NYT: White South Africans protesting a white farmer's murder are 'nostalgic for the apartheid era'

Just when you thought it was impossible to lose any more respect for the once-venerable American journalistic institution that is the New York Times, they manage to find a way to prove you wrong. Ladies and gentlemen, you can always lose more respect for the New York Times.

And stuff like this is why:

So, according to the New York Times, white Afrikaners who don't want to become future murder victims of racially motivated violence are "nostalgic for the apartheid era." Somebody please explain to us how that works, because last time we checked, not wanting to become a murder victim didn't make you a racist; it just made you reasonable and sane. We can't even say that the New York Times is just insinuating that white South Africans are racist; they're outright saying it. The past several years have seen an uptick in instances of white South African farmers being targeted for violence or death by black South Africans. That's not to say that all black South Africans hate white South Africans, because that would be a grossly inaccurate and bigoted statement. But the violence is happening, and wanting it to stop is not a sign of racism, or a defense of apartheid, which is and will deservedly remain a stain on South Africa's history.

This is actually really disgusting from the New York Times. Using the murder of a white farmer to fan the flames of racism. If we didn't know any better, we'd think that the New York Times is deliberately trying to stir up racial animus. But they'd never do something like that, would they?

Except of course they would. We've watched them stoop to all sorts of lows over the years, including racist lows. This is just their brand now, and they've fully embraced it.

They New York Times has presented no evidence that the white South Africans who are protesting a murder are nostalgic for the apartheid era. Which means that they're just projecting their affinity for racism onto white South Africans.

Well, it's not a virtue. It's a vice. Racism is one of society's most evil and pernicious scourges, and the New York Times is doing their part to help it thrive.

