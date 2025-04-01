It's ALWAYS Crazy Eyes: Loony Lefty Woman 'Jokes' About Harming President Trump (WATCH)

The Left is unhinged. Unglued. Unwell. Insane.
We don't know how else to describe it. They've gone so far around the bend with Trump Derangement Syndrome there really is nothing we can do except hope the FBI and Secret Service investigate them and punish them to the fullest extent of the law.
Here's another Lefty who is making a not-so-veiled threat against President Trump. Again.
WATCH:
Creepy woman "jokes" about a***ssinating President Trump (wink wink) @fbi @secretservice pic.twitter.com/2l0fadrJlA— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 1, 2025
Always with the crazy eyes.
Reminder that untreated mental illness can make you a danger to yourself and other. pic.twitter.com/H0rpmo6POq— Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) April 1, 2025
Something like half of Leftist women have at least one mental illness or disorder.
Which tracks.
She’s not joking and should be investigated.— Valkyries for women🇺🇸 (@valkyriesrwomen) April 1, 2025
You don't get to 'joke' about assassinating a president.
Just like you don't get to 'joke' about a bomb on an airplane.
Whoa, that's some dark humor. Better watch those jokes, bro.— Lily-Rose 🪷🌹 (@LilyRose_Sol) April 1, 2025
This writer knows dark humor. This is not dark humor.
It’s mostly coming from women. What’s going on with the fairer sex?— Samson (@BeyondZenny) April 1, 2025
Leftism. That's what.
This is what the Dems do.— Adrian Harris (@StoryMemeMovie) April 1, 2025
They joke about something that is absolutely terrible because they actually want it to happen.
As much as I can't stand Joe Biden, I would never joke about him being a***ssinated, although he should definitely be in a prison cell.
The Dems constantly…
Like we said, they're so broken by TDS.
I would call this the deranged party, not the kind party. https://t.co/yEELLb70R4— Dumpling (@MONKP1776) April 1, 2025
Democrats haven't been the kind party, well, ever.
The number of liberals posting these types of videos is disturbing. I trust @FBI & @SecretService are on top of them.— Jimmy “The Neck” (@jimmy_the_neck) April 1, 2025
My question to libs is, are you this mentally unstable or do you think this is an acceptable thing? https://t.co/drwiC6YycI
They think that President Trump is literally Hitler and they're brave resistance fighters standing up to him. They've always justified their violence and violent rhetoric as morally right because they claim their opponents are evil.
Liberals are sick. They really are mentally ill. How long until some 38 year old mothers basement living nut job sees this and thinks “yup,I’ll k-ll the president, I’ll be a hero” they people need to be arrested for threats against the president. NOW. @AGPamBondi @SecretService https://t.co/JLZRQkFCG0— 🇺🇸Juda13🇺🇸 (@Juda1333) April 1, 2025
That's exactly what they're hoping happens.
