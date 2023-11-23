Canadian Bacon: Wild 'Super Pig' Population Boom In Canada Threatens Northern U.S. States

We've Seen This Movie: OpenAI Researchers Issue Warning for Humanity During Sam Altman...
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 23, 2023
AP Photo/trapperjohnschmidt.com, John Schmidt

Wild pigs are not something you want to trifle with. They can be mean, aggressive, and unafraid.

They can also cause environmental damage and cause havoc on crops and local wildlife.

The New York Post writes:

An exploding population of hard-to-eradicate “super pigs” in Canada is threatening to spill south of the border, and northern states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are taking steps to stop the invasion.

In Canada, the wild pigs roaming Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba pose a new threat.

They are often crossbreeds that combine the survival skills of wild Eurasian boar with the size and high fertility of domestic swine to create a “super pig” that’s spreading out of control.

Ryan Brook, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan and one of Canada’s leading authorities on the problem, calls feral swine, “the most invasive animal on the planet” and “an ecological train wreck.”

Pigs are not native to North America.

While they’ve roamed parts of the continent for centuries, Canada’s problem dates back only to the 1980s when it encouraged farmers to raise wild boar, Brook said.

The market collapsed after peaking in 2001 and some frustrated farmers simply cut their fences, setting the animals free.

It turned out that the pigs were very good at surviving Canadian winters. Smart, adaptable and furry, they eat anything, including crops and wildlife.

They tear up land when they root for bugs and crops. They can spread devastating diseases to hog farms like African swine fever. And they reproduce quickly. A sow can have six piglets in a litter and raise two litters in a year.

Yeah, this could get bad.

Give it time, and they'll probably evolve again. 

Now we know.

You weren't the only one.

Wouldn't surprise us if they did.

Does seem like a problem that would solve itself, no?

The logic here is sound.

Aaaaand we're dead.

Can't say we weren't warned.

Lots of meat.

Remember him? We do. And he's been vindicated time and again.

We know people in North Dakota and Montana. They'll be just fine.

This might work.

Best economy ever, Jack!

Yes, they must.

Yum. Christmas ham.

There ya go.

Nor was it on ours.

Don't even put that in the universe.

This is war, we suppose?

Bears in Washington, wild pigs in Montana. This is fine. Totally fine.

***

