Your Crown, Queen: Chaya Raichik Posts Absolute Own After USA Today Front Page Hit Piece

Just so we're keeping track, over the weekend there were many more hate-filled antisemitic protests held around the world and in our nation's capital, Republican candidates for President all spoke at an event in Florida, and the current President saw the release of disastrous new poll numbers regarding his job approval and chances at re-election.



So, naturally, USA Today went with this as their front page for Monday morning:

In Monday's paper:

- When Libs of TikTok posts, threats increasingly follow

- 3 justices to watch in blockbuster guns case

- Millions rely on untested wells pic.twitter.com/F1OufM3V6Q — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 6, 2023

Another attack on rural Americans, another attack on conservative SCOTUS justices, and yet another hit piece on Chaya Raichik, who runs the influential Libs of TikTok X account.

Good to see that our corporate media betters have their priorities in order.

But wait. It gets even better. In their latest libelous attack on Raichik, USA Today tries to claim that she is responsible for threats made against individuals and institutions by citing ... wait for it... Media Matters for America.

[This is the part where we point and laugh at USA Today.]

USA TODAY has confirmed dozens of bomb threats, death threats and other harassment after Libs of TikTok’s posts since February 2022, based on exclusive new research from the progressive analysis group Media Matters for America.

Citing MMFA for 'research and analysis' is like relying on Hamas for casualty figures in Gaza. Oh, wait. Our media does that too.

We'll spare you the tedium of reading MMFA's 'research.' Because it isn't that at all. It is classifying any form of complaint as a 'threat,' using an arbitrary timeline to connect everything to Libs of TikTok, and placing blame on that account without a shred of factual evidence.

In other words, par for the course for MMFA. And USA Today is happy to repeat it all without an iota of investigation on their own. When the media tells you they are not journalists, but apparatchiks, believe them.

However, it was Raichik herself who had the last laugh. First, Libs of TikTok posted a picture of Raichik grinning from ear to ear holding the USA Today front page.

Then, Raichik posted the coup de grace from her personal account:

Framing this for my office! https://t.co/hiHdfzd6wu — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) November 6, 2023

Translation: 'You can't cancel me, and the more you attack me, the happier it makes me.'

Congrats!! 😂 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) November 6, 2023

LEGEND 🔥🤗 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) November 6, 2023

Put it in bronze — Giovanni (@miabenetti) November 6, 2023

If Raichik needed any more confirmation that she was doing the right thing with Libs of TikTok, another hit piece from the media serves that purpose perfectly.

Amid all of the kudos and congratulations to Raichik for doing great work, a few serious points were raised as well.

Calling out child mutilations and permanent sterilization of teenagers, before they can even understand what is being done to them ... that is now considered a bad thing by the legacy corporate media.



Instead of focusing on the content that Libs of TikTok is showing on social… https://t.co/jY9XgITYXN — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 6, 2023

Apparently if you out predators of children then you’re considered a threat by @USATODAY https://t.co/FjFcXm5qia — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 6, 2023

Of course, the entire premise of Libs of TikTok continues to escape the corporate media, who only understand the preferred narrative, not the truth.

Do they realize if they quit posting videos of themselves being crazy that you wouldn't have anything to post?



And that you literally just repost their original content?



I just don't understand https://t.co/K79XPtUoAT — B ilbo Colapinto (@MaddHobbit) November 6, 2023

Can’t stress enough that the chief purpose of LOTT is to share things that leftists themselves posted but didn’t intend for people who disagreed with them to see https://t.co/drcaWgnQlJ — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 6, 2023

And there it is. The people who post on TikTok want attention. All Libs of TikTok does is give it to them. But, of course, what leftists on TikTok actually want is adulation, so any attention that is not congratulatory is automatically a threat or an attack.

But there is one more important part of the story we have to add. Raichik posted later on Twitter/X that she had recorded her conversation with this USA Today 'reporter,' but he amazingly left out of his story all of the times she said in that conversation that she denounces violence and urges law enforcement to investigate any instance of it. Watch:

It’s important to remember that the hit pieces are already written before the media activists even reach out to you for comment. Nothing you say will change the article.



Here’s proof of @USATODAY leaving out very important context in their hit piece on me! Watch till end! pic.twitter.com/KFYGF4WMzS — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) November 6, 2023

A lesson for everyone: always record the media if you talk to them at all.

We here at Twitchy feel very strongly about Raichik and Libs of TikTok because we do much of the same thing. Obviously, we provide a lot more commentary in our articles, while Raichik usually lets the videos she posts speak for themselves, but fundamentally, the concept is the same. If the left wasn't posting crazy -- on TikTok or Twitter/X -- then we wouldn't have any crazy to write about.

So congratulations to you, Chaya Raichik. They can never cancel you, and they can never cancel us.





***

