WATCH: Joy Reid Asks Why We Need More Kids, Twitter Happily Answers

Ah, Joy Reid. We talk about her frequently, and usually because she's saying something outrageous (like Trump is just like Hitler) or getting schooled by a guest for saying something outrageous (or lies). She's been doing both for years, going back to her absurd claim her blog was hacked to insert homophobic and anti-semitic things.

Sure, Jan. Whatever you say.

Now she's at it again, this time wondering why -- in a country of 327 million people -- we need kids.

WATCH:

MSNBC’s JOY REID: “The U.S. has a population of 327 million people. Why do we need more kids?!”



“What’s the purpose?”



pic.twitter.com/Px9yHl55gn — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 26, 2024

Yikes.

Well, Joy, thankfully Twitter/X users are more than happy to tell you what the purpose of having kids is.

Also would like “taxpayers” to pay for Social Security, Medicare and even more govt 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 26, 2024

Where does she think taxpayer dollars come from? Unicorn farts?

Because you have turned the federal government into a giant ponzi scheme with socialist policies over the last 100 years and if we do not have a growing population everybody who has paid into this system will become destitute as our economy collapses. — Spreadsheeticus (@spreadsheeticus) February 26, 2024

A bleaker, but still accurate take on things.

America’s Birth Rate is Below Replacement Level, We Need More Babies https://t.co/JDS1WtuqJT — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) February 26, 2024

We need more babies, not fewer.

Also Joy Reid: 3 Children. — $8 Jon (@JonFromOregon) February 26, 2024

But now, somehow, that's different. Or maybe she'll claim a time traveler gave her those kids, just like they hacked her old, bigoted blog.

We could ask the same question about illegal immigrants but you would call that #racist. #WeAreFull — TJ Opperman #🟦 (@TJOpp63) February 26, 2024

In a heartbeat. Everything is racist to her.

Why do we need Joy Reid?



That’s what everyone should be asking. — Ginger (@GingerAmero) February 26, 2024

A perfectly reasonable question.

Dumbest person on TV. https://t.co/G7GKBqi2q2 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 27, 2024

Dumb and evil. A bad combination.

It takes a special sort of vile to ask what the 'purpose' of having more kids is.

MSNBC’s JOY REID: “The U.S. has a population of 327 million people. Why do we need more kids?!”



“What’s the purpose?” https://t.co/2n4w57gOIF pic.twitter.com/18KcRQxdmH — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) February 26, 2024

We laughed out loud at this.

Who’s going to pay for all the government programs you want when you retire? https://t.co/Y1WPO83uug — Nichole Liza (@nicholelizaq) February 27, 2024

The money will magically appear in the government coffers.

The perfect use of that meme.

Tell me you're a childless lunatic without saying you're a childless lunatic. https://t.co/yqRFHYXDSB — RBe (@RBPundit) February 26, 2024

She has three children; imagine hearing your mom say 'What's the purpose?' of having kids (and, presumably, her own future grandchildren).

So many people in media are just idiots. https://t.co/u0zPNUBPQw — Tyler Boliver (@TylerBoliver) February 26, 2024

And they hold normal, everyday Americans in utter contempt.

Pro illegal immigration party worries about US population size https://t.co/JGmiwhRpLP — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) February 26, 2024

No one ever accused her of being a deep, logical thinker.

Who does this dingbat think are gonna be the future workers who are gonna pay taxes and lead the country when everybody else ages out, retires and eventually dies? Oh wait, that's what the flood of illegals is for, not people who are born here, right Joy? https://t.co/dn1aG72mTu — Joe (@JoeC1776) February 27, 2024

Newsflash: those illegal immigrants are going to have kids.

RX Keep in mind she was apoplectic and frothing at the mouth when she had Byron Donalds on her show trying to discuss Social Security solvency.



Hint - Both issues are intertwined. https://t.co/3kGzD70OYz — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 26, 2024

She will never, ever make that connection.

An important part of understanding why the US is the way it is, is knowing that @JoyAnnReid is not 'arguing in bad faith' or being manipulative, but genuinely stumped.



She is actually petitioning for an answer, and cannot arrive at one by herself, suspecting subaltern reasons. https://t.co/4fgVQ30HFZ — ib (@Indian_Bronson) February 26, 2024

This is a good representation of the journalist class, frankly.

Holy cannoli she’s dumb https://t.co/wf8RUtVdT0 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) February 27, 2024

Yes. Yes, she is.

Because without them we will die out as a nation. "Replacement rate" isn't just a thing some academic made up for fun.



More practically, we rely on the economic contribution of young people to support the elderly, and as birth rates fall it will get harder and harder to do that. https://t.co/Zx4XBdYp0E — Coder CoderDyne (@CCoderDyne) February 26, 2024

It's really that simple, and Joy doesn't understand it.

As a new grandparent, their purpose is to have someone around to give a little squeeze on his tummy. https://t.co/ulwdNwANWN — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) February 26, 2024

Don't forget spoiling them rotten, Grandpa.

Being able to think beyond a single instant, the here and now, is truly incomprehensible to a staggering number of people https://t.co/HHq1ibrpRA — Gary (@plzbepatient) February 26, 2024

It really is a staggering number of people.

But kids are good, and necessary. Have them. Have lots of them.

***

