MSNBC's Joy Reid Says Republicans Will Never Vote for a 'Brown Lady'

We already covered the media meltdown after Donald Trump easily won the Iowa caucuses. As we reported, MSNBC's Joy Reid discussed Trump's victory with Robert "Robbie" Jones, author of "The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy," and blamed it on Iowa being overwhelmingly white and Christian. Before they cut her mic, she went off against white, evangelical Christians, saying that "they own this country, that immigrants, that brown people, that Hindus like Vivek Ramaswamy and his wife are illegitimate Americans."

Advertisement

We all know Reid would have trashed Ramaswamy if he'd surprisingly come from behind. Glenn Greenwald, who rightly calls Reid "one of the most hateful and toxic people ever on TV," noted that Reid also said Republicans would never vote for a "brown lady" like Nikki Haley, who came in just behind Ron DeSantis in Iowa.

Joy Reid is one of the most hateful and toxic people ever on TV.



But look how cowardly her colleagues are. After she claims GOP will never vote for a "brown lady" (eg Nikki Haley), nobody pointed out: "hey Joy, it was South Carolina Republicans who twice elected her Governor." https://t.co/5fqYSVxsTE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 17, 2024

Yes, Joy Reid said it "was the elephant in the room" (she only talks in clichés) that Haley is "the brown lady" and Trump and DeSantis are "white guys."



But even on MSNBC, reducing everyone solely to their race is too embarrassing for everyone but Joy:https://t.co/NLJDsNebBO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 17, 2024

The context for all this: almost all MSNBC hosts - and Chris Hayes said this explicitly - believe Nikki Haley is the best presidential candidate after Biden.



Their neocon allies agree. Joy is attacking GOP voters as racists only because she's angry they won't vote for Haley. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 17, 2024

Yeah, before it seemed as though the mainstream media were desperate for Trump to be the nominee, but now that they're getting their wish, they seem to be backing Haley, as though Reid wouldn't have trashed her too if she'd won Iowa. The latest polls say she's tied with Trump in New Hampshire, despite being brown.

Not to mention that liberals continually attack Haley for not using her "real" name to appeal to white voters, even though she's been called Nikki all her life by her family.

@ggreenwald on Joy Reid's racism charge: "Her brain is just broken."



Not @MSNBC's finest moment. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) January 17, 2024

Those same South Carolina Republican white Christians voted for a black Senator too. 21st century racism is weird because it seems to divide people along ideological lines and not skin color. — ❤️DawgGirl82Forever (@nhopkins60) January 17, 2024

"You ain't black" if you support Trump over Joe Biden.

It will shock no one that Joy Reid (perhaps the most pathetic and least insightful person on MSNBC) blamed ****racism™️**** for Nikki Haley's failure in Iowa — INSAFIAN (@PTIzindabaad310) January 17, 2024

One out of every four Iowan Republicans voted for a brown person in 2024, which is more than Iowa democrats did in 2020… — Foundational White Janissary (@White_Janissary) January 17, 2024

Advertisement

it's funny but i never realized Nikki was "brown" — samantha (@A88899988) January 17, 2024

She obviously never even entertained the idea that Republicans view her as a terrible candidate. — Texas Swamp Yankee 4Sanity🦬 (@pastorms) January 17, 2024

Republicans view her as the most palatable nominee to Democrats who are souring on Biden. But who is Reid kidding? If Haley won the nomination, as it seems Reid wants her to, Reid would still vote for the 81-year-old white male who's a "devout Catholic."

***