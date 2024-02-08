Here We Go Again: NBC News Tries Blaming Libs of TikTok for 'Inciting' Threats

This isn't the first time the media tried to blame the Libs of TikTok Twitter/X account for 'inciting threats' and it won't be the last.

All Libs of TikTok does is post things the Left posts publicly on TikTok and elsewhere. She exposes the insanity they spout on their channels on a daily basis.

Advertisement

It's called 'reporting.'

The media should try it sometime.

Instead, they decide to blame her for threats made to schools and other places. She's a threat to their pet causes and must be shut down, even if they have to lie to do it.

Last March, Iowa police investigated a bomb threat targeting a junior high school.



They determined that the threat was a hoax.



But a detective from the police department had a theory about its possible inspiration: the ‘Libs of TikTok’ account. https://t.co/T6vmixxtLq — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 7, 2024

Thankfully, Libs of TikTok is not taking this lying down.

Let’s make one thing very clear: NBC News ran to the FBI, detectives, Police Chiefs, & others to try to link me to b*mb threats.



Their goal is to silence me by having me investigated and thrown in prison for posting tiktoks and exposing the grooming and s*xu*liz*tion of… https://t.co/lU0zc20gev pic.twitter.com/acgG6mnfFY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 7, 2024

The lengths the media will go to to destroy her (or attempt to) is breathtaking and terrifying.

Insanity. They will come for us all eventually. It’s only a matter of time. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 8, 2024

Bingo. If they do this to her, they'll do it to you, too.

EXACTLY LIKE I PREDICTED!



.@NBCNews is now openly saying it. Their goal is to frame me for b*mb threats and get law enforcement to investigate me. NBC News is siccing the FBI on me. This is how they’re going to try to silence me.



Unbelievable. https://t.co/ILOdv1A4KY pic.twitter.com/HX5bNFRvoa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 8, 2024

They have no shame.

Sue the pants off of them, now. Take them for everything they have ... silence THEM for a change. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 8, 2024

They need to be sued. Sued into oblivion.

We are all @libsoftiktok and we stand with you, sister. Keep giving them heII!! — Jason Jones (@jonesville) February 8, 2024

You don't despise the media enough. Not nearly enough.

Libs of TikTok should be able to use this video from NBC News in her defamation case against them — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 8, 2024

Yes, she should.

So simply reposting the social media posts of public school teachers is “threatening?” Shameful @NBCNews. Stand strong, Chaya! https://t.co/Kms3rXu08O — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) February 8, 2024

'How dare you show the world what these people say on their TikTok channels with hundreds of thousands of views!' - NBC, probably.

NBC News unwittingly reveals the plot to frame @libsoftiktok: https://t.co/CBbiqoqdoe — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 8, 2024

Yep.

The Mainstream Media Is Now Assisting Inept Politicians Into Attacking Free Speech. If they can silence 1 of us, they can silence All of us. This is an attempt to go after @libsoftiktok for telling the truth. #FreeSpeechUseItOrLoseIt https://t.co/iUr649lW0I — John D. Macari Jr. 🇺🇸🗽 (@JohnDMacari) February 8, 2024

Advertisement

For exposing the insane, dangerous, illegal, and vile things the Left brags about.

Once again -- we cannot emphasize this enough -- on their own TikTok channels. Publicly.

A disgusting twist on the "heckler's veto" scenario. https://t.co/gKXKo5SlQi — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) February 8, 2024

Disgusting and dangerous.

This woman has not and DOES NOT call for violence.



Ever.



The message @NBCNews is sending is:



“If you make too much noise, you’ll be punished.”



They are trying to make her an example so that YOU will be more quiet and compliant.



Which means we all need to SPEAK LOUDER‼️ https://t.co/YM8My3BtdY — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) February 8, 2024

They want to shut us up while they run roughshod over our schools, culture, and children.

Not gonna do it. Nope.

The idea of pushing guilt onto Libs of TikTok is insane. She's not calling for people to do anything, the people committing the crimes are the only guilty people.



This guilt by association mentality from the Left must end. https://t.co/zAjluDhdDt — They Call Me Ralph (@NewRandomGeek) February 8, 2024

It gives them tremendous power. They do the same thing to gun owners when there is a shooting, then lecture us on 'Islamophobia' when Hamas attacks Israel.

Instead of exploring the source, they are attacking the reporter. https://t.co/VqtfYb7Zk9 — Roger (@Roger247_) February 8, 2024

Advertisement

We remember when Trump's mean tweets were an unprecedented attack on journalism and the First Amendment.

What does that make this, NBC?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!