Abby Phillip Tries Talking DOWN to Scott Jennings About Illegals Like He's a...
*SNORT* Jasmine Crockett RANTS About Protecting the Judiciary and Rep. Darrell Issa ENDS...
ALL the Pinocchios: Educated Hillbilly Exposes Call to Activism's Lie About 'Speaking Engl...
The End of Lesley Stahl's Media Career: 60 Minutes Madness!
JD Vance Calls Down the THUNDER on Leftist Media Pretending the REAL Victims...
VIP
WHO'DA THUNK?! Woke Study Cited by Ketanji Brown Jackson to Prove Healthcare Is...
THIS! Sen. John Kennedy Throws YUGE Wrench Into Fed. District Courts Trying to...
GANGBUSTERS: Wisconsin Voter Turnout Might Rival November (and That's GREAT News for Brad...
Cory Booker Starts to Crack on the Floor of the Senate Yelling Like...
HOOBOY! Trans Activist Threatens James Woods and GUESS How That Works Out for...
Now That Media Doesn't Have to Cover for Biden the Bizarre TRUTH About...
WOOF! Scott Jennings DROPS Leslie Stahl for Asking Jewish Hostage If He Thinks...
AG Hamilton DESTROYS The Atlantic's Fake Deportation Sob Story with Nothing but FACTS...
Obama Bro Jon Favreau Picks Fight with JD Vance Over FAKE Deportation Sob...

It's ALWAYS Crazy Eyes: Loony Lefty Woman 'Jokes' About Harming President Trump (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on April 01, 2025
X

The Left is unhinged. Unglued. Unwell. Insane.

We don't know how else to describe it. They've gone so far around the bend with Trump Derangement Syndrome there really is nothing we can do except hope the FBI and Secret Service investigate them and punish them to the fullest extent of the law.

Advertisement

Here's another Lefty who is making a not-so-veiled threat against President Trump. Again.

WATCH:

Always with the crazy eyes.

Something like half of Leftist women have at least one mental illness or disorder.

Which tracks.

You don't get to 'joke' about assassinating a president.

Just like you don't get to 'joke' about a bomb on an airplane.

This writer knows dark humor. This is not dark humor.

Leftism. That's what.

Like we said, they're so broken by TDS.

Recommended

THIS! Sen. John Kennedy Throws YUGE Wrench Into Fed. District Courts Trying to BLOCK Trump Admin (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Democrats haven't been the kind party, well, ever.

They think that President Trump is literally Hitler and they're brave resistance fighters standing up to him. They've always justified their violence and violent rhetoric as morally right because they claim their opponents are evil.

That's exactly what they're hoping happens.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.

Help us continue reporting the corrupt relationship Democrats have with taxpayers. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: ASSASSINATION LEFT LEFTISTS VIOLENCE TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME TDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS! Sen. John Kennedy Throws YUGE Wrench Into Fed. District Courts Trying to BLOCK Trump Admin (Watch)
Sam J.
Abby Phillip Tries Talking DOWN to Scott Jennings About Illegals Like He's a TODDLER and YEAH No (Watch)
Sam J.
*SNORT* Jasmine Crockett RANTS About Protecting the Judiciary and Rep. Darrell Issa ENDS Her (Watch)
Sam J.
ALL the Pinocchios: Educated Hillbilly Exposes Call to Activism's Lie About 'Speaking English'
Grateful Calvin
JD Vance Calls Down the THUNDER on Leftist Media Pretending the REAL Victims Are Deported Gang Members
Sam J.
Now That Media Doesn't Have to Cover for Biden the Bizarre TRUTH About the Cover-Up Is Coming Out and WOW
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS! Sen. John Kennedy Throws YUGE Wrench Into Fed. District Courts Trying to BLOCK Trump Admin (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement