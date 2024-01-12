Drum Roll Please: Rand Paul Makes Promised Announcement Regarding GOP Presidential Primary

Yesterday, Senator Rand Paul teased a big announcement related to the GOP presidential primaries, and predictions on Twitter/X ran wild.

I’ve stayed out of the Republican Presidential Primary so far - but I’ve seen enough.



That’s why tomorrow morning I will have something important to say.



Don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/HBnMnSy4Bc — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 11, 2024

Speculation ran the gamut: Would he endorse someone like RFK Jr.? Trump? DeSantis? No one at all?

Well, this morning, we have our answer:

I’ve been watching the GOP Primary closely for a while now, and I like various aspects of several candidates - Republicans like President @realDonaldTrump, Governor @RonDeSantis, and @VivekGRamaswamy. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

I’m interested in the ideas of some independents too, such as @RobertKennedyJr. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

As I look over the field, I don’t think I yet have a first choice, but I do know one thing: count me in as #NeverNikki! pic.twitter.com/0RjbBhnwdc — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

Huh. Don't know if anyone thought this is the way he was going to go.

Based on her record and campaign, I don’t see how any thoughtful or informed libertarian or conservative should vote for @NikkiHaley. If you agree, let your voice be heard. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

Go to https://t.co/rwxbUMKKBh today so we can let her and everyone else know she doesn’t have your support. If you’re unsure, keep reading and following. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

Here's his case against Nikki Haley:

.@NikkiHaley supports Biden and McConnell and the forever-war crowd on funding for the war in Ukraine. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

Her thirst for war is so strong she actually said: "I'm sick of talking about a Department of Defense. I want a Department of Offense." #NeverNikki — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

She even personally received millions of dollars from the arms merchants who benefit from the war, a conflict of interest that undergirds her eagerness for foreign military intervention. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

This position isn’t new either - as governor of South Carolina she gave tax dollars to those same arms merchants, and they showered her with campaign contributions and a seat on their board when she left office. ➡️ https://t.co/iA3zylD8Vg — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

While most others were decrying the mistakes of the past 20 years, and fighting for an America First foreign policy, @NikkiHaley was aligning herself with and declaring her foreign policy allies to be John McCain and Lindsey Graham. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

.@NikkiHaley believes in nearly unlimited foreign aid — we have sent over $100 BILLION we don’t have to Ukraine already and she wants more. But this also isn’t new. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

In her book With All Due Respect, she wrote “Humanitarian Assistance will always be a priority for the United States, we will always be generous.” — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

But @NikkiHaley’s “generosity” with your tax dollars and her support for all foreign aid in the context of a $34 TRILLION dollar debt is in no way libertarian or conservative. https://t.co/iA3zylD8Vg — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

Beyond the issues of endless wars, @NikkiHaley’s lack of respect for freedom of speech is shocking to anyone who believes in the constitution. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

.@NikkiHaley believes that all internet posters should be registered and verified. This flies in the face of a free American Republic whose founders wrote anonymously the Federalist Papers and routinely posted newspaper articles and pamphlets under Pseudonyms. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

Anyone who doesn’t fully believe in free speech or who wants endless wars has no business anywhere near the White House. Go to https://t.co/rwxbUMKKBh to show you agree! — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

But wait, there’s more. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

.@NikkiHaley routinely praised the mission of the United Nations, the results they achieved, and the people who ran it. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

First up, her quote “I believe the U.N. does valuable work.” By that she means your tax dollars since the US is the primary funder of UN. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

She repeatedly praised the U.N. Secretary General (former president of Socialist International) and declared that they “think alike." — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

Did I mention that I am #NeverNikki? ➡️ https://t.co/rwxbUMKKBh — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

.@NikkiHaley disagreed with President Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria and Afghanistan and defended continued U.S. presence in both places. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

If you want to move quickly to domestic policy, in South Carolina, @NikkiHaley advocated for a gas tax hike, a state-run vaccine registry and never lifted a finger for school choice. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

I am #NeverNikki and I hope you will be too. ➡️ https://t.co/rwxbUMKKBh — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

The reaction on Twitter/X was a mixed bag:

As a South Carolina resident, I endorce this message. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) January 12, 2024

Some in favor.

Exactly my thoughts right now! — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) January 12, 2024

Nikki Haley hasn't had a very good month, for sure.

Nikki Haley’s record is concerning. What is perhaps even MORE concerning to me as a voter is the ease with which she LIES about her record, and the record of others. #NeverNikki

pic.twitter.com/s5Rp4NLC5C — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) January 12, 2024

Rand has valid criticisms of Haley, for sure.

Rand Paul has not made any endorsements, yet, but what he did do was GO OFF on Nikki Haley and launched a #NeverNikki campaign. This is a must read thread👇🏼 https://t.co/8dvnAEFjuB — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) January 12, 2024

Others were very disappointed:

This is pretty lame, Rand.



Ron DeSantis could really have used your support but looks like you are going to wait to see which way the wind is blowing.



Never Nikki. But Trump is the one who plunged our country into a Faucist dystopia.



Look forward to your endorsement of Ron. — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) January 12, 2024

Is an endorsement going to come?

Well this thread was disappointing. https://t.co/euV2xg4Iom — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) January 12, 2024

Little bit, not gonna lie.

Dude trolled us https://t.co/upGyOmAKYb — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) January 12, 2024

Feels that way.

Coming out against something rather than for something is just about the most on-brand Rand Paul thing ever. https://t.co/oa6dxX2EH7 — Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) January 12, 2024

Maybe an endorsement is forthcoming. Or maybe not.

We'll see what Paul does as the election draws nearer.

***

