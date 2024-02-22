Report: Autopsy Shows That Nonbinary Teen Did Not Die of Trauma
Were They Living or Dead? Biden Says Nine Heads of State Said He Has to Win in November

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 22, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

A couple of weeks ago, President Biden told a crowd in Vegas that he spoke to French president Francois Mitterrand. Except Mitterrand has been dead for almost 30 years. He followed up that by mentioning German chancellor Helmut Kohl, who has also been dead for several years.

(But he's fine. Sharp as a tack. You're not a neurologist, so don't judge his mental acuity!)

So when Biden mentioned several heads of state want him to win, it begs the question: are they living or dead?

More from The Hill:

President Biden on Wednesday said that several foreign leaders have told him he has to beat former President Trump, the likely GOP nominee, in November.

“As I walk out of meetings, a head of state will find an excuse to come up close…and say ‘you’ve got to win,’” Biden recalled at a fundraiser in San Francisco.

“Not because I’m so special,” he added. “’You’ve got to win because my democracy is at stake if the other guy wins,’” the president said, quoting heads of state. “Nine heads of state have done that with me.” 

The president bashed the GOP throughout his remarks at the fundraiser on Wednesday evening.

Ah, democracy is on the line, says the guy who tries to bar his opponents from ballots and ignores the Supreme Court like a dictator.

Got it.

Funny how they didn't. Wonder why.

Thankfully, Twitter/X was full of suggestions.

We laughed out loud.

An even better list.

Sounds exactly like something Biden would say.

Yes, he did.

Yeah, produce the list, please.

Well played.


Please, please, please someone in the media ask him.

It's either another one of his 'embellishments' (lies) or dementia. Pick one, lefties.

Can you see them, Mr. President?

If they think Biden can save democracy, yes they are.

Total mystery.

***

