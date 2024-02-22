Were They Living or Dead? Biden Says Nine Heads of State Said He Has to Win in November

A couple of weeks ago, President Biden told a crowd in Vegas that he spoke to French president Francois Mitterrand. Except Mitterrand has been dead for almost 30 years. He followed up that by mentioning German chancellor Helmut Kohl, who has also been dead for several years.

(But he's fine. Sharp as a tack. You're not a neurologist, so don't judge his mental acuity!)

So when Biden mentioned several heads of state want him to win, it begs the question: are they living or dead?

Biden: Nine heads of state have said I’ve "got to win" in November https://t.co/8VHqxGwpGx pic.twitter.com/ZeCYDY4jCq — The Hill (@thehill) February 22, 2024

More from The Hill:

President Biden on Wednesday said that several foreign leaders have told him he has to beat former President Trump, the likely GOP nominee, in November. “As I walk out of meetings, a head of state will find an excuse to come up close…and say ‘you’ve got to win,’” Biden recalled at a fundraiser in San Francisco. “Not because I’m so special,” he added. “’You’ve got to win because my democracy is at stake if the other guy wins,’” the president said, quoting heads of state. “Nine heads of state have done that with me.” The president bashed the GOP throughout his remarks at the fundraiser on Wednesday evening.

Ah, democracy is on the line, says the guy who tries to bar his opponents from ballots and ignores the Supreme Court like a dictator.

Got it.

Name them. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) February 22, 2024

Funny how they didn't. Wonder why.

Thankfully, Twitter/X was full of suggestions.

They were:

Angela Merkel

Jacques Chirac

Haile Selassie

Commander Biden

King George the III

Ayatollah Khamenei

Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Egypt

Tsar Nicholas I

Barbar the Elephan — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) February 22, 2024

We laughed out loud.

Mitterrand

Kohl

DeGaulle

Meir

Amin

Noriega

Sadat

Churchill

Castro — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) February 22, 2024

An even better list.

Also Biden: 138 astronauts said I was the best paper plane folder in space when I went to mars and back in 1987 in a spaceship the size of Kentucky. — LeGravitas (@LeGravitas) February 22, 2024

Sounds exactly like something Biden would say.

Well we know Putin did. — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) February 22, 2024

Yes, he did.

In gonna need to see a list because, no offense, this guy thinks its 1996 https://t.co/swmYkbdEcs — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) February 22, 2024

Yeah, produce the list, please.

Was President El-Sisi of Mexico one of them? https://t.co/GXCaAJ23kn — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 22, 2024

Well played.

Now you just need to convince American voters https://t.co/gflaHXUvNC — jimtreacher.substack.c

Are those nine heads of state in the room with us now, Joe? https://t.co/EjuZJXPygX — Nick Williams 🏈💻🥓 (@Java_Nick) February 22, 2024





Please, please, please someone in the media ask him.

He’s been a despicable, serial prevaricator his entire adult life. It’s who he is.



Every word he says is a lie, including “and” and “the”…. https://t.co/5B3m3z3sRg pic.twitter.com/VMQp3QRkl2 — ♞Paladin♞ (@Glorfindel1951) February 22, 2024

It's either another one of his 'embellishments' (lies) or dementia. Pick one, lefties.

Can you see them, Mr. President?

Those heads of state may be equally lacking in mental acuity as Joe. https://t.co/RRwP2UELNJ — Sergei Nemerov🐊 (@SergeiNemerov) February 22, 2024

If they think Biden can save democracy, yes they are.

Why would foreign powers want pudding head in charge for another 4 years? Real head scratcher. https://t.co/ULQSfjZSDR — Pentagenarian (@NerdTeacherDad1) February 22, 2024

Total mystery.

