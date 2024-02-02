So Much Cringe: Nikki Haley Ratio'd Into Orbit Over Examples of 'Kind Words' She's 'Received'

You have to admire Nikki Haley's unflagging optimism. Despite polls putting her a distant second to Donald Trump, even in her home state of South Carolina, she's still clinging to hope she'll be the GOP nominee come November.
But when she posted some 'kind words' on Twitter/X, last night, it made us all cringe. Big time. Take a look:
Americans want a choice in this election, not a rerun.— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 2, 2024
I’m overwhelmed by all of the kind words! We’ll keep working hard to make you proud. pic.twitter.com/0J43sSakD0
Yikes.
The ratio was something to behold, and often hilarious, too.
Wow those are really inspiring messages. I just received this fan mail today. It’s so great to be appreciated! pic.twitter.com/j8LWTvnqlB— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 2, 2024
Same vibes.
Hit send next time and change up the font once in a while. pic.twitter.com/FDGbFHrGMh— Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) February 2, 2024
Solid advice.
Y’all got some dumbasses running your social media, wtf 🤣— Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 2, 2024
Yeah, she kind of does.
Is this broad really faking her own fan mail? Holy hell...these people.— Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) February 2, 2024
It's so embarrassing.
I, too, have a sock puppet friend who encourages me pic.twitter.com/eoGiwOb8bW— George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) February 2, 2024
We laughed out loud.
My four-year-old wrote me this note last night: pic.twitter.com/r7jVzV08cs— Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 2, 2024
Impressive penmanship.
These messages are as believable as Jussie Smollet.— The Prudentialist (@MrPrudentialist) February 2, 2024
Smollet put a little more effort into it, frankly.
Folks, they forgot to hit the "Send" button on the email and show it as a received message in their inbox, instead of one they composed themselves.— Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) February 2, 2024
Oh Dear Lord. https://t.co/K9oZYga005
Dear Lord, indeed.
They tried to write a hit piece on DeSantis yesterday that scrutinized him for wanting to personally sign off anything his campaign distributed in his name. This is why you do that. https://t.co/Lsd2IBwTZO— Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) February 2, 2024
Probably wise.
She can't name the provinces in Ukraine and doesn't realize that when you "receive" an email it doesn't say "send" at the bottom but she wants to be your President. https://t.co/o31FSwf2JS— Literally Heather (@Shouse34) February 2, 2024
We'd be in the best of hands.
Should’ve signed them “Killian.” https://t.co/rq5kistoXX— Joel Engel (@joelengel) February 2, 2024
Excellent dunk, frankly.
The return address on both was 123 Fake Street. https://t.co/IfSNDU2nUS— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 2, 2024
It definitely was.
Please fire your PR team so I can stop having secondhand embarrassment. https://t.co/EnLQiDde9G— Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) February 2, 2024
We, too, have secondhand embarrassment.
These are entirely fake and hilarious. It’s even more funny when you imagine the genius who came up with this patting themselves on the back and the fact that this made it through multiple adults who signed off on it. 😂 https://t.co/LffYH15k7Z— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 2, 2024
Honestly, we have to ask: are her staffers trolling her?
Who ever posted this from Nikki’s account should probably be fired… the digital font on fake paper is bad enough, but the screenshot of an email before it was sent. Come on man. https://t.co/r3BCJtopId— Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) February 2, 2024
So, so bad.
Someone should lose their job over this.
Just like I've never seen a real Nikki Haley fan, apparently Nikki Haley has never seen a real email.— Malcolm Fle𝕏 (@Malcolm_fleX48) February 2, 2024
What are her staffers doing? https://t.co/7tzGJFn1yy
Again: are they trolling her? Would not surprise us.
I’m literally embarrassed for @NikkiHaley posting this fake garbage. Get a better press team, Nikki. Actually, get out of the race and change parties. The Dems (and Cheney warmongering GOPers) are the only ones that want you. #ByeFelecia https://t.co/TqieVXMSn8 pic.twitter.com/9WKQRnUMEB— Pebbles (@PebsFromBoston) February 2, 2024
It's so fake it's laughable.
And it gets worse.
People are dunking on Nikki Haley because the send button isn't pressed, but it actually gets worse.— Pancaked Brick, Fried by Koroks (@FuckKoroks) February 2, 2024
The send button CANNOT be pressed because that image is entirely fabricated.
The icons are oddly compressed and that purple star next to the send button doesn't exist. https://t.co/sFQACeA7KT
Geez.
how do you do, fellow email recipients https://t.co/kmMlR3cBu8— Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) February 2, 2024
Aaaaand we're dead.
Seriously, this is so cringeworthy.
***
