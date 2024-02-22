DEFIANT: Biden Admits SCOTUS Ruling on Student Loans Didn't Stop His Forgiving Billions

Yesterday, we told you Biden -- despite a SCOTUS ruling -- forgave another $1.2 billion in student loan debt.

Now watch him gloat about ignoring SCOTUS:

Biden on student loan cancellation: “The Supreme Court blocked it. But that didn't stop me." pic.twitter.com/ZomPnhTU1k — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 22, 2024

Advertisement

The hubris.

He went on to say they’re only two branches of government, the White House and the Democrats. — Rich Ermi (@AK10R) February 22, 2024

Where's the norms and decency crowd on this?

They told me if I voted for anyone but Joe Biden in 2020, a dictator would take office.



I did, and they were right. — Rev. Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) February 22, 2024

Yep.

You've dictated that Americans pay off loans of other Americans? Despite a decision of the third branch of government?



Are you being fitted for a snappy military uniform? — Gambare (@d3navy) February 22, 2024

Would not surprise us at all.

Good thing we don't have a president who rules like a dictator and just does what he wants even if it's ruled unconstitutional! — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 22, 2024

Isn't it though?

What he's really saying is he's trying to buy votes and will do whatever is necessary to do it, including not upholding his oath of office. — Lee Thompson (@thompsonlee17) February 22, 2024

What oath of office?

What Constitution?

Another reason to impeach him. — N. Holmes 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Tiffany_Blu3) February 22, 2024

That'll never happen.

To my friends on the Left: Imagine these words coming from Donald Trump's mouth and tell me whether you'd be as nonchalant (if not actually pleased) about this.



Try not to lie to me when you answer, too. https://t.co/ZMgcIMhOPH — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) February 22, 2024

They would lose their minds.

But this is (D)ifferent.

turns out there’s an entire political movement that is 100% above the law and they regularly brag about it https://t.co/QtmTNJQKHd — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) February 22, 2024

And it's the Democrats.

Democrats celebrate this and then lose their minds when Republicans even mention it. https://t.co/qoZ7WSmxiS — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 22, 2024

Yes, they do.

Sounds kind of Constitutional Crisis-y https://t.co/IceqS5jAzE — Razor (@hale_razor) February 22, 2024

Just a bit.

One of the “nobody is above the law” people is debunking that again. https://t.co/vTVGgRJAh1 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 22, 2024

Yes they are.

Ignoring the Supreme Court is cool again. https://t.co/cG1OvKHnPk — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) February 22, 2024

So cool again.

MUH DECENCY.

Another update from the clown who says that he is concerned with saving democracy and who constantly accuses his opponent of wanting to be a dictator answerable to no one. https://t.co/sz0d9NtOkJ — William Keane (@largebill68) February 22, 2024

This is straight projection.

How fast would Trump have been impeached over this? https://t.co/OvxIsORa23 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) February 22, 2024

Advertisement

So fast it'd make your head spin.

This is grounds for impeachment, but we have a spineless GOP that begs for the scraps of Democrats so don’t expect anything to happen https://t.co/B2IHufAAWc — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 22, 2024

Nothing will happen. He'll get away with this.

But he won't be president forever.

The other side gets to play this game now, too.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!