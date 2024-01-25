Mass Shooting in Illinois Ends in Suicide in Texas - Gains Nearly NO...
MSNBC's Joy Reid Spends Several Minutes Ranting About How Trump Is Just Like Hitler

Doug P.  |  1:35 PM on January 25, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Left has no interest in taking any breaks from their "Trump is literally Hitler" (or Mussolini, or Ghengis Khan, or Satan, or all of the above) rhetoric, and MSNBC's Joy Reid still leads the way when it comes to that kind of Dem lunacy and projection. 

This morning's example was another doozy from Reid (video via Grabien News' Tom Elliott): 

You'd think they'd get tired of being that insane, but guess not.

They know what their audience wants to hear (what many MSNBC hosts need are straight jackets).

Ah yes, the leftist cable net that incessantly pushed the "Russia collusion" hoax has a super high standard when it comes to only presenting the facts (cue massive eye roll).

Go figure! And speaking of clowns...

More projection from an MSNBC host? What a shocker.

*** 

