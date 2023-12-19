John Kirby Says It's a 'Farce' That the US Left a Bunch of...
NBC News Asks the Hard Questions: Do You Pay Attention to Santa's Skin Color

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 19, 2023
AP Photo/NBCUniversal Orlando

It's Christmas. The season of joy and miracles.

But for the media, there's never a season where you can't make race a central issue and Grinch the place up a bit. Including Santa and pajamas.

Here's more:

When you buy Santa pajamas for your kids, do you pause to examine the color of Santa’s skin?

These moms do.

“The second Labor Day hits, I order Black Santa pajamas,” says Rebecca Kaiser of Charlestown, Massachusetts. Old Navy was one of the first places she found Black Santa pajamas for her children, daughter Haven, 9, and son Zeke, 6, and buying them there has become a tradition. This year, you can even purchase the same set of pjs with Santas in three different hues: beige, walnut or cocoa.

Because Kaiser and her wife, Natalie Wagner, have a different racial background than their adopted children, they go the extra mile to make sure that Haven and Zeke feel represented in all aspects of their lives.

“When it comes to the holidays, we have always looked at this as an extension of the importance of cultural representation so that they can see that someone as magical and as amazing as Santa can be Black like them, too,” Kaiser says.

The entire tone of the tweet is condescending, smacking of sneering at 'privilege' without saying privilege.

Good question. What did happen to that?

Yes he is!

And they are getting ratioed into oblivion over this one.

Or if you don't think about it at all, they're here to scold you, too.

NBC News cares. A lot, apparently.

No, it's not.

A very good point.

Would not surprise us, to be honest.

We have to be more inclusive. This is just unacceptable.

They really do shine when it comes to this, don't they?

Don't confuse them with facts and history.

They're incapable of doing this because we live in a post-contextual society.

'Why is this news' is a fantastic question.

Instead of going the NBC News route, enjoy the season without making everything about race.

***

