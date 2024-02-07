Chris Cillizza Says the Media’s Doing a Terrible Job Warning Us About Donald...
Ouch: Nikki Haley Loses Nevada GOP Primary to 'None of These Candidates'

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 07, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne

February is not Nikki Haley's month.

From the embarrassingly fake emails of support to her cringeworthy SNL appearance, the woman who touts herself as a viable alternative to Trump is not doing well. At all.

Which begs the question: if she can't beat Trump in the GOP primary, how can she beat Biden in the general election?

Heck, she can't even win the Nevada GOP primary when Trump isn't on the ballot.

More from The Hill:

Nikki Haley was projected to lose Nevada’s state-run Republican presidential preference primary, according to Decision Desk HQ, a stunning development that comes despite former President Trump’s name not being on the ballot. 

Voters were given a choice on the ballot to select a box that said “none of these candidates,” though they couldn’t write in a name. That option was projected to win.

She lost to 'none of these candidates'.

Yikes.

Really embarrassing.

Seriously. How does her campaign survive this?

Finally. But too little, too late.

And it wasn't a slim margin.

She lost by 30+ points.

Egads.

That's a trouncing.

Wonder if we'll remember this two decades from now, like we do the Dean flub.

We don't remember where we heard it, but 'Second place is just the first loser.'

Just great. Keep up the good work.

Yeah, it is.

Huge congrats, we guess.

Or she'll tweet something nonsensical about high heels again. Jury's still out on this.

An unprecedented failure. Wow.

Yes, he did.

An interesting perspective from Rod Blagojevich.

She should, before she loses her home state of South Carolina.

Or maybe she's just a glutton for punishment. But the writing is on the wall.

This post wins Twitter/X. Hands down. Just perfect.

***

