NBC News Is Mad Six States Understand Basic Biology

You do not despise our media enough. You really don't.

NBC News has made a fool of itself in the past, whether lamenting the lack of LGBTQ+ in video games, blaming Libs of TikTok for bomb threats, or caring about Santa's skin color, there is no left-wing issue they won't pursue, no matter how foolish it makes them look.

Advertisement

Today, their panties are in a twist because 'at least' six states that recognize and understand biology.

At least six states have measures in place that define "sex" in a way that discriminates against transgender and nonbinary people, critics say. https://t.co/7IDaSTjisd — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 27, 2024

We're sorry this is happening to you, NBC News. Would you like a tissue?

The headline is incredible: 'By defining sex, some states are denying transgender people legal recognition'

They write:

Mack Allen, an 18-year-old high school senior from Kansas, braces for sideways glances, questioning looks and snide comments whenever he has to hand over his driver’s license, which still identifies him as female. They’ve come from a police officer responding to a car accident. They’ve come from an urgent care employee loudly using the wrong name and pronouns. They’ve come from the people in the waiting room who overheard.

“It just feels gross because I’ve worked so hard to get to where I am now in my transition, and obviously I don’t look like a woman and I don’t sound like a woman,” said Allen, who has been on testosterone for two years. Kansas enacted a law last year that ended legal recognition of transgender identities. The measure says there are only two sexes, male and female, that are based on a person’s “biological reproductive system” at birth. That law and others introduced around the nation this year — often labeled as “bills of rights” for women — are part of a push by conservatives who say states have a legitimate interest in restricting transgender people from competing on sports teams or using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

Yes, because that's what vital records are supposed to do: record reality. Mack Allen was born a woman, and that fact cannot be changed, no matter how Allen identifies now. If those vital records can be altered -- at any time and for any reason -- what is the point?

Our favorite part is the scare quotes around bills of rights for women. Very telling, NBC News.

In other news, 44 states don't have measures in place to define sex in a way that's consistent with reality. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) February 27, 2024

This should be the real story.

Question for you, NBC:



* Does “legal recognition” for “transgender” people means adult biological males can share intimate spaces like showers & changing rooms with women & girls?



Because, what about the privacy rights of those women & girls? — Political Sock (@politicalsock) February 27, 2024

Seeing as they put scare quotes around 'bill of rights' for women, they don't care.

Our privacy rights don't matter, unless we want to dismember our babies in utero.

You mean definitions that are correct. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 27, 2024

Yes. Allen can identify as a man, but was born female, and the state has the obligation to record that information correctly.

Telling the truth is now discriminatory? pic.twitter.com/T9Wl9e3MoP — Opinionated Witch🧙🏴‍☠️ (@opinionwitchy) February 27, 2024

Apparently. Reality is now bigoted, we guess.

LOL “discriminates”



Reality discriminates against delusion. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 27, 2024

Advertisement

Yep.

How can a definition of sex effect transgender if sex and gender are different? — idrawrobots (@idrawrobots) February 27, 2024

Look at you, being all logical. Don't expect NBC News to answer that question.

Transgender and non-binary are not sexes, they're gender expressions.



Affirming that sex is binary has nothing to do with gender expression or sexual preference. — Shashi (@shashigalore) February 27, 2024

They like to play semantics, though.

The terms hasn't changed, it's just been more clearly defined.



Sex is a biological fact. Every transgender and nonbinary person has an objective sex. So they can't be discriminated against.



You cannot change your sex. https://t.co/DR7Fyx6O1k — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 27, 2024

No, you cannot.

Overused word, but this headline is so Orwellian. Six states define sex… truthfully and biologically? Should be more. https://t.co/wwIuN8PcGg — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) February 27, 2024

Yes, it should be all 50 states.

Periodic reminder that there can never be peace with these people because they believe the mere act of categorization to be intrinsically evil. https://t.co/4RBWi8Abxb — That'sSoReagan (@ssoreagan) February 27, 2024

Categorization helps build a stable foundation for society. You can't remake a society with a stable foundation. So they have to undermine everything to rebuild society in their preferred way.

NBC seems to be saying that 44 states define “sex” in such a way that grown men can, at will, invade intimate spaces traditionally reserved for women, such as showers & locker rooms.



Also, NBC’s definition of sex defies science & basic biology. https://t.co/BPI2NZ4hS0 — Political Sock (@politicalsock) February 27, 2024

Advertisement

It does defy science and basics biology.

Well, that's a lie



Trans identified people are not discriminated against because of their sex



Especially, if you know... sex and gender are different 🙃💕 https://t.co/jTvT3koyZZ — Cynthia Breheny (@PTElephant) February 27, 2024

Allen, we'll note, was not denied any services. Just complaints of wrong pronouns and the wrong name (monsters!).

The government has an obligation to keep accurate records, and to acknowledge science and reality. NBC News doesn't like that, for some reason.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!