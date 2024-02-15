Where Are the Feminists? Libs of TikTok Highlights Trans Activist Filming Woman in...
No One Cares: NBC News Ratio'd Into Orbit for Lamenting Lack of LGBTQ Representation in Video Games

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 15, 2024
Journalism meme

Ah, journalists. What would we do without them stirring up controversy and injecting politics into every facet of life?

NBC News is very disappointed that video games just don't have enough LGBTQ characters and storylines, and they're going to make sure we know about it.

Advertisement

They write:

Under 2% of console video games include LGBTQ characters or storylines, despite the fact that 17% of gamers identify as queer, according to a new GLAAD survey.

Per the 2024 GLAAD Gaming Report, published Tuesday, one in five active gamers are LGBTQ.

“GLAAD’s finding that 17% of active gamers are LGBTQ, and the growth from 10% of active gamers being LGBTQ from Nielsen’s Games360 study in 2020, proves their tremendous influence on the gaming industry,” said Stacie de Armas, Nielsen’s senior vice president of diverse insights and initiatives. “The study shows that for LGBTQ gamers, a safe and inclusive environment goes beyond the game itself — with nearly 70% indicating they are less likely to buy from a studio with a history of mistreating LGBTQ workers.” 

According to GLAAD’s survey, 72% of LGBTQ gamers say that seeing video game characters with their sexual orientation or gender identity “makes them feel better about themselves,” and that increases to 78% for the 13-17-year-old demographic.

There is so much suspect about this.

First, this. GLAAD surveying video gamers is bound to be biased.

Advertisement

Somewhere between 3-7% of the culture identifies as LGBTQ. We'd question the 17% of gamers being LGBTQ thing.

But wouldn't you feel better about yourself if you could?

Ouch. But accurate.

Pretty much.

Trying so hard to gin up outrage.

They need to get a life.

Advertisement

This is a very good point. It's as if one's sexual orientation is the only characteristic that matters to NBC News.

Yes.

Can we go back to that, please?

And then they'd complain about 'violence' against the LGBTQ community if video games did this.

It's not like the president's cognitive abilities are being questioned, or Chinese nationals are pouring across our open border. NBC News has its priorities in order.

Whatever you say, NBC News.

You can't, apparently.

Yep. There can be no facet of life that isn't poisoned by politics.

Advertisement

Video games, television, movies, sports, music -- all of these things are meant to be an escape from politics and the real world, even for a fleeting moment.

The Left can't tolerate the thought of something being apolitical and bringing people joy.

So, like locusts, they move from one thing to another, infecting it with politics and leaving a dry, empty husk in its wake. Look at Disney, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the NFL, and the publishing industry, and tell us we're wrong.

We're not.

***

