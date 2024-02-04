We Thought No One Was Above the Law: Pelosi's Son Avoids Federal Charges for the SEVENTH Time

'Here They Go Again': AG Hamilton Points Out Problem With Media 'Fact Checking'
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 04, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We love to say that everything -- laws, morals, standards -- are (D)ifferent when a Democrat is involved. The party that likes to remind us 'no one is above the law' seems to be the ones who are constantly above the law.

More from The Daily Mail:

Two fraudsters linked to Nancy Pelosi's son are set to be sentenced over a money laundering and mail fraud scheme, DailyMail.com can reveal.

It is the seventh federal case that Paul Pelosi Jr., the 55-year-old son of the former House Speaker, has been embroiled in, documented in an extensive investigation by DailyMail.com.

The charges leveled by federal prosecutors against fraudsters Bill Garlock and Gina Rodriguez, include shady dealings over a San Francisco flop house that Pelosi Jr. claimed to own.

Garlock and Rodriguez have cut a plea deal and are scheduled to be sentenced in March.

The latest law enforcement bust on the real estate dealers linked to Pelosi Jr. has led financial crime experts to question why Nancy's son avoided indictment himself – even after he was identified by documents reviewed by DailyMail.com as paying bribes to get building permits on his Mission District flop house.

First, it's totally not surprising that this came across our desk from a British media outlet. Our media has no interest in reporting on stuff that makes Democrats look bad.

WATCH: Teacher Forces Student to Think About the Claim that J.K. Rowling is a Bigot
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker
Second, why wasn't he charged? We all know why.

It really is.

Oh, so that's how that works. Good to know. Just dodge them.

Or have a politically powerful, connected mom in Congress.

While people are getting felony charges for fake vaccine cards and hundreds of years in prison for January 6.

Our question exactly.

It really does, doesn't it?

Sure seems that way.

Must be nice, huh?

All you need is that (D) after your name. Seems to be a get out of jail free card.

They don't fall far from it.

And this is actual privilege. Yet the Left is quiet about it.

Yes. And get away with it.

We could literally pick a few hundred people at random from the phone book and get a better government.

We're all so tired of it, and now they just get away with it.

Yeah. Weren't those on the ballot in 2020? What happened to them?

***

