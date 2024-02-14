PANIC: USA Today Notes Greenland Is Turning Green -- Again

'El Loco' Strikes Again: Javier Milei Flies Commercial Home From Rome to Cheering...
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 14, 2024
AngieArtist

USA Today wants you to panic. Greenland -- named because it was, at one time, green -- is turning green again. 

First, let's just address something USA Today mentions in their own tweet: it was green in medieval times.

You know what wasn't around in medieval times? The combustion engine. SUVs. Tide pods. Gas stoves. And a slew of other things environmentalists want to ban to 'save the planet.'

But let's see what they have to say (emphasis added):

We may need to rethink that old expression "Greenland is ice, Iceland is green."

New research published Tuesday says that because of global warming, Greenland’s ice sheet is melting fast – and being replaced by vegetation.

Parts of Greenland are becoming green again for the first time since the Vikings visited nearly 1,000 years ago, according to study co-author Jonathan Carrivick, an Earth scientist at the University of Leeds in the U.K.

And where there was once snow and ice just a few decades ago, there are now areas of shrub, along with barren rock and wetlands, the study reports.

Once more: it was green 1,000 years ago. With fewer humans. No cars. None of the modern technology or conveniences the Left wants to do away with.

So why was it green back when the Vikings landed there?

Maybe because climate change is not driven by humans but by this big, powerful ball of molten lava and rock we call Earth?

Exactly. We thought the Left loved evolution.

But if we eat bugs and walk everywhere, we'll magically fix the planet!

And they'll never admit they're saying the thing that happened a millennia ago is now, suddenly, bad.

It was called 'Greenland' for a reason.

All those Vikings in their gas-guzzling vehicles. Or something.

But acknowledging that means the Left can't control what we eat or where we travel or how we live.

Because we don't ask questions.

CNN even had Bill Nye on to discuss it.

Sure, Jan.

Notice how they didn't discuss the fact it was green 1,000 years ago.

And the media has told us unless we specialize in a certain area, we can't discuss it.

Their rules.

In a post-context, post-nuance, post-logical world, these headlines generate alarm and clicks.

Yet no one -- not even Bill Nye -- could answer this question: what's the ideal temperature of the world supposed to be? Today, February 14, 2024 -- what should it be? What should it be on July 27?  October 13? Since they love to tell us it's 'too hot' or 'too cold', surely there's a target number we must reach.

Greenland was green 1,000 years ago, and that had zero to do with our cars and appliances and diets. Stop letting the alarmists create panic where there is none.

***

