Drum Roll Please: Rand Paul Makes Promised Announcement Regarding GOP Presidential Primary

Amy Curtis  |  8:45 AM on January 12, 2024
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

Yesterday, Senator Rand Paul teased a big announcement related to the GOP presidential primaries, and predictions on Twitter/X ran wild.

Speculation ran the gamut: Would he endorse someone like RFK Jr.? Trump? DeSantis? No one at all?

Well, this morning, we have our answer:

Huh. Don't know if anyone thought this is the way he was going to go.

Here's his case against Nikki Haley:

The reaction on Twitter/X was a mixed bag: 

Some in favor.

Nikki Haley hasn't had a very good month, for sure.

Rand has valid criticisms of Haley, for sure.

Others were very disappointed:

Is an endorsement going to come?

Little bit, not gonna lie.

Feels that way.

Maybe an endorsement is forthcoming. Or maybe not.

We'll see what Paul does as the election draws nearer.

***

Tags: 2024 GOP NIKKI HALEY PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION PRIMARY

