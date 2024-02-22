Elizabeth Warren Supports IRS Audits of Private Jet Use (Except Maybe THIS One)
Once Bitten, Twice Shy: First Dog Commander Biden Bit a LOT of Secret...
Alllrighty THEN! We Didn't Have Hillary Clinton Campaigning FOR Trump on Our Bingo...
Corey DeAngelis Posts Leaked Emails of TX School Officials Telling Teachers to Vote...
DNC War Room D-Bags Must Be Desperate if They're Already Pulling Dirty Tricks...
Notice What's Missing From Colorado Democrats’ Plans to Reduce Violent Crime
Dave Rubin Shares Video of Rep Questioning Pro 'Two State Solution' State Dept....
SUCH A BIG BOY! GO JOE! Lefties Cheering Biden Putting Phone in 'Selfie-Mode'...
For a Moment Forget About the Corruption Allegations, Here's Why Biden Should Be...
Bro, You're Drunk. Go Home: David Hogg Tries Dunking on Clarence Thomas Over...
Google Trying to Erase History in REAL-TIME? Gemini AI Just Gets Worse -...
Here's a GREAT Way to Get Around the Big Gov't/Social Media Censors to...
Elon Musk Mocks Trudeau, Google Gemini, and the Woke Movement As a Whole...
Did Biden's Handlers Really Assign Secret Service Agents to Catch Him If He...

DEFIANT: Biden Admits SCOTUS Ruling on Student Loans Didn't Stop His Forgiving Billions

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 22, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Yesterday, we told you Biden -- despite a SCOTUS ruling -- forgave another $1.2 billion in student loan debt

Now watch him gloat about ignoring SCOTUS:

Advertisement

The hubris.

Where's the norms and decency crowd on this?

Yep.

Would not surprise us at all.

Isn't it though?

What oath of office?

What Constitution?

That'll never happen.

Recommended

Dave Rubin Shares Video of Rep Questioning Pro 'Two State Solution' State Dept. Official and WTF?
Doug P.
Advertisement

They would lose their minds.

But this is (D)ifferent.

And it's the Democrats.

Yes, they do.

Just a bit.

Yes they are.

So cool again.

MUH DECENCY.

This is straight projection.

Advertisement

So fast it'd make your head spin.

Nothing will happen. He'll get away with this.

But he won't be president forever.

The other side gets to play this game now, too.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CONSTITUTION SCOTUS STUDENT LOANS SUPREME COURT STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dave Rubin Shares Video of Rep Questioning Pro 'Two State Solution' State Dept. Official and WTF?
Doug P.
Alllrighty THEN! We Didn't Have Hillary Clinton Campaigning FOR Trump on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are
Sam J.
Elizabeth Warren Supports IRS Audits of Private Jet Use (Except Maybe THIS One)
Doug P.
Corey DeAngelis Posts Leaked Emails of TX School Officials Telling Teachers to Vote AGAINST School Choice
Sam J.
Bro, You're Drunk. Go Home: David Hogg Tries Dunking on Clarence Thomas Over Ethics and LOL-HOOBOY
Sam J.
Elon Musk Mocks Trudeau, Google Gemini, and the Woke Movement As a Whole in One PERFECT (Hilarious) Tweet
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dave Rubin Shares Video of Rep Questioning Pro 'Two State Solution' State Dept. Official and WTF? Doug P.
Advertisement