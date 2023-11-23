Canadian Bacon: Wild 'Super Pig' Population Boom In Canada Threatens Northern U.S. States

Wild pigs are not something you want to trifle with. They can be mean, aggressive, and unafraid.

They can also cause environmental damage and cause havoc on crops and local wildlife.

Exploding wild pig population on western Canadian prairie threatens to invade northern US state https://t.co/3FCRcwgKTo pic.twitter.com/92QhP2DyIt — New York Post (@nypost) November 22, 2023

The New York Post writes:

An exploding population of hard-to-eradicate “super pigs” in Canada is threatening to spill south of the border, and northern states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are taking steps to stop the invasion. In Canada, the wild pigs roaming Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba pose a new threat. They are often crossbreeds that combine the survival skills of wild Eurasian boar with the size and high fertility of domestic swine to create a “super pig” that’s spreading out of control. Ryan Brook, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan and one of Canada’s leading authorities on the problem, calls feral swine, “the most invasive animal on the planet” and “an ecological train wreck.” Pigs are not native to North America. While they’ve roamed parts of the continent for centuries, Canada’s problem dates back only to the 1980s when it encouraged farmers to raise wild boar, Brook said. The market collapsed after peaking in 2001 and some frustrated farmers simply cut their fences, setting the animals free. It turned out that the pigs were very good at surviving Canadian winters. Smart, adaptable and furry, they eat anything, including crops and wildlife. They tear up land when they root for bugs and crops. They can spread devastating diseases to hog farms like African swine fever. And they reproduce quickly. A sow can have six piglets in a litter and raise two litters in a year.

Yeah, this could get bad.

As long as they don’t start flying we’re good. — Thomas Matthew 🇺🇸 (@latayprime) November 22, 2023

Give it time, and they'll probably evolve again.

Always wondered where Canadian Bacon came from. — Give War a Chance 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@ThomasHoufek) November 23, 2023

Now we know.

Literally read this as the pigs were exploding. 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/51kUl7wd3U — Elisa (@ItsMeElisaLou) November 23, 2023

You weren't the only one.

JESUS CHRIST THEY EXPLODE NOW?! https://t.co/B0ieS8fXSa — Böb Jänke: Hönkÿ (@Bob_Janke) November 22, 2023

Wouldn't surprise us if they did.

I mean if the wild pigs are exploding I feel like the problem will take care of itself. https://t.co/XxjQA47Hwf — Ryan Marotta (@RyanJMarotta) November 23, 2023

Does seem like a problem that would solve itself, no?

This is what happens when your country bans assault weapons: exploding pigs. https://t.co/IOCv30cV3o — Hal 10000 (@Hal_RTFLC) November 23, 2023

The logic here is sound.

Aaaaand we're dead.

I done told you tundra people they were coming. https://t.co/dUUrtCt8Ny — TexasHawgHammer (@HawgTexas) November 23, 2023

Can't say we weren't warned.

Lots of meat.

No one has been more vindicated than 30-50 feral hogs guy https://t.co/zoY5QPIMxG — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) November 23, 2023

Remember him? We do. And he's been vindicated time and again.

Oh Hell no



North Dakota and Montana. Get ready https://t.co/UmquEr60Td — ThunderB🇺🇸🇮🇱, BringThemHome (@Pimpernell13) November 23, 2023

We know people in North Dakota and Montana. They'll be just fine.

Only one thing can stop them https://t.co/kqIQioj6Eg pic.twitter.com/384V56Ylww — Dak the ball deep 🏈 🫶🏻 (@dakinlikebacon) November 23, 2023

This might work.

we can't get reasonable healthcare, high speed rail, affordable housing, or a non-genocidal head of state, but at least we're on the path to 30-50 feral hogs for all



progress



thanks Joe https://t.co/Gx9XONpzGR — Marshall. (@mlapointe121) November 23, 2023

Best economy ever, Jack!

First they sent their geese. Now they’re sending feral pigs. Canada must be stopped! https://t.co/PTGu9jC8PI — Tim Fitzgerald 💙☘️🌾 (@LifeofFitz) November 23, 2023

Yes, they must.

Just in time for Christmas ham! https://t.co/qLHk3NNdwN — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) November 22, 2023

Yum. Christmas ham.

There ya go.

incendiary hogs was not on my 2023 bingo card https://t.co/PbmiZZTvya — not reida 👻🖤✨ (@NotReida) November 22, 2023

Nor was it on ours.

Getting some serious Spring 2020 vibes from this headline https://t.co/ba0s8j002W — Eric Walker (@saltyposaune) November 23, 2023

Don't even put that in the universe.

For years we have sent you our actors, comedians, and musical artists to lay the groundwork—to prepare for this day.



Now, the invasion begins.



🇨🇦 Release. The. Hogs. 🇨🇦 https://t.co/ZJD06YhkoQ — Rory Johnston (@Rory_Johnston) November 23, 2023

This is war, we suppose?

Bears in Washington, wild pigs in Montana. This is fine. Totally fine.

***

