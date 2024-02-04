We Thought No One Was Above the Law: Pelosi's Son Avoids Federal Charges for the SEVENTH Time

We love to say that everything -- laws, morals, standards -- are (D)ifferent when a Democrat is involved. The party that likes to remind us 'no one is above the law' seems to be the ones who are constantly above the law.

Nancy Pelosi's son Paul Pelosi Jr. dodges federal charges for the SEVENTH time after being linked to money laundering and mail fraud scheme involving a San Francisco Flop house https://t.co/iT2HKLX0nw pic.twitter.com/mvkJNbjHfr — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 30, 2024

More from The Daily Mail:

Two fraudsters linked to Nancy Pelosi's son are set to be sentenced over a money laundering and mail fraud scheme, DailyMail.com can reveal. It is the seventh federal case that Paul Pelosi Jr., the 55-year-old son of the former House Speaker, has been embroiled in, documented in an extensive investigation by DailyMail.com. The charges leveled by federal prosecutors against fraudsters Bill Garlock and Gina Rodriguez, include shady dealings over a San Francisco flop house that Pelosi Jr. claimed to own. Garlock and Rodriguez have cut a plea deal and are scheduled to be sentenced in March. The latest law enforcement bust on the real estate dealers linked to Pelosi Jr. has led financial crime experts to question why Nancy's son avoided indictment himself – even after he was identified by documents reviewed by DailyMail.com as paying bribes to get building permits on his Mission District flop house.

First, it's totally not surprising that this came across our desk from a British media outlet. Our media has no interest in reporting on stuff that makes Democrats look bad.

Second, why wasn't he charged? We all know why.

The best justice system Democrats can buy. https://t.co/4MkbT0JHlk — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 30, 2024

It really is.

They "threw" charges at him and he "dodged" them 7 times.



See? you just have to 'dodge' the charges when the Feds throw them. https://t.co/uCGfZ3UNiv — Jugram Haschwalth, ImmerRichtig (@Haschwa1th) February 4, 2024

Oh, so that's how that works. Good to know. Just dodge them.

Or have a politically powerful, connected mom in Congress.

Rules for me and not for thee



... 🤡 🌎 pic.twitter.com/sHj6uNS7HW — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 4, 2024

While people are getting felony charges for fake vaccine cards and hundreds of years in prison for January 6.

Uh … what? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2024

Our question exactly.

I really want to see more politicians and their children go to jail. Republican politicians, Democrat politicians, all of them. Don't get me wrong. I want to see them charged with things they did & prosecuted first, but it feels like there are hundreds of them above the law. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 4, 2024

It really does, doesn't it?

Sure seems that way.

First Hunter Biden, and now Paul Pelosi getting away with all kind of criminal charges?? 🤷‍♂️ — Patrick Lac (@PatrickLac007) February 4, 2024

Must be nice, huh?

Democrat privilege always prevails — especially when you’re a Pelosi — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 4, 2024

All you need is that (D) after your name. Seems to be a get out of jail free card.

Apple meet tree. — Tony DiGerolamo, Local Piney (@TonyDiGerolamo) February 4, 2024

They don't fall far from it.

It’s called the “White Privilege Club”, same club Hunter is in😣 — BrownEyedGirl🩷 (@369Love_) February 4, 2024

And this is actual privilege. Yet the Left is quiet about it.

The elites do what they want is what we are seeing here. — Junior Nunez (@jrreinaldonz) February 4, 2024

Yes. And get away with it.

Just another snek. Congress needs to step down and be replaced by actual Americans who care about this country. https://t.co/A6kOnGjGde — Luke (@Luke50657615) February 4, 2024

We could literally pick a few hundred people at random from the phone book and get a better government.

The worst part of this is how everyone just accepts it now. Everyone just shrugs and internalizes it as a perk of the ruling class, not just the reality, but actually the way it SHOULD be. https://t.co/GXZmCOqBbC — God Arguments (@ArgumentsGod) February 4, 2024

We're all so tired of it, and now they just get away with it.

Democracy and rule of law 😂😂😂 https://t.co/kwU6OkxT5W — Laissez-faire enthusiast🏴⚡ (@stephenituruka) February 4, 2024

Yeah. Weren't those on the ballot in 2020? What happened to them?

***

