP Photo/Herman Verwey

You may not recognize the name Julius Malema, but we've written about him before. He's the leader of South Africa's EEF party and is best known for chanting a song about killing white farmers in the African nation.

And he could be the country's next prime minister.

Elon Musk, himself a South African, points out how alarming this is.

That's how it always works with the Left.

'The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.'

Just horrific.

BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was Perfect
justmindy
While not seen on Twitter/X yet, there are Community Notes to that effect.

And lots of people trying to make false equivalencies to Israel, etc.

That video is something else.

Any other leader said this about any other group, the outrage would be insane.

As most genocidal fascists are.

And they won't get it.

Good for Australia.

Of course not.

Next president of Harvard.

Would not surprise us at all.

If the Left didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

UNWRA staffers were with Hamas on October 7 as they committed acts of terror is Israel (and got nominated for the Nobel after this news broke), so yes, they're okay with this.

Yes, it is. CRT was never going to end well. By design.

Never.

Today's 'conspiracy theory' is tomorrow's headline.

It's going to get ugly. We hope it doesn't, but all signs seem to point that way presently.

***

Tags: AFRICA APARTHEID GENOCIDE SOUTH AFRICA WHITE

