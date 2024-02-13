Priorities: Guess What NYC Is Banning to Save the Environment

Beau Biden's Mother Fundraising off of Special Counsel's Report on Classified Docs
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 13, 2024
Meme screenshot

Congratulations, New York City!

Having solved your crime and immigration issues, you can now focus on the really important things, the ones that keep the average New Yorker up at night.

Advertisement

Like banning dryer sheets and laundry pods.

'May', as if this isn't already a done deal.

The New York Post tells us more:

New York City could soon ban Tide PODS and other laundry-detergent packs under the latest “green” push from lawmakers.

The “Pods are Plastic Bill,” introduced by City Councilman James Gennaro last week, would make it illegal to sell any pods and laundry sheets if they’re made with polyvinyl alcohol.

Fines for selling the pods would start at $400, double for a second violation and top off at $1,200 for flouting the rules more than twice, if the bill becomes law. The bill would also require education and outreach to businesses on the ban for the first year.

The law wouldn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2026, if passed.

A $1,200 fine is harsher than a fine some violent criminals face for, you know, committing actual crimes.

Advertisement

Except for that brief spell where idiots were eating them, they are safe and energy efficient.

The Left loves to complain about over policing, but then they pass a lot of laws requiring enforcement.

Pick one.

You'll make a fortune running black market Tide pods to NYC.

This way they can say they're 'doing something' without doing anything of significance.

They just put them on a bus to California. Problem solved.

But think about how 'green' and 'environmentally friendly' it'll be to go back to living like it's 1824!

Advertisement

Yes they are.

Clean laundry is only for our moral and intellectual superiors.

Yep. Easier to do this than tackle the real issues.

But those problems require decisive leadership to solve. Can't have that.

It was a great city brought to ruin by Democrat policies.

Tragedy, really.

Molon plyntírio. Or something like that.

Advertisement

Don't you feel more free?

They're so interested in control, they'll do whatever it takes to keep it.

Guess they forgot about that, huh?

***

Tags: ENVIRONMENT ENVIRONMENTALISM NEW YORK NEW YORK CITY NYC

