MSNBC's Joy Reid Says Republicans Will Never Vote for a 'Brown Lady'

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on January 17, 2024
Townhall Media

We already covered the media meltdown after Donald Trump easily won the Iowa caucuses. As we reported, MSNBC's Joy Reid discussed Trump's victory with Robert "Robbie" Jones, author of "The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy," and blamed it on Iowa being overwhelmingly white and Christian. Before they cut her mic, she went off against white, evangelical Christians, saying that "they own this country, that immigrants, that brown people, that Hindus like Vivek Ramaswamy and his wife are illegitimate Americans."

We all know Reid would have trashed Ramaswamy if he'd surprisingly come from behind. Glenn Greenwald, who rightly calls Reid "one of the most hateful and toxic people ever on TV," noted that Reid also said Republicans would never vote for a "brown lady" like Nikki Haley, who came in just behind Ron DeSantis in Iowa.

Yeah, before it seemed as though the mainstream media were desperate for Trump to be the nominee, but now that they're getting their wish, they seem to be backing Haley, as though Reid wouldn't have trashed her too if she'd won Iowa. The latest polls say she's tied with Trump in New Hampshire, despite being brown.

Not to mention that liberals continually attack Haley for not using her "real" name to appeal to white voters, even though she's been called Nikki all her life by her family.

"You ain't black" if you support Trump over Joe Biden.

Republicans view her as the most palatable nominee to Democrats who are souring on Biden. But who is Reid kidding? If Haley won the nomination, as it seems Reid wants her to, Reid would still vote for the 81-year-old white male who's a "devout Catholic."

***

