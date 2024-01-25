MSNBC's Joy Reid Spends Several Minutes Ranting About How Trump Is Just Like Hitler

The Left has no interest in taking any breaks from their "Trump is literally Hitler" (or Mussolini, or Ghengis Khan, or Satan, or all of the above) rhetoric, and MSNBC's Joy Reid still leads the way when it comes to that kind of Dem lunacy and projection.

This morning's example was another doozy from Reid (video via Grabien News' Tom Elliott):

MSNBC’s @JoyAnnReid opens her show with a 3-minute monologue arguing Trump is Hitler reincarnated: “Like Trump, Hitler was also viewed as a clown, a goon who could be kept in line” pic.twitter.com/1Z4aAsozZV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 25, 2024

You'd think they'd get tired of being that insane, but guess not.

How do people watch this and believe her? — GreyRunner (@GreyBeardRun) January 25, 2024

They know what their audience wants to hear (what many MSNBC hosts need are straight jackets).

The real irony will be when she completes her Trump haircut with a Hitler mustache.



But seriously, she has to be on the list of Ten Worst People. — Todd Peterson (@toddamtrib) January 25, 2024

"MSNBC has a very high standard of what is factual.” -Jen Psakipic.twitter.com/4CFxyJmC6c — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) January 25, 2024

Ah yes, the leftist cable net that incessantly pushed the "Russia collusion" hoax has a super high standard when it comes to only presenting the facts (cue massive eye roll).

These are the same people who wonder why msm “journalism” is dying. 😏❤️🇺🇸 — PMSnBTCH (@pmsnbtch) January 25, 2024

Go figure! And speaking of clowns...

By that definition, one could argue that @JoyAnnReid is Hitler reincarnated. — Kyle Stevie (@Kylestevie1) January 25, 2024

More projection from an MSNBC host? What a shocker.

