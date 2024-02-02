So Much Cringe: Nikki Haley Ratio'd Into Orbit Over Examples of 'Kind Words' She's 'Received'

You have to admire Nikki Haley's unflagging optimism. Despite polls putting her a distant second to Donald Trump, even in her home state of South Carolina, she's still clinging to hope she'll be the GOP nominee come November.

But when she posted some 'kind words' on Twitter/X, last night, it made us all cringe. Big time. Take a look:

Americans want a choice in this election, not a rerun.



I’m overwhelmed by all of the kind words! We’ll keep working hard to make you proud. pic.twitter.com/0J43sSakD0 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 2, 2024

Yikes.

The ratio was something to behold, and often hilarious, too.

Wow those are really inspiring messages. I just received this fan mail today. It’s so great to be appreciated! pic.twitter.com/j8LWTvnqlB — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 2, 2024

Same vibes.

Hit send next time and change up the font once in a while. pic.twitter.com/FDGbFHrGMh — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) February 2, 2024

Solid advice.

Y’all got some dumbasses running your social media, wtf 🤣 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 2, 2024

Yeah, she kind of does.

Is this broad really faking her own fan mail? Holy hell...these people. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) February 2, 2024

It's so embarrassing.

I, too, have a sock puppet friend who encourages me pic.twitter.com/eoGiwOb8bW — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) February 2, 2024

We laughed out loud.

My four-year-old wrote me this note last night: pic.twitter.com/r7jVzV08cs — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 2, 2024

Impressive penmanship.

These messages are as believable as Jussie Smollet. — The Prudentialist (@MrPrudentialist) February 2, 2024

Smollet put a little more effort into it, frankly.

Folks, they forgot to hit the "Send" button on the email and show it as a received message in their inbox, instead of one they composed themselves.



Oh Dear Lord. https://t.co/K9oZYga005 — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) February 2, 2024

Dear Lord, indeed.

They tried to write a hit piece on DeSantis yesterday that scrutinized him for wanting to personally sign off anything his campaign distributed in his name. This is why you do that. https://t.co/Lsd2IBwTZO — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) February 2, 2024

Probably wise.

She can't name the provinces in Ukraine and doesn't realize that when you "receive" an email it doesn't say "send" at the bottom but she wants to be your President. https://t.co/o31FSwf2JS — Literally Heather (@Shouse34) February 2, 2024

We'd be in the best of hands.

Excellent dunk, frankly.

The return address on both was 123 Fake Street. https://t.co/IfSNDU2nUS — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 2, 2024

It definitely was.

Please fire your PR team so I can stop having secondhand embarrassment. https://t.co/EnLQiDde9G — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) February 2, 2024

We, too, have secondhand embarrassment.

These are entirely fake and hilarious. It’s even more funny when you imagine the genius who came up with this patting themselves on the back and the fact that this made it through multiple adults who signed off on it. 😂 https://t.co/LffYH15k7Z — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 2, 2024

Honestly, we have to ask: are her staffers trolling her?

Who ever posted this from Nikki’s account should probably be fired… the digital font on fake paper is bad enough, but the screenshot of an email before it was sent. Come on man. https://t.co/r3BCJtopId — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) February 2, 2024

So, so bad.

Someone should lose their job over this.

Just like I've never seen a real Nikki Haley fan, apparently Nikki Haley has never seen a real email.



What are her staffers doing? https://t.co/7tzGJFn1yy — Malcolm Fle𝕏 (@Malcolm_fleX48) February 2, 2024

Again: are they trolling her? Would not surprise us.

I’m literally embarrassed for @NikkiHaley posting this fake garbage. Get a better press team, Nikki. Actually, get out of the race and change parties. The Dems (and Cheney warmongering GOPers) are the only ones that want you. #ByeFelecia https://t.co/TqieVXMSn8 pic.twitter.com/9WKQRnUMEB — Pebbles (@PebsFromBoston) February 2, 2024

It's so fake it's laughable.

And it gets worse.

People are dunking on Nikki Haley because the send button isn't pressed, but it actually gets worse.



The send button CANNOT be pressed because that image is entirely fabricated.



The icons are oddly compressed and that purple star next to the send button doesn't exist. https://t.co/sFQACeA7KT — Pancaked Brick, Fried by Koroks (@FuckKoroks) February 2, 2024

Geez.

how do you do, fellow email recipients https://t.co/kmMlR3cBu8 — Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) February 2, 2024

Aaaaand we're dead.

Seriously, this is so cringeworthy.

***

