It's ALWAYS Crazy Eyes: Loony Lefty Woman 'Jokes' About Harming President Trump (WATCH)

The Left is unhinged. Unglued. Unwell. Insane.

We don't know how else to describe it. They've gone so far around the bend with Trump Derangement Syndrome there really is nothing we can do except hope the FBI and Secret Service investigate them and punish them to the fullest extent of the law.

Here's another Lefty who is making a not-so-veiled threat against President Trump. Again.

WATCH:

Always with the crazy eyes.

Reminder that untreated mental illness can make you a danger to yourself and other. pic.twitter.com/H0rpmo6POq — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) April 1, 2025

Something like half of Leftist women have at least one mental illness or disorder.

Which tracks.

She’s not joking and should be investigated. — Valkyries for women🇺🇸 (@valkyriesrwomen) April 1, 2025

You don't get to 'joke' about assassinating a president.

Just like you don't get to 'joke' about a bomb on an airplane.

Whoa, that's some dark humor. Better watch those jokes, bro. — Lily-Rose 🪷🌹 (@LilyRose_Sol) April 1, 2025

This writer knows dark humor. This is not dark humor.

It’s mostly coming from women. What’s going on with the fairer sex? — Samson (@BeyondZenny) April 1, 2025

Leftism. That's what.

This is what the Dems do.



They joke about something that is absolutely terrible because they actually want it to happen.



As much as I can't stand Joe Biden, I would never joke about him being a***ssinated, although he should definitely be in a prison cell.



The Dems constantly… — Adrian Harris (@StoryMemeMovie) April 1, 2025

Like we said, they're so broken by TDS.

I would call this the deranged party, not the kind party. https://t.co/yEELLb70R4 — Dumpling (@MONKP1776) April 1, 2025

Democrats haven't been the kind party, well, ever.

The number of liberals posting these types of videos is disturbing. I trust @FBI & @SecretService are on top of them.

My question to libs is, are you this mentally unstable or do you think this is an acceptable thing? https://t.co/drwiC6YycI — Jimmy “The Neck” (@jimmy_the_neck) April 1, 2025

They think that President Trump is literally Hitler and they're brave resistance fighters standing up to him. They've always justified their violence and violent rhetoric as morally right because they claim their opponents are evil.

Liberals are sick. They really are mentally ill. How long until some 38 year old mothers basement living nut job sees this and thinks “yup,I’ll k-ll the president, I’ll be a hero” they people need to be arrested for threats against the president. NOW. @AGPamBondi @SecretService https://t.co/JLZRQkFCG0 — 🇺🇸Juda13🇺🇸 (@Juda1333) April 1, 2025

That's exactly what they're hoping happens.

