Yikes! New Detail About POTUS' Special Counsel Interview Makes Things Look Even Worse for Biden

After Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on Biden's mishandling of classified documents came out, a furious president called a press conference later that day, and it didn't go well.

Biden in particular was angry about parts of the report that said his cognition is diminished, with one example being that the president couldn't remember when his son Beau died:

"How in the hell dare he raise that" subject, said Biden.

A new report says that Hur wasn't the person who brought up Biden's late son:

This changes things just a little:

President Joe Biden lashed out at Robert Hur last week over one particular line in the special counsel's report on his handling of classified documents: that Biden "did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died." “How in the hell dare he raise that?” Biden told reporters in an impromptu White House press conference. “Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself, it wasn’t any of their damn business.” But Hur never asked that question, according to two people familiar with Hur’s five-hour interview with the president over two days last October. It was the president, not Hur or his team, who first introduced Beau Biden’s death, they said.

There's only one way to settle this:

Oh man. Let’s see the transcripts. https://t.co/HU2YHC0FeF — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 14, 2024

There are likely many reasons the Biden White House would like to keep both the transcripts and videos of the interview from being made public.

This really sums up why we’re not getting the transcripts https://t.co/ClaIeKos62 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 14, 2024

Yep.

Is there anything Biden does not lie about? — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 14, 2024

On top of it all Biden and the Dems are now slamming and smearing a special prosecutor who declined to recommend criminal charges.

So Biden forgot that Hur never brought that up when he defended why he doesn’t recall how, where, or when his son died? — Justine (@BruinJustine) February 14, 2024

All is well!

