NBC News Is Mad Six States Understand Basic Biology

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 28, 2024
Twitchy

You do not despise our media enough. You really don't.

NBC News has made a fool of itself in the past, whether lamenting the lack of LGBTQ+ in video games, blaming Libs of TikTok for bomb threats, or caring about Santa's skin color, there is no left-wing issue they won't pursue, no matter how foolish it makes them look.

Advertisement

Today, their panties are in a twist because 'at least' six states that recognize and understand biology.

We're sorry this is happening to you, NBC News. Would you like a tissue?

The headline is incredible: 'By defining sex, some states are denying transgender people legal recognition'

They write:

Mack Allen, an 18-year-old high school senior from Kansas, braces for sideways glances, questioning looks and snide comments whenever he has to hand over his driver’s license, which still identifies him as female.

They’ve come from a police officer responding to a car accident. They’ve come from an urgent care employee loudly using the wrong name and pronouns. They’ve come from the people in the waiting room who overheard.


“It just feels gross because I’ve worked so hard to get to where I am now in my transition, and obviously I don’t look like a woman and I don’t sound like a woman,” said Allen, who has been on testosterone for two years.

Kansas enacted a law last year that ended legal recognition of transgender identities. The measure says there are only two sexes, male and female, that are based on a person’s “biological reproductive system” at birth.

That law and others introduced around the nation this year — often labeled as “bills of rights” for women — are part of a push by conservatives who say states have a legitimate interest in restricting transgender people from competing on sports teams or using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

Yes, because that's what vital records are supposed to do: record reality. Mack Allen was born a woman, and that fact cannot be changed, no matter how Allen identifies now. If those vital records can be altered -- at any time and for any reason -- what is the point?

Our favorite part is the scare quotes around bills of rights for women. Very telling, NBC News.

This should be the real story.

Seeing as they put scare quotes around 'bill of rights' for women, they don't care.

Our privacy rights don't matter, unless we want to dismember our babies in utero.

Yes. Allen can identify as a man, but was born female, and the state has the obligation to record that information correctly.

Apparently. Reality is now bigoted, we guess.

Advertisement

Yep.

Look at you, being all logical. Don't expect NBC News to answer that question.

They like to play semantics, though.

No, you cannot.

Yes, it should be all 50 states.

Categorization helps build a stable foundation for society. You can't remake a society with a stable foundation. So they have to undermine everything to rebuild society in their preferred way.

Advertisement

It does defy science and basics biology.

Allen, we'll note, was not denied any services. Just complaints of wrong pronouns and the wrong name (monsters!).

The government has an obligation to keep accurate records, and to acknowledge science and reality. NBC News doesn't like that, for some reason.

***

