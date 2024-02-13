Priorities: Guess What NYC Is Banning to Save the Environment

Congratulations, New York City!

Having solved your crime and immigration issues, you can now focus on the really important things, the ones that keep the average New Yorker up at night.

Like banning dryer sheets and laundry pods.

NYC may ban detergent pods, some laundry sheets in latest ‘green’ crackdown — with fines up to $1,200 for selling them https://t.co/Q4ITWdI36H pic.twitter.com/yd9hEb07y1 — New York Post (@nypost) February 12, 2024

'May', as if this isn't already a done deal.

The New York Post tells us more:

New York City could soon ban Tide PODS and other laundry-detergent packs under the latest “green” push from lawmakers. The “Pods are Plastic Bill,” introduced by City Councilman James Gennaro last week, would make it illegal to sell any pods and laundry sheets if they’re made with polyvinyl alcohol. Fines for selling the pods would start at $400, double for a second violation and top off at $1,200 for flouting the rules more than twice, if the bill becomes law. The bill would also require education and outreach to businesses on the ban for the first year. The law wouldn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2026, if passed.

A $1,200 fine is harsher than a fine some violent criminals face for, you know, committing actual crimes.

Wait, what? They told us they were safe and energy efficient. So, they were lying? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) February 12, 2024

Except for that brief spell where idiots were eating them, they are safe and energy efficient.

And when a black guy is selling single Tide Pods on the street, a cop will try to subdue him, black guy will die, and NYPD will be blamed, letting government off the hook — Article 1, Section 8 🇺🇲 (@Art1_Sec8) February 12, 2024

The Left loves to complain about over policing, but then they pass a lot of laws requiring enforcement.

Pick one.

A whole new black market. Laundry supplies. pic.twitter.com/r4dTclARIG — Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰🐊 (@Humming_birder) February 12, 2024

You'll make a fortune running black market Tide pods to NYC.

Easier than attacking real problems I suppose — DSP (@DonnaPence5) February 13, 2024

This way they can say they're 'doing something' without doing anything of significance.

Worry about the illegal immigrants assaulting people. — MattA (@MattAAW) February 13, 2024

They just put them on a bus to California. Problem solved.

Soon, we'll only be able to wash our clothes by beating them on rocks in a stream. https://t.co/SDfZFI48Nz — Lawn Guyland Bobby (@MetsBob) February 12, 2024

But think about how 'green' and 'environmentally friendly' it'll be to go back to living like it's 1824!

Gas stoves, nuclear power, laundry detergent — NYC’s gonna ban itself back to the Bronze Age. https://t.co/kmaw7lFvUJ — John William Schiffbauer (@JWSGOP) February 13, 2024

Yes they are.

No more fresh clothes. You get stinky clothes. https://t.co/me7qoQOGtt — Reynolds, Dale (@DReynolds5294) February 12, 2024

Clean laundry is only for our moral and intellectual superiors.

NYC has 999,999,999 problems and this is what they’ll focus on. 🙄 https://t.co/7dRWzqP0ia — 𝕮𝖆𝖑𝖎💄👠 (@Cali_CC_2O2O) February 12, 2024

Yep. Easier to do this than tackle the real issues.

We’ve got bigger problems than tide pods @NYCMayor https://t.co/F4CCiGYoj1 — Kate Alexander (@KAlexander7) February 13, 2024

But those problems require decisive leadership to solve. Can't have that.

Every day I thank god I left NYC https://t.co/6TS1uSejWZ — Infinite Dreams (@7thSon1988) February 12, 2024

It was a great city brought to ruin by Democrat policies.

Tragedy, really.

Molon plyntírio. Or something like that.

The one thing I truly love about far-left progressives is that when they're not trying to dismantle democracy and let criminals free, they're trying to make the world a better place by regulating everything we do. https://t.co/mfkE5YDXEN — D. Gordon Liddy 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) February 13, 2024

Don't you feel more free?

This is moronic.



I use dryer balls but I do use detergent pods because it’s less wasteful. WTH are they doing in NYC? https://t.co/FVqIvSn0vM — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 wishes y’all a blessed 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) February 13, 2024

They're so interested in control, they'll do whatever it takes to keep it.

Brought to you by the same city council that banned loose cigarette sales which got a man killed https://t.co/DwDodhAFQr — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 12, 2024

Guess they forgot about that, huh?

