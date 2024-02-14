PANIC: USA Today Notes Greenland Is Turning Green -- Again

USA Today wants you to panic. Greenland -- named because it was, at one time, green -- is turning green again.

Greenland is turning green again for the first time since medieval times. Why it matters. https://t.co/I1ZMhPcavt — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 13, 2024

First, let's just address something USA Today mentions in their own tweet: it was green in medieval times.

You know what wasn't around in medieval times? The combustion engine. SUVs. Tide pods. Gas stoves. And a slew of other things environmentalists want to ban to 'save the planet.'

But let's see what they have to say (emphasis added):

We may need to rethink that old expression "Greenland is ice, Iceland is green." New research published Tuesday says that because of global warming, Greenland’s ice sheet is melting fast – and being replaced by vegetation. Parts of Greenland are becoming green again for the first time since the Vikings visited nearly 1,000 years ago, according to study co-author Jonathan Carrivick, an Earth scientist at the University of Leeds in the U.K. And where there was once snow and ice just a few decades ago, there are now areas of shrub, along with barren rock and wetlands, the study reports.

Once more: it was green 1,000 years ago. With fewer humans. No cars. None of the modern technology or conveniences the Left wants to do away with.

So why was it green back when the Vikings landed there?

Maybe because climate change is not driven by humans but by this big, powerful ball of molten lava and rock we call Earth?

Another climate change crisis story, but even in the first paragraph, the author states this happened in 1000 AD, when the Vikings visited America. Why did it happen then? I will tell you, because the earth is evolving. Warming and cooling. Get real! https://t.co/89DuDCojGh — CharlieW67900 (@w67900) February 14, 2024

Exactly. We thought the Left loved evolution.

USA Today doesn't even notice what they are admitting concerning the claim of man-made climate change. There wasn't heavy industry nor cars in Medieval times.https://t.co/dQwjyvZ1YZ — Steve Fowler (@SteveFo20620935) February 13, 2024

But if we eat bugs and walk everywhere, we'll magically fix the planet!

This story is ridiculous.



They're saying a place that was once green is turning green again.



Effing #ClimateScamhttps://t.co/HS0MWbkRb9 — Airdrop the invaders into #Davos (@cru26usa) February 14, 2024

And they'll never admit they're saying the thing that happened a millennia ago is now, suddenly, bad.

OH FRACK...1.6% of ICE is GONE...Gasp! What are we to do? We're all gonna DIE! (oop...nope) Hmm...wonder why its called Greenland.



Greenland is turning green again for the first time since medieval times. Why it matters. https://t.co/4gcbRhJXtd via @usatoday — Frank Uniship (@FrankUniship) February 14, 2024

It was called 'Greenland' for a reason.

Greenland is turning green again for the first time since medieval times. Explain to me what caused the "global warming" a 1,000 years ago... right! https://t.co/3fkrZ3RKlt via @usatoday — Matt Cieslewicz (@maciesle) February 14, 2024

All those Vikings in their gas-guzzling vehicles. Or something.

And it was probably even greener in the Roman and Minoan Warming periods, not to mention the Jurassic, Triassic etc. Get over it!



Greenland is turning green again for the first time since medieval times. Why it matters. https://t.co/6ot7Mwc5YD via @usatoday — Finger Moth (@finger_moth) February 14, 2024

But acknowledging that means the Left can't control what we eat or where we travel or how we live.

Yet no ones asking why it was green 1000 years ago, and why then did it turn to ice?



Greenland is turning green again for the first time since medieval times.



https://t.co/oK6rcYnkuO via @Yahoo — Bob The Builder (@markadams84) February 13, 2024

Because we don't ask questions.

CNN even had Bill Nye on to discuss it.

Greenland is getting greener – it could have serious consequences for climate change & sea level rise. I talked to @BillNye about it:



“As we lose ice, we lose sunlight reflecting into space, which makes things warm up faster and faster... The sooner we get to work, the better.” pic.twitter.com/r3V5xGNhDW — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) February 13, 2024

Sure, Jan.

Notice how they didn't discuss the fact it was green 1,000 years ago.

Bill Nye is a mechanical engineer. https://t.co/5gBgf8kl3V — quodscripsi, New Year's edition (@thoughtsofquod) February 13, 2024

And the media has told us unless we specialize in a certain area, we can't discuss it.

Their rules.

In a post-context, post-nuance, post-logical world, these headlines generate alarm and clicks.

Yet no one -- not even Bill Nye -- could answer this question: what's the ideal temperature of the world supposed to be? Today, February 14, 2024 -- what should it be? What should it be on July 27? October 13? Since they love to tell us it's 'too hot' or 'too cold', surely there's a target number we must reach.

Greenland was green 1,000 years ago, and that had zero to do with our cars and appliances and diets. Stop letting the alarmists create panic where there is none.

