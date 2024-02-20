Just for Fun: Jokes Flood Twitter/X Following Acorn-Induced Police Shooting

By now, you've probably heard the nutty story about the police officer in Okaloosa County, Florida who got so squirreled up by an acorn falling on his patrol car that he opened fire on the vehicle with a suspect inside.

Thankfully, nobody was injured. Here's the video if you need to catch up.

New bodycam footage shows Okaloosa County, FL Deputy Jesse Hernandez declaring "shots fired!" and "I'm hit!" and shooting at the handcuffed, unarmed suspect inside of his police car.



He had not been shot, rather, it was determined that he heard an acorn drop onto the car. pic.twitter.com/D71fddl5V7 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) February 13, 2024

The jokes that have been rolling out from Twitter/X in recent days in the wake of the story breaking are just too good not to share.

Police released a sketch of the suspect pic.twitter.com/b3trFHyU16 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 14, 2024

Hey, at least he shouldn't be hard to pick out of a lineup.

Checking to make sure your concealed carry weapon is out of site when you see an Okaloosa County deputy nearby: https://t.co/J3BEFxk1d4 pic.twitter.com/xLTZUjSPUb — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) February 17, 2024

Keep your hands on the steering wheel and inform the officer immediately about your acorns.

What we need is commonsense acorn control.

pic.twitter.com/orL0JyB0Qu — DEATH (official X Account of Presidents Day) (@RoundWorldDeath) February 17, 2024

We will never look at an acorn the same.

What do earplugs & acorns have in common? pic.twitter.com/MAHEnqJa5U — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 ░I░N░ ░B░I░O░ (@FoundersGirl) February 18, 2024

Be careful! That's live ammo right there!

We saw many of these shell casings in our local park the other day. Apparently, there was quite a shootout.

"CONTACT! CONTACT! SEND ALL UNITS NAOW!" pic.twitter.com/gliJFILfCc — Walmart Battle Orc (@ASo1omons) February 18, 2024

LOL! This is war.

That's what we're talking about!

The squirrel in the tree who accidentally dropped his acorn watching the officer empty an entire clip into his own car: https://t.co/oG2tC2J4Tf pic.twitter.com/vdbluG6akm — Migg (@MiguelPistachio) February 14, 2024

Squirrel: 'Wasn't me!'

It's important to train every day if you want to become a responsible acorn owner.

We wish we could offer you some acorn-specific training exercises …

Solid "Acorn Drill" here 🦅😎



Only problem is it looks like he may have actually hit the target...#acorn #police #training pic.twitter.com/iGdZf7byXv — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) February 19, 2024

… well there you go!

Anything less than a full-scale response to a drive-by acorning will only empower criminals to strike again.

Many others had the same thought.

*Acorn falls on cop car*



Cop: pic.twitter.com/HcidcMCxGS — Uncle Ritz Kracker (@TRizzyRoberts) February 14, 2024

Apparently people rather enjoy the acorn parodies 😆 pic.twitter.com/VgIMQ5kvjs — 🩺 Dr. Napervillain Bunny🐰 (@Type07Safety) February 19, 2024

Me when I hear an acorn gently drop on my M60A1 pic.twitter.com/kLUFSpJtvU — Battlefield Vegas (@BFVegas) February 15, 2024

These folks are prepared. You should be too. You never know when an acorn is going to come for you.

Are the rest of you also safe from overreacting to acorns so far today? pic.twitter.com/Sn6cPXMBOj — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) February 17, 2024

LOL.

DWA (driving with acorns) is a felony in Florida now. pic.twitter.com/DeK3ot0tBR — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) February 18, 2024

Florida needs to pass a 'Don't Say Acorn' law now!

GM everyone (not you acorns) pic.twitter.com/gxxOWp8w9L — The Fulcrum 🧀🐀 (@AbeLopezAuthor) February 16, 2024

Look, we can't blame a guy for being on edge with the way the world is right now, but you can't start mowing down police cruisers when an acorn drops.

Ha! Whatever kind of day you have, chances are it's not going to be as bad a day as this police officer had.

***

