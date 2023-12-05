Santa Is Real: NORAD and Community Notes Put a Grinch in His Place

Keith Olbermann: Biden Should Invoke the Insurrection Act and Detain Trump
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on December 05, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Thiessen

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.

Community Notes says so.

With so much bad news, doom and gloom, it's nice to see a little bit of the Christmas spirit popping up.

C'mon, man. Santa is totally real. 

It is pretty wholesome.

Listening to NORAD track Santa, or watching it online, is a highlight of Christmas Eve.

And they deserve it, too.

This meme is never not funny.

Checkmate indeed!

Some people just prefer to be Ebenezer Scrooge this time of year.

Bah humbug.

Yes we are.

Birds are totally spy drones, and Santa is real.

See! WE TOLD YOU!

So are we.

They should be on watch.

Denying Santa is a good way to catch hands.

Santa: the real uniter.

It's certainly up there as far as Community Notes go.

Yes. We need a little Christmas right now.

Exactly this. Don't steal the joy of others, even if you think what brings them joy is dumb.

It is wholesome trolling.

Debate is over. Community Notes have the final say on this.

And who would want to dump on that magic? Grinches, that's who.

Don't be a Grinch.

One of the rare times government does something right.

They're pretty cool, especially at Christmastime.

Never, ever change.

***

Tags: CHRISTMAS SANTA SANTA CLAUS

