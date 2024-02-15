No One Cares: NBC News Ratio'd Into Orbit for Lamenting Lack of LGBTQ Representation in Video Games

Ah, journalists. What would we do without them stirring up controversy and injecting politics into every facet of life?

NBC News is very disappointed that video games just don't have enough LGBTQ characters and storylines, and they're going to make sure we know about it.

Under 2% of console video games include LGBTQ characters or storylines, despite the fact that 17% of gamers identify as queer, according to a new GLAAD survey. https://t.co/rzWNhwv2jY — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 14, 2024

They write:

Under 2% of console video games include LGBTQ characters or storylines, despite the fact that 17% of gamers identify as queer, according to a new GLAAD survey. Per the 2024 GLAAD Gaming Report, published Tuesday, one in five active gamers are LGBTQ. “GLAAD’s finding that 17% of active gamers are LGBTQ, and the growth from 10% of active gamers being LGBTQ from Nielsen’s Games360 study in 2020, proves their tremendous influence on the gaming industry,” said Stacie de Armas, Nielsen’s senior vice president of diverse insights and initiatives. “The study shows that for LGBTQ gamers, a safe and inclusive environment goes beyond the game itself — with nearly 70% indicating they are less likely to buy from a studio with a history of mistreating LGBTQ workers.” According to GLAAD’s survey, 72% of LGBTQ gamers say that seeing video game characters with their sexual orientation or gender identity “makes them feel better about themselves,” and that increases to 78% for the 13-17-year-old demographic.

There is so much suspect about this.

"according to GLAAD" has about as much credibility as "Hamas Health Ministry." — JWF (@JammieWF) February 14, 2024

First, this. GLAAD surveying video gamers is bound to be biased.

Any questions regarding Glaads ability to provide accurate data? — Dan Nelson (@IlliniDan2) February 15, 2024

Somewhere between 3-7% of the culture identifies as LGBTQ. We'd question the 17% of gamers being LGBTQ thing.

All these years I've enjoyed Minecraft despite not being able to at all relate to a perfectly square box of moving pixels. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) February 14, 2024

But wouldn't you feel better about yourself if you could?

Ouch. But accurate.

Pretty much.

We're really stretching for things to be outraged about, aren't we? https://t.co/SwMEUnOshn — Tactical Wisdom (@DolioJ) February 14, 2024

Trying so hard to gin up outrage.

How can you tell the sexual preference of most video game characters anyway? Weirdly under 2% of gamers identify as highly trained special forces and yet 10% of console video games include specops characters. Get a life NBC. https://t.co/uHkuRkX0ih — @amuse (@amuse) February 14, 2024

They need to get a life.

We should call NBC deeply homophobic since they assume that every character that isn't explicitly having gay sex is straight, and gay people need to see explicit statements about sex to be able to empathize with characters. Disgusting propagandists. https://t.co/IPcTU7cFlR — Cozy Gamer Gimp (@GrumpyCatterman) February 14, 2024

This is a very good point. It's as if one's sexual orientation is the only characteristic that matters to NBC News.

Remember when everyone was happy being Mario or Luigi? https://t.co/09F80R4JIY — Chloe in Texas (@ChloeChloeChl19) February 14, 2024

Yes.

Can we go back to that, please?

"the game is called duck hunt"



"..."



"you use the NES Zapper to shoot ducks"



"..."



"your dog laughs at you when you miss"



"..."



"um, the ducks are genderfluid"



"now we're talking" https://t.co/lBb6tqikRs — Joel Grus 🤠 (@joelgrus) February 14, 2024

And then they'd complain about 'violence' against the LGBTQ community if video games did this.

Glad to see NBC News is focused on the hard hitting news of the day https://t.co/skiilNkzD9 — Dick Hammer (@Ferraro41) February 14, 2024

It's not like the president's cognitive abilities are being questioned, or Chinese nationals are pouring across our open border. NBC News has its priorities in order.

Whatever you say, NBC News.

How can I enjoy Mortal Kombat if Sub Zero doesn't do gay sex?! https://t.co/o5A3yJEWVH — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) February 14, 2024

You can't, apparently.

Politics ruins everything.



Now they're coming after the video games... https://t.co/Mp70bLWbRH — Kenny Powers🇺🇸 (@Kenn_Fn_Powers) February 14, 2024

Yep. There can be no facet of life that isn't poisoned by politics.

This is.......honestly......I don't know WTF this is but they do know video games aren't real right? I mean.....your pronouns are already holding folks hostage in real life, damn can some people jus play a damn game for entertainment? How far is TOO FAR? Get a grip, SMFH! Wtf! https://t.co/UayhzK9BWV — My Name is Mario & I am a Tar Heel (@Briccyardlilyo) February 14, 2024

Video games, television, movies, sports, music -- all of these things are meant to be an escape from politics and the real world, even for a fleeting moment.

The Left can't tolerate the thought of something being apolitical and bringing people joy.

So, like locusts, they move from one thing to another, infecting it with politics and leaving a dry, empty husk in its wake. Look at Disney, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the NFL, and the publishing industry, and tell us we're wrong.

We're not.

***

