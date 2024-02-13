Beau Biden's Mother Fundraising off of Special Counsel's Report on Classified Docs

You know the story. Special Counsel Robert Hur released his report on President Joe Biden's willful retention of classified documents in his Delaware home, including his garage. This should have been a great moment for Democrats: Hur did not recommend criminal charges in the case. So Biden was exonerated, right? Well, no. He had lots of classified documents and notebooks in his house and reportedly read from them to his ghostwriter. Hur recommended that charges not be filed because a jury would likely find Biden to be a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.

The media has done its spinning — MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said he had no idea what year his mother died. So why should Biden be expected to remember when his son Beau died (in Iraq, you know)?

The Biden/Harris campaign is leaning into the report in a fundraising email from Dr. Jill Biden. "Joe cooperated fully with a Special Counsel's investigation and they found he did nothing wrong," she lies.

She also didn't know what the special counsel was trying to achieve. "I hope you can imagine how it felt to read that attack — not just as Joe's wife, but as Beau's mother."

NEW: A Biden fundraising email sent this morning attempts to cash in on the special counsel report, specifically its reference to Beau Biden. In the email, Jill Biden refers to herself as "Beau's mother."



Beau Biden's mother was Neilia Biden, Joe's first wife, who died in a car… pic.twitter.com/yPpVjXncYs — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) February 13, 2024

NEW: A Biden fundraising email sent this morning attempts to cash in on the special counsel report, specifically its reference to Beau Biden. In the email, Jill Biden refers to herself as "Beau's mother." Beau Biden's mother was Neilia Biden, Joe's first wife, who died in a car crash in 1972. I understand that step-parents often fill the shoes of those they replace, but this is especially poor taste. Will they never stop abusing Beau's memory? And now Neilia's?

Will they never stop abusing Beau's memory? Hell no. Jill Biden's fundraising email mirrors her statement Monday, in which she claimed that "Joe is 81, that's true, but he's 81 doing more in an hour than most people do in a day."

The statement was bad enough, but to send it out as a fundraising email?

They Googled the day Beau Biden died at least.

It was just a week ago that Biden called the family of one of the soldiers killed in a drone strike and told them how he lost his own son in Iraq. Perhaps Dr. Jill Biden can answer the question: Is her husband just lying to pander to voters, or was Beau's death in Iraq "forever etched on our hearts"?

"He did nothing wrong."

Wrong.

