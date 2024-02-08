Horrifying: ‘Transwoman’ Child Abuser Who Molested a BABY Gets Plea Deal With Zero...
Harvard Students With a "Blank Space' in Their Schedule Can Take an 'Enchanted'...
WH Lawyers Sent Special Counsel This Letter Asking Him to Revise the 'Biden's...
Drew Holden Offers a Throwback Thread to the Early Days of the 'Biden...
Is the GOP Finally Ready to Get Rid of Mitch McConnell? We Can...
Justice Department Found Biden to Have Too Weak a Memory to Have Committed...
South African EFF Party Leader Calls for Genocide of Whites; Could Be Nation's...
The CDC Is BIG Mad at Their Own Scientists for Proving Masks (Even...
SCOTUS Showdown, Disney Cuts Captain Jack, Tucker Triggers Hillary
Here Are More Pics of Classified Docs Biden Had at Home, All With...
Who Could Have Seen This Coming? California McDonald’s, Chipotle Restaurants to Raise Pric...
KJP Tries to Explain Why Biden Says He's Met With People Who Are...
BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was...
He Sees Dead People Part Two: Guess Which Foreign Leader Biden Claims to...

Here We Go Again: NBC News Tries Blaming Libs of TikTok for 'Inciting' Threats

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 08, 2024
Journalism meme

This isn't the first time the media tried to blame the Libs of TikTok Twitter/X account for 'inciting threats' and it won't be the last.

All Libs of TikTok does is post things the Left posts publicly on TikTok and elsewhere. She exposes the insanity they spout on their channels on a daily basis.

Advertisement

It's called 'reporting.'

The media should try it sometime.

Instead, they decide to blame her for threats made to schools and other places. She's a threat to their pet causes and must be shut down, even if they have to lie to do it.

Thankfully, Libs of TikTok is not taking this lying down.

The lengths the media will go to to destroy her (or attempt to) is breathtaking and terrifying.

Bingo. If they do this to her, they'll do it to you, too.

Recommended

BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was Perfect
justmindy
Advertisement

They have no shame.

They need to be sued. Sued into oblivion.

You don't despise the media enough. Not nearly enough.

Yes, she should.

'How dare you show the world what these people say on their TikTok channels with hundreds of thousands of views!' - NBC, probably.

Yep.

Advertisement

For exposing the insane, dangerous, illegal, and vile things the Left brags about.

Once again -- we cannot emphasize this enough -- on their own TikTok channels. Publicly.

Disgusting and dangerous.

They want to shut us up while they run roughshod over our schools, culture, and children.

Not gonna do it. Nope.

It gives them tremendous power. They do the same thing to gun owners when there is a shooting, then lecture us on 'Islamophobia' when Hamas attacks Israel.

Advertisement

We remember when Trump's mean tweets were an unprecedented attack on journalism and the First Amendment.

What does that make this, NBC?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BOMB THREAT MEDIA BIAS MEDIA LAPDOGS NBC NEWS THREATS LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was Perfect
justmindy
WH Lawyers Sent Special Counsel This Letter Asking Him to Revise the 'Biden's Senile' Section
Doug P.
The CDC Is BIG Mad at Their Own Scientists for Proving Masks (Even N95) Don't Work
justmindy
Justice Department Found Biden to Have Too Weak a Memory to Have Committed a Crime
Brett T.
Drew Holden Offers a Throwback Thread to the Early Days of the 'Biden Document' Case
justmindy
South African EFF Party Leader Calls for Genocide of Whites; Could Be Nation's Next Prime Minister
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was Perfect justmindy
Advertisement