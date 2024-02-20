Putin Invites Hamas to Moscow for an 'Inter-Palestinian Meeting'
Just for Fun: Jokes Flood Twitter/X Following Acorn-Induced Police Shooting

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  2:00 AM on February 20, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (Adapted from photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels)

By now, you've probably heard the nutty story about the police officer in Okaloosa County, Florida who got so squirreled up by an acorn falling on his patrol car that he opened fire on the vehicle with a suspect inside.

Thankfully, nobody was injured. Here's the video if you need to catch up.

The jokes that have been rolling out from Twitter/X in recent days in the wake of the story breaking are just too good not to share.

Hey, at least he shouldn't be hard to pick out of a lineup.

Keep your hands on the steering wheel and inform the officer immediately about your acorns.

What we need is commonsense acorn control.

We will never look at an acorn the same.

Be careful! That's live ammo right there!

We saw many of these shell casings in our local park the other day. Apparently, there was quite a shootout.

LOL! This is war.

That's what we're talking about!

Squirrel: 'Wasn't me!'

It's important to train every day if you want to become a responsible acorn owner.

We wish we could offer you some acorn-specific training exercises …

… well there you go!

Anything less than a full-scale response to a drive-by acorning will only empower criminals to strike again.

Many others had the same thought.

These folks are prepared. You should be too. You never know when an acorn is going to come for you.

LOL.

Florida needs to pass a 'Don't Say Acorn' law now!

Look, we can't blame a guy for being on edge with the way the world is right now, but you can't start mowing down police cruisers when an acorn drops.

Ha! Whatever kind of day you have, chances are it's not going to be as bad a day as this police officer had.

***

