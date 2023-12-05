Santa Is Real: NORAD and Community Notes Put a Grinch in His Place

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.

Community Notes says so.

With so much bad news, doom and gloom, it's nice to see a little bit of the Christmas spirit popping up.

C'mon, man. Santa is totally real.

Ngl this is actually pretty wholesome lol — TrueHerobrine (@herobrine_true) December 4, 2023

It is pretty wholesome.

Listening to NORAD track Santa, or watching it online, is a highlight of Christmas Eve.

Somebody is getting coal with their community notes this year — TheCellarSpider.Algo (@CSpiderRTs) December 4, 2023

And they deserve it, too.

This meme is never not funny.

If Santa isn't real, then why are my stockings filled by Christmas morning? CHECKMATE! — Aldous Huxley (@BraveNorld) December 4, 2023

Checkmate indeed!

C'mon why are people being humbug. Can't let the children know that. Let them grow out of it with their imagination intact for their children. — Americán_Chicano🇺🇲 (@MAGA_Chicano14) December 4, 2023

Some people just prefer to be Ebenezer Scrooge this time of year.

Bah humbug.

Yes we are.

Birds may be spy drones, but Santa is definitely real. https://t.co/KoBHkOdqzN — Library Wolf (@LiteratiWolf) December 4, 2023

Birds are totally spy drones, and Santa is real.

Okay, but seriously, Santa Claus is a very real person from Myra, Greece, who was the real bishop there, and really became famous for sneaking into people's houses and leaving presents in their socks. https://t.co/CAlbjzcTax — F. Kyle Fritzsche (@_BurningRiver) December 4, 2023

See! WE TOLD YOU!

bro santas real af im sick of this slander https://t.co/GQ5YxZoO6r — alex 🇵🇸 (@ghostjutsz) December 4, 2023

So are we.

All Santa Deniers on watch the notes confirmed it https://t.co/NevumwcBOV — Grug2Grug1 (@grug4grug2) December 4, 2023

They should be on watch.

As a devout year round Santa Claustal, words like this catch hands. https://t.co/zCwm0rR1KR — AlmonPista (@AlmonPista) December 4, 2023

Denying Santa is a good way to catch hands.

Community notes are such a beautiful thing. Seeing bipartisan community support to correct a false claim or share info that will help users is such an innovative and amazing way to correct info in real time. https://t.co/MyU5XlgxFv — Aidan (@ABR4255) December 4, 2023

Santa: the real uniter.

This might be one of the best ones I’ve seen lol https://t.co/VCjWYVkqgL — Supah Sanic (@SupahSanic77) December 4, 2023

It's certainly up there as far as Community Notes go.

I’m glad they’re keeping the Christmas spirit alive https://t.co/jdHilpPhR7 — Deadman Jonny (@rip__jonathan) December 4, 2023

Yes. We need a little Christmas right now.

I hate mfs like this, its called having fun. Santa IS real if you believe he is, if you don't, good for you. But you shouldn't belittle those, especially CHILDREN who won't have this type of thing when they're adults, that believe in him. :/ https://t.co/LHv2zZHPpp — Toxic_Polaris💛 (@Toxic_Polaris2) December 4, 2023

Exactly this. Don't steal the joy of others, even if you think what brings them joy is dumb.

Gaslighting "SANTA DENIERS" is one of my favorite things ever. It's strangely wholesome trolling. XD https://t.co/suU78oA5cC — Cat (@Catnabox) December 4, 2023

It is wholesome trolling.

THE COMMUNITY NOTES HAVE SPOKEN https://t.co/xyUTVaGFIC — ⬛⬜🟪Ousy ꑭ🇩🇿 (@PissConnoisseur) December 4, 2023

Debate is over. Community Notes have the final say on this.

Fairy tales make Christmas magical. https://t.co/R9T8QayWFc — Jim (@indianajim) December 4, 2023

And who would want to dump on that magic? Grinches, that's who.

Don't be a Grinch.

One of the rare times government does something right.

They're pretty cool, especially at Christmastime.

I love this timeline. Never change, Twitter. https://t.co/i2OoWSf5ol — Konrad Banachewicz (@UniBananStates) December 4, 2023

Never, ever change.

