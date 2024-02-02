Tracy Beanz Breaks Down SHOCKING Highlights from Florida Grand Jury COVID Accountability R...
Brown University Students Declared a Hunger Strike for Gaza and the Internet Laughed...
YO White Guys! This Doctor Wants You to Give Black Women a Portion...
Democrats Want to Protect These People's Feelings Now?
Alvin Bragg Happy to Explain Why He Released Cop-Attacking Illegals W/O Bail (Wait,...
Democrats Take Majority in Virginia House of Delegates and As Expected ... It's...
Bold Act of Journalism Alert: NYT Publishes Fair, Insightful Article on Trans Kids
Biden Accuser Sues FBI for Threatening to ‘Eliminate’ Her
Joyce Carol Oates Claims Bill De Blasio Could NOT Have Killed the Groundhog...
Bro, Take the L! David Hogg Tries Picking a Fight With Matt Walsh...
In Case You Needed More Convincing the Left's 'Climate Agenda' Is BS, Here's...
Check Out This 2022 BOMBSHELL of a Clip of Ilhan Omar BEFORE Big...
Tragic! Kansas City Chiefs Fans Found Frozen in Backyard Revealed Dead From Fentanyl...
DAAAMN SON: Dana Loesch Reminds Twitter WHY You Never Ever Bring a Knife...

So Much Cringe: Nikki Haley Ratio'd Into Orbit Over Examples of 'Kind Words' She's 'Received'

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 02, 2024
Meme

You have to admire Nikki Haley's unflagging optimism. Despite polls putting her a distant second to Donald Trump, even in her home state of South Carolina, she's still clinging to hope she'll be the GOP nominee come November.

Advertisement

But when she posted some 'kind words' on Twitter/X, last night, it made us all cringe. Big time. Take a look:

Yikes.

The ratio was something to behold, and often hilarious, too.

Same vibes.

Solid advice.

Yeah, she kind of does.

It's so embarrassing.

We laughed out loud.

Recommended

Tracy Beanz Breaks Down SHOCKING Highlights from Florida Grand Jury COVID Accountability Report
justmindy
Advertisement

Impressive penmanship.

Smollet put a little more effort into it, frankly.

Dear Lord, indeed.

Probably wise.

We'd be in the best of hands.

Excellent dunk, frankly.

It definitely was.

Advertisement

We, too, have secondhand embarrassment.

Honestly, we have to ask: are her staffers trolling her? 

So, so bad.

Someone should lose their job over this.

Again: are they trolling her? Would not surprise us.

Advertisement

It's so fake it's laughable.

And it gets worse.

Geez.

Aaaaand we're dead.

Seriously, this is so cringeworthy.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


Tags: 2024 EMAIL EMAILS NIKKI HALEY PRIMARY SOUTH CAROLINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tracy Beanz Breaks Down SHOCKING Highlights from Florida Grand Jury COVID Accountability Report
justmindy
DAAAMN SON: Dana Loesch Reminds Twitter WHY You Never Ever Bring a Knife to a Gunfight With Her
Sam J.
Brown University Students Declared a Hunger Strike for Gaza and the Internet Laughed at Them
justmindy
Alvin Bragg Happy to Explain Why He Released Cop-Attacking Illegals W/O Bail (Wait, No He Wasn't)
Doug P.
Democrats Take Majority in Virginia House of Delegates and As Expected ... It's Awful
justmindy
Bro, Take the L! David Hogg Tries Picking a Fight With Matt Walsh and WOOF, Someone Better Call 9-1-1
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tracy Beanz Breaks Down SHOCKING Highlights from Florida Grand Jury COVID Accountability Report justmindy
Advertisement