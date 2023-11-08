Amnesty International Decries 'Degrading Treatment' of Palestinian Detainees
YOU'RE Paying These People! Masked Congressional Staffers Walk Out to Call for Israeli...
Biden Campaign Putting Up 1,000 'Dark Brandon' Heads Outside GOP Debate
Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode
Live GOP Debate Coverage from Miami
'Man Involved in Confrontation With Jewish Protester' MSM Take Has People Asking if...
Massie's Car Kill Switch Amendment Fails
House Oversight to Subpoena Biden Family Members Including Hunter & Joe's Brother
This Is Fine: Spike In Seismic Activity Under Mount St. Helen's
Correspondents or Collaborators? Shocking New Report About Embedded Photographers on Oct....
Vivek Ramaswamy for RNC Chair? Charlie Kirk Floats the Idea and People Have...
Mary Katharine Ham & Others Nuke Dem Rep. Ro Khanna's Student Loan 'Forgiveness'...
Reuters Says 2023 Is The Warmest In 125,000 Years
'More Time Than He Spent in Ohio': Pete Buttigieg in Ukraine Offering Infrastructure...

Biden Administration's Insane Grizzly Bear Plan Has Citizens Angry

Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on November 08, 2023

What is going on with the Biden administration?

Wait -- don't answer that.  We don't have enough time to cover it all.

But this plan is something. The administration plans to release grizzly bears near certain communities in Northern Washington.

Advertisement

Why?

Fox News covered the residents' justified outrage and concern:

Dozens of local residents in northern Washington recently voiced their strong opposition to a Biden administration plan to release grizzly bears, an apex predator, in a federally-managed forest area near their communities.

More than 200 local residents attended a public comment session in northern Washington hosted by the Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and National Parks Service (NPS), with roughly 50 speaking in opposition of the federal grizzly bear proposal and just six voicing their support. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., who represents local communities, was among the speakers voicing concerns about the plan's potential consequences.

"As a farmer, I worry not only about the bears destroying my crops, but for the safety and well-being of myself, my family, and my on-farm hands," Newhouse remarked during the session. "It is clear you all know that grizzlies can and probably will move out of the zone in which you drop them in, yet rather than letting common sense prevail, are continuing to push forward with this dangerous plan."

...

In late September, the NPS and FWS proposed the rule and draft environmental impact statement opening the door to release the apex predator in North Cascades National Park in northern Washington along the U.S.-Canada border. The proposal was cheered by left-wing eco groups but criticized by local lawmakers like Newhouse and resident

Recommended

Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This is wild.

And Twitter/X agrees:

Okay, that was perfect.

It's not.

It's not that, either.

And into homes where they can smell food.

HOW did the administration think this was okay?

Unfortunately, not the Bee.

We doubt it.

Not a chance.

Nothing bad at all. It'll be fine.

Advertisement

It sure seems dangerous and unwise.

No one was.

We'd be heated, too.

This is a risky plan that could hurt people. So of course the administration is proposing it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN ENVIRONMENTALISM WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode
Grateful Calvin
YOU'RE Paying These People! Masked Congressional Staffers Walk Out to Call for Israeli Ceasefire
Doug P.
Amnesty International Decries 'Degrading Treatment' of Palestinian Detainees
Brett T.
Massie's Car Kill Switch Amendment Fails
Amy Curtis
Correspondents or Collaborators? Shocking New Report About Embedded Photographers on Oct. 7
Grateful Calvin
Biden Campaign Putting Up 1,000 'Dark Brandon' Heads Outside GOP Debate
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode Grateful Calvin
Advertisement