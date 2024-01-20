That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Tiffany Justice Demolishes Joy Reid on Her Own Show (Watch)

Matt Walsh may stir up some controversy on the right from time to time, but he is also highly skilled at dismantling leftist propaganda. And he does it seemingly effortlessly because he has figured out the key (as evidenced in his hit documentary 'What Is A Woman?'). Never accept their terms or conditions and keep your arguments very simple. Perhaps one of the most instructive pieces of advice he gives to conservatives is simply this: Ask the left to defend their positions. Just ask them simple, pointed questions. That's all. Universally, you will find that they cannot.

Advertisement

This tactic was on full and beautiful display last night as Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms For Liberty, appeared on Joy Reid's MSNBC show The Reid Out to discuss so-called 'book bans.'

Watch:

“No one’s banning books.



“Write the book, print the book, publish the book, put the book in the public library, sell the book.



“We’re talking about a public school library. Children don’t have unfettered access to the internet at school. … Why is no one out there protesting… pic.twitter.com/TvwIaVsxf1 — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) January 20, 2024

This is Matt Walsh 101: Justice refuses to even accept Reid's premise that books are being banned. Because, in fact, they are not. Anywhere.

Justice then demolishes Reid's argument with a very simple analogy: if it's OK for children in schools to learn about pornographic subjects in books, why is Internet access in school libraries restricted from allowing children to see that same content online?

Reid, of course, has no answer. She tries to change the subject at the very end of the clip.

You went into the lion’s den … huzzah! — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 20, 2024

Now, we don't think Reid is a skilled debater, but it does take courage for Justice to go on her show. Everyone knows that cable news hosts, if nothing else, can control and manipulate the conversation in their segments. So, yes, kudos to Justice for meeting Reid on her own turf ... and obliterating her dishonest 'arguments.'

A masterclass by Tiffany Justice on the book banning lie. https://t.co/extylCmWKl — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) January 20, 2024

Oh, but wait ... there's even more.

During the segment, Reid also tried to challenge Justice's expertise to determine what is appropriate for school libraries, and also accused her and Moms For Liberty of taking excerpts from inappropriate books 'out of context.'

Moms for Liberty Co-Founder Tiffany Justice @4TiffanyJustice demolishing Joy Reid as she's failing to ambush Justice 🤣

Reid: "What is the expertise that you have to decide that an award winning book like 'All Boys Aren't Blue' isn't appropriate to read?"

Justice: "What a tragic… pic.twitter.com/ccsewiNHuY — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) January 20, 2024

'In what context is a strap-on dildo acceptable for public school?"

Again, Reid has no response. This clip ends before we can hear Reid's 'answer,' but if you watch the full interview on YouTube, you will see that her next words aren't to respond to Justice's question, but to try to grill Justice on her knowledge about details of the book. Chalk up another fail for Reid, since Justice IS able to provide those details (though she admitted not being able to recall a few specifics).

Tiffany Justice: 3. Joy Reid: 0.

So simple. We don’t let children browse porn in class. Giving children access to age appropriate content at school is reasonable and necessary. https://t.co/HDo07MKUtw — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) January 20, 2024

Advertisement

The weird thing is why would anyone think that this book is appropriate for school children at any time or age?

Joy Reid obviously doesn’t care about this disgusting sexualization of our young children. https://t.co/n7gf3hsEBS — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) January 20, 2024

Not only doesn't she care, she's a coward. After her interview with Justice, Reid brought on two more MSNBC leftists, Ali Velshi and Susan Del Percio, to try to twist the interview against Moms For Liberty. But anyone who watched the actual segment knows that Reid got her hind parts handed to her on a plate.

hands down, @4TiffanyJustice is orders of magnitude smarter than Joy Reid



Thanks to X, more than 32 people will see this epic video of her MSNBC interview https://t.co/83DG3mgeZ3 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) January 20, 2024

Not a very high bar in either case -- intelligence or viewers -- but Justice still owned Reid through the whole interview.

Let’s make one thing very clear @thereidout, there is NO LEVEL OF EXPERTISE needed to tell your school board you object to content being taught to YOUR child.



Also, what context would magically make the strap-ons & dildos appropriate for the classroom? I’ll wait.



Kudos to… https://t.co/YMj9XFhPr3 — Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) January 20, 2024

@thereidout said read the entire book for context to understand age-appropriateness. That is a false premise. Movies & games aren’t rated Based on CONTEXT, they are rated on CONTENT. Parents & retailers know this. I guess it’s just govt schools & Joy Reid who don’t. https://t.co/9VF1mHMeKy — Jennifer Williams (@WildAcresNY) January 20, 2024

Advertisement

Yes, we're pretty sure that, in addition to restricting internet access to pornography in school libraries, schools also aren't stocking many NC-17-rated movies for kids.

At least we hope they aren't.

Joy Reid is such an embarrassment. She said “she’s doing the interviewing” and that is has to be a “conversation” but she was incapable of letting @4TiffanyJustice finish a single sentence b4 interrupting for her own anecdotal monologue. Such a sad decline of journalism… https://t.co/6rEYRxkXa7 — Austin Unbridled (@UnbridledAustin) January 20, 2024

That's OK. Reid only makes herself look more like a fool when she does this. The mask is off the corporate media and everyone sees it.

Joy is an expert at Marxist doublespeak tactics. Good thing Tiffany is an expert of actual facts and speaks truth. Well done @4TiffanyJustice https://t.co/nu4Yzk6qty — Britney4Real (@britney4) January 20, 2024

That is how it's done indeed. Again, the method is very simple: just ask the left questions. Easy questions. (And make sure it is recorded and available for the public to see.)

When they can't answer, they reveal who they really are. And none of it is good.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!