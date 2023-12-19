NBC News Asks the Hard Questions: Do You Pay Attention to Santa's Skin Color

It's Christmas. The season of joy and miracles.

But for the media, there's never a season where you can't make race a central issue and Grinch the place up a bit. Including Santa and pajamas.

When you buy Santa pajamas for your kids, do you pause to examine the color of Santa’s skin?



When you have Black children, one parent says, it's important they know “someone as magical and as amazing as Santa can be Black like them too.” https://t.co/vLlDnE6wvs — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 18, 2023

Here's more:

When you buy Santa pajamas for your kids, do you pause to examine the color of Santa’s skin? These moms do. “The second Labor Day hits, I order Black Santa pajamas,” says Rebecca Kaiser of Charlestown, Massachusetts. Old Navy was one of the first places she found Black Santa pajamas for her children, daughter Haven, 9, and son Zeke, 6, and buying them there has become a tradition. This year, you can even purchase the same set of pjs with Santas in three different hues: beige, walnut or cocoa. Because Kaiser and her wife, Natalie Wagner, have a different racial background than their adopted children, they go the extra mile to make sure that Haven and Zeke feel represented in all aspects of their lives. “When it comes to the holidays, we have always looked at this as an extension of the importance of cultural representation so that they can see that someone as magical and as amazing as Santa can be Black like them, too,” Kaiser says.

The entire tone of the tweet is condescending, smacking of sneering at 'privilege' without saying privilege.

yeah my mom got santa stuff for us and santa was white, and I didn't care, because back when i was a kid, I was taught that skin color doesn't matter.



What ever happened to that? — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) December 18, 2023

Good question. What did happen to that?

Plot twist: he’s not even real! — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) December 18, 2023

Yes he is!

When you compose tweets, do you pause to consider how laughably stupid you can make them? It’s important to know NBC can be ratioed into oblivion on a daily basis for their sub-moronic takes. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) December 18, 2023

And they are getting ratioed into oblivion over this one.

If you are black, and you buy pajamas for your kids that have a white Santa on them,

NBC News is here to scold you. — Venus Infers (@gypsyluc) December 18, 2023

Or if you don't think about it at all, they're here to scold you, too.

WHO CARES FFS STOP IT https://t.co/hQAwhf8dyO — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 18, 2023

NBC News cares. A lot, apparently.

However much you hate that media, it’s not enough. https://t.co/f9BCPX7qZ5 — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) December 18, 2023

No, it's not.

Or that Santa who is white doesn’t care that your child is black and still comes down the chimney to deliver candies and gifts because race doesn’t matter…. https://t.co/SDTBxHU4wo — 🇺🇸 Just My Opinion 🇺🇸 (@JustMyOpinions4) December 19, 2023

A very good point.

We all died of covid and are in Hell https://t.co/RuMEeGyobI — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 18, 2023

Would not surprise us, to be honest.

Whenever I go shopping I find it very offensive that there’s no pajamas with a trans nonbinary skoliosexual demigender furry Santa with zir/xem pronouns https://t.co/elAP3YrMcv — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) December 18, 2023

We have to be more inclusive. This is just unacceptable.

Every time I think my Northeastern Sales team, are the most inept and goofiest group of protoplasm husks on the planet, the NBC News social media intern club, provide a better example. https://t.co/izxBy1x73j — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) December 18, 2023

They really do shine when it comes to this, don't they?

St. Nicholas was a Greek (shouldn’t it be obvious, considering approx. 90% of Greek males are named Nick 😂) bishop who punched heretics at the Council of Nicea (allegedly!). https://t.co/SNQnbfTa2u — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) December 18, 2023

Don't confuse them with facts and history.

St. Nicholas was a real person. Instead of worrying about skin color, focus on explaining why jolly old St Nick was such a good person. https://t.co/IgVzCXqH3X — 🎅 Wes 🎄 (@ganobleberries) December 18, 2023

They're incapable of doing this because we live in a post-contextual society.

Why is this news. Yes I have brown kids. I dont buy them any clothing with white faces cause that’s weird. These are my favorite! (My mom would just color Santa in with a brown marker when I was a kid) https://t.co/bCrozGqc9x pic.twitter.com/CN67NBLz5r — “token karen” Dr Gay/Obama/Kamala aint Black (@erreekamays) December 18, 2023

'Why is this news' is a fantastic question.

Instead of going the NBC News route, enjoy the season without making everything about race.

