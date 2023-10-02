Rachel Bitecofer tells Twitter women returning to being wives and moms is just...
Bacon time: Texas family scared after large pig breaks into home, attacks them, AND comes back for more

Amy Curtis  |  10:30 PM on October 02, 2023

However bad your day may be, it's not 'I was attacked by a pig in my own home multiple times' bad.

For one Texas family, that was not the case. 

Fox7 in Austin reports:

A woman says her family members are banged up and bruised after a "very large pig" attacked them. The family said the pig has come back several times.

"My grandma's being attacked by a random pig. Now my grandpa's being attacked," a 911 caller told dispatch on Monday.

Wendy Goldstein says the pig went after her daughter and disabled parents. She described the pig as 300 pounds, black and white spotted, and was foaming at the mouth. 

"My daughter got hurt out here, and then he barreled though, my mom wrestled with him at the doorway, tried to prevent him from coming in, he barreled on through, got ahold of my dad, my mom tried to lay on top of him to crunch him down until the cops got here to get him, he overpowered her and got on top of her. He had her flattened like an accordion," she said.

And things didn't stop there.


Later on, she says the owner came by to try to find his pig and threatened to shoot her parents if they shot the pig.

"What does he expect us to do, to sit there and let his pig maul us?" she said.

Tuesday, the pig was back. 

"I'm standing inside my parents' house with a hammer and knife trying to defend myself and defend my family at any cost. I shouldn't have to live like this," Goldstein said.

Goldstien says Animal Control did come out, but the pig ran off after being shot with a pepper ball. Later, it went after her boyfriend.

"My whole family's scared, they feel like they're prisoners in their own home, they can't go anywhere," she said.

Rachel Bitecofer tells Twitter women returning to being wives and moms is just like the Third Reich
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis
Remember this when PETA tells you pigs are just gentle, harmless creatures and it's morally wrong to eat them. They will attack you in your home, multiple times, and run away.

They get what they deserve, and let the hilarity ensue:

Invite us over; we'll bring the potato salad.

And at 300-plus pounds, that's a lot of meat.

The entire scenario is a wild image we can't visualize.

It's an animal rebellion! (And in case you missed the orca thing, here's a quick recap). We welcome our new porcine overlords.

In case you forgot who this guy was:

He had a point.

It's true. All of it. 

And this was one pig. Imagine several of them.

We're guessing this ends with a bunch of delicious pork.

Some pigs are more equal than others.

The wolf was framed!

This may be worse. Egads.

There's a squeal joke there. The squeal-quel.

They're mean and nasty, and caught the family by surprise. That pig got very lucky he found the one house in Texas not awash in guns, frankly.

Same, Nita. Same.

They can do damage, serious damage.

Imagine being on the receiving end of that 911 call.

Smart strategy.

Again, the feral hogs guy was right.

Aaaaand we're dead.

God bless the Internet, without which we'd never have known about this.

***

