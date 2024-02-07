Ouch: Nikki Haley Loses Nevada GOP Primary to 'None of These Candidates'

February is not Nikki Haley's month.

From the embarrassingly fake emails of support to her cringeworthy SNL appearance, the woman who touts herself as a viable alternative to Trump is not doing well. At all.

Which begs the question: if she can't beat Trump in the GOP primary, how can she beat Biden in the general election?

Heck, she can't even win the Nevada GOP primary when Trump isn't on the ballot.

#BREAKING: Nikki Haley loses to "none of these candidates" in Nevada GOP primary with former President Trump not on the ballot https://t.co/MdUS1NCbKP — The Hill (@thehill) February 7, 2024

More from The Hill:

Nikki Haley was projected to lose Nevada’s state-run Republican presidential preference primary, according to Decision Desk HQ, a stunning development that comes despite former President Trump’s name not being on the ballot. Voters were given a choice on the ballot to select a box that said “none of these candidates,” though they couldn’t write in a name. That option was projected to win.

She lost to 'none of these candidates'.

Yikes.

One of the most embarassing endings to a campaign in history, unbelievable — Miklo Fact Based 🍺Beastwood (@miklocv) February 7, 2024

Really embarrassing.

Oh that’s gonna leave a serious mark 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AyLwI7t1TQ — @twindad75 (@twindad7536) February 7, 2024

Seriously. How does her campaign survive this?

Finally Republican voters show some sense. — Smirnoff and Sprite (@smirnoff_sprite) February 7, 2024

Finally. But too little, too late.

And it wasn't a slim margin.

She lost by 30+ points.

Egads.

That's a trouncing.

Watching her take this glorious L brings me almost as much joy as Howard Deans flub.https://t.co/OjF84Er1qU https://t.co/Ancb7ata9w — Wisco Slav✝️ 🇺🇸 (@Rubiconslav) February 7, 2024

Wonder if we'll remember this two decades from now, like we do the Dean flub.

So she won the vote by coming second on the ballot.....regardless of the vote for ''none of these candidates"..... she's a winner https://t.co/eS8rfOO4ry — William (@TheDailySledge) February 7, 2024

We don't remember where we heard it, but 'Second place is just the first loser.'

Just great. Keep up the good work.

Yeah, it is.

Congratulations to “None of these candidates” for beating Nikki Haley by over 30 points in the Nevada primary. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 7, 2024

Huge congrats, we guess.

Nikki Haley is going to claim that it's a "2 person race" between her and "none of these candidates." pic.twitter.com/AVTMU38qdJ — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 7, 2024

Or she'll tweet something nonsensical about high heels again. Jury's still out on this.

Again, how humiliating. I don't know how @NikkiHaley stays in this race.



The other five times None of These Candidates have "won", meaning received the highest number of votes, it was never a majority, let alone nearly two-thirds, which it will be when all votes are tallied. https://t.co/PK82IJ9er5 — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) February 7, 2024

An unprecedented failure. Wow.

Yes, he did.

Wow. It wasn’t even close in Nevada. “None of these candidates”beat Nikki Haley in a landslide. This unprecedented rejection by the voters of her party should lead her to get out of the race and get behind Donald Trump. A united Republican Party is poised to win in November. — Rod Blagojevich (@realBlagojevich) February 7, 2024

An interesting perspective from Rod Blagojevich.

None of these candidates soundly beat @NikkiHaley last night in the Nevada primary.



She needs to drop out. She's just embarrassing herself at this point. #NeverNikkiHaley pic.twitter.com/tOOCLk6Smi — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) February 7, 2024

She should, before she loses her home state of South Carolina.

Nikki Haley you could not even get the “Nikki Wins Nevada” headline from the media in a primary only you were in.



You got your ass whooped by None Of These Candidates.



You have no path.



Save some dignity. pic.twitter.com/3IRYYR4Hwf — Carmine Sabia 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@CarmineSabia) February 7, 2024

Or maybe she's just a glutton for punishment. But the writing is on the wall.

They said no one can beat Nikki Haley and boy were they right https://t.co/co6JrtFuX6 — Tyler Hansen (@tjhansen) February 7, 2024

This post wins Twitter/X. Hands down. Just perfect.

***

