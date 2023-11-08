Biden Administration's Insane Grizzly Bear Plan Has Citizens Angry

What is going on with the Biden administration?

Wait -- don't answer that. We don't have enough time to cover it all.

But this plan is something. The administration plans to release grizzly bears near certain communities in Northern Washington.

Local residents explode at Biden officials over plan to release grizzly bears near their communities https://t.co/UAyt46q707 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 8, 2023

Why?

Fox News covered the residents' justified outrage and concern:

Dozens of local residents in northern Washington recently voiced their strong opposition to a Biden administration plan to release grizzly bears, an apex predator, in a federally-managed forest area near their communities. More than 200 local residents attended a public comment session in northern Washington hosted by the Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and National Parks Service (NPS), with roughly 50 speaking in opposition of the federal grizzly bear proposal and just six voicing their support. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., who represents local communities, was among the speakers voicing concerns about the plan's potential consequences. "As a farmer, I worry not only about the bears destroying my crops, but for the safety and well-being of myself, my family, and my on-farm hands," Newhouse remarked during the session. "It is clear you all know that grizzlies can and probably will move out of the zone in which you drop them in, yet rather than letting common sense prevail, are continuing to push forward with this dangerous plan." ... In late September, the NPS and FWS proposed the rule and draft environmental impact statement opening the door to release the apex predator in North Cascades National Park in northern Washington along the U.S.-Canada border. The proposal was cheered by left-wing eco groups but criticized by local lawmakers like Newhouse and resident

This is wild.

Bears anywhere near towns migrate to town where dumpsters and garbage cans are. — VN4EVR (@vn_sgn) November 8, 2023

And into homes where they can smell food.

HOW did the administration think this was okay?

Washington state residents explode at Biden officials over plan to release grizzly bears near communities https://t.co/GtKJrgUbxX via @nypost — Lean Right (@LeanRight6) November 8, 2023

It sure seems dangerous and unwise.

A recent local town hall hosted by federal officials to hear feedback for a proposal to release grizzly bears in Washington got heated when residents spoke in opposition to the plan.https://t.co/Ar0U7w5D1D — Houston Safari Club Foundation (@HSCFDN) November 8, 2023

We'd be heated, too.

This is a risky plan that could hurt people. So of course the administration is proposing it.

***

