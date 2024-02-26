Dana Loesch Obliterates Gavin Newsom's Laughable Take on Biden's 'Master Class' Presidency
The Media Will Do Anything to Twist a Narrative
Politico: Intel Officials Worried 2nd Trump Term Would Mean a Super-Politicized Intel Comm...
They Really Hate Chik-Fil-A! Bombshell Piece in the Atlantic Details How Things Have...
Border Patrol Post About Consequences for Illegals Sounds Like Mayorkas Wrote It
Andy McCarthy Nukes New Dem/Media Narrative About Biden (and Ex Intel Officials) Being...
Tammy Duckworth Community-Noted Into ORBIT for Claiming Republicans Don't Care About the B...
Molly Jong-Fast Fact-DROPPED for Claiming EVIL Republicans Are Trapping Pregnant Women in...
Shocker! AP Avoided This Detail About BOTH of These Murderers
YIKES: GA Dem Says Women Will DIE Even Without Illegals So Stop Politicizing...
Pro-Palestine 'Death Cult' CELEBRATES US Airmen Aaron Bushnell's Suicide After He Succumbs...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Everything is Political to the Left. LGBTQ Activists Turn Memorial for Nex Benedict...
BREAKING: Even Tech Billionaires Get The Microsoft Windows Blues

The Feral Hogs Guy Was Right: Pic of MASSIVE Hog Gets Twitter Talking

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 26, 2024
AP Photo/trapperjohnschmidt.com, John Schmidt

So imagine our shock when we learned that feral hogs, when they breed with domestic hogs, can get huge. Like, massive.

Advertisement

And we've written about how mean and nasty they can be in the past. Like the family in Texas who got attacked in their own home, and the possible invasion of wild 'super pigs' that threaten to invade from the Canadian side of the border.

Every day, the '30-50 feral hogs' guy is vindicated.

And for a hog so massive it gets moved with a bulldozer, you're gonna need the big guns.

Yikes.

Yeah, that's what we said.

We call this a good start.

And make lots of yummy barbecue.

Everybody bring a dish to pass.

Recommended

They Really Hate Chik-Fil-A! Bombshell Piece in the Atlantic Details How Things Have Gone Wrong at NYT
Coucy
Advertisement

It might not be enough.

You can make a good case for it. Look at the size of that thing.

That's what we said.

Major vindication.

Who had 1500 lb hogs on their 2024 bingo card? Come collect your winnings.

We, for one, welcome our new porcine overlords.

And the damage they'd do to everything and everyone on your property.

Advertisement

If you don't get the acorn reference, a recap is here.

Laughed out loud at this.

They have no idea. None, whatsoever.

To quote Ian Malcolm: 'Life finds a way.'

On the upside, the cost of bacon will go down significantly.

We would pay good money to watch this.

Advertisement

Literally the stuff of nightmares.

Pretty much.

And, inevitably, we'll get people on the Left (*cough* PETA *cough*) complaining about killing these beasts. But they'll cause havoc and cause serious injuries and deaths if left unchecked.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANIMALS GUNS PETA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They Really Hate Chik-Fil-A! Bombshell Piece in the Atlantic Details How Things Have Gone Wrong at NYT
Coucy
Dana Loesch Obliterates Gavin Newsom's Laughable Take on Biden's 'Master Class' Presidency
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Politico: Intel Officials Worried 2nd Trump Term Would Mean a Super-Politicized Intel Community
Doug P.
Tammy Duckworth Community-Noted Into ORBIT for Claiming Republicans Don't Care About the Border
Sam J.
Molly Jong-Fast Fact-DROPPED for Claiming EVIL Republicans Are Trapping Pregnant Women in EVIL Marriages
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
They Really Hate Chik-Fil-A! Bombshell Piece in the Atlantic Details How Things Have Gone Wrong at NYT Coucy
Advertisement