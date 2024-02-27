WATCH: Joy Reid Asks Why We Need More Kids, Twitter Happily Answers

Should We Be Arming Teachers and School Staff?
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 27, 2024
Townhall Media

Ah, Joy Reid. We talk about her frequently, and usually because she's saying something outrageous (like Trump is just like Hitler) or getting schooled by a guest for saying something outrageous (or lies). She's been doing both for years, going back to her absurd claim her blog was hacked to insert homophobic and anti-semitic things.

Sure, Jan. Whatever you say.

Now she's at it again, this time wondering why -- in a country of 327 million people -- we need kids.

WATCH:

Yikes.

Well, Joy, thankfully Twitter/X users are more than happy to tell you what the purpose of having kids is.

Where does she think taxpayer dollars come from? Unicorn farts?

A bleaker, but still accurate take on things.

We need more babies, not fewer.

But now, somehow, that's different. Or maybe she'll claim a time traveler gave her those kids, just like they hacked her old, bigoted blog.

In a heartbeat. Everything is racist to her.

A perfectly reasonable question.

Dumb and evil. A bad combination.

It takes a special sort of vile to ask what the 'purpose' of having more kids is.

We laughed out loud at this.

The money will magically appear in the government coffers.

The perfect use of that meme.

She has three children; imagine hearing your mom say 'What's the purpose?' of having kids (and, presumably, her own future grandchildren).

And they hold normal, everyday Americans in utter contempt.

No one ever accused her of being a deep, logical thinker.

Newsflash: those illegal immigrants are going to have kids.

She will never, ever make that connection.

This is a good representation of the journalist class, frankly.

Yes. Yes, she is.

It's really that simple, and Joy doesn't understand it.

Don't forget spoiling them rotten, Grandpa.

It really is a staggering number of people.

But kids are good, and necessary. Have them. Have lots of them. 

***

