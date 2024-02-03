Deeper Dive Into NYT Article on Trans Kids Shows Critics of 'Gender Affirming' Care Were Right All Along

Biden Announces E. Palestine Visit 1 Year Late and Gets Tips About an...
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on February 03, 2024
Twitchy

Yesterday, we covered the NYT op-ed about trans kids, one that was fair, insightful, and a refreshing change of pace for the journalist class.

For those of you that didn't want to or couldn't get to the article, a great thread on Twitter/X did an excellent summary of the article:

Follow along:

This is so outrageous. We never affirm another diagnosis without thorough testing, evaluation, and appropriate treatment plans.

But with 'trans' kids? All of that goes out the window.

There is no proof of increased suicide risk. It's emotional blackmail to say this to parents and kids.

And medical professionals are doing it daily.

Something this writer has argued for years: the Left banned conversion therapy and then engaged in their own, far more insidious version of it, by transitioning kids who are gay and didn't fit gender stereotypes.

Of course they are. But follow the science, or something.

Very well done.

We can certainly hope so.

The lawsuits are just getting started.

The post continues:

Their negligence is producing an army of victims, who are about to bring about a legal reckoning never before seen in history.

@CarolineDowney_

 documented some of their stories.https://nationalreview.com/corner/introducing-the-detransitioners-podcast/

Give it a listen.

This is part of it, and -- for better or worse -- may put an end to this insanity.

A sentiment echoed elsewhere.

We don't know of a punishment suitable enough for what they're doing.

It can't, nor should it be.

That's coming, we think. And rightly so.

Yes, we were. But we were right.

***

