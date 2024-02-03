Deeper Dive Into NYT Article on Trans Kids Shows Critics of 'Gender Affirming' Care Were Right All Along

Yesterday, we covered the NYT op-ed about trans kids, one that was fair, insightful, and a refreshing change of pace for the journalist class.
For those of you that didn't want to or couldn't get to the article, a great thread on Twitter/X did an excellent summary of the article:
🧵: NYT published a long article today about detransitioners and how the “always affirm” model has destroyed the bodies and lives of many confused children.— Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024
Some notable details below. pic.twitter.com/4nrvSgSQqN
Follow along:
The piece begins with a common example of an ROGD teen: bullied, felt out of place, and immediately gravitated towards transitioning as a way to alleviate her problems. No one during the transition suggested that she may not be trans.— Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024
2/ pic.twitter.com/tPJkW5D8Ak
Primary care staff are told to affirm a patient’s gender identity no matter what, despite the fact they would never do this with any other diagnosis.— Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024
3/ pic.twitter.com/ik4caM3c0p
This is so outrageous. We never affirm another diagnosis without thorough testing, evaluation, and appropriate treatment plans.
But with 'trans' kids? All of that goes out the window.
Many parents see that their children have other comorbid issues, especially autism. But people who run support groups tell parents to just transition their kids anyway.— Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024
4/ pic.twitter.com/RRd8S8AVLw
Clinicians regularly blackmail parents by saying their kids will commit suicide if they don’t get hormones/surgery. But there’s no proof of increased suicide risk.— Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024
5/ pic.twitter.com/2G7J9xyN0g
There is no proof of increased suicide risk. It's emotional blackmail to say this to parents and kids.
And medical professionals are doing it daily.
Many of the kids that want to transition are gay. Many gay people are warning that trans ideology is the new “conversion therapy.”— Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024
6/ pic.twitter.com/sAdMw5vcEI
Something this writer has argued for years: the Left banned conversion therapy and then engaged in their own, far more insidious version of it, by transitioning kids who are gay and didn't fit gender stereotypes.
In one example, a detransitioner talks about how she transitioned as a young gay teen. She wanted a sense of control because of many prior traumas.— Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024
7/ pic.twitter.com/S3qQdLDxqG
Sometimes, it’s a way of teenage rebellion. But some of what they do is irreversible damage.— Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024
8/ pic.twitter.com/5WkmJyEIvi
Trans activists often say ROGD is a right-wing myth. Never mind that the scientist who coined the term, Dr. Lisa Littman, is a liberal. And the condition is very real.— Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024
9/ pic.twitter.com/ABjhuB39v1
Other countries are all backing off on child transitions. But American clinicians are refusing to change their policies despite them being based on erroneous research.— Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024
10/ pic.twitter.com/pw4cozWgKK
Of course they are. But follow the science, or something.
The article ends with a profile of a man who thought he was trans for 15 years. In reality, he was just struggling with being gay, and is now warning others about the callousness of the affirmative model.— Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024
End/ pic.twitter.com/htdi6ynlPV
Very well done.
In my view, future generations will see this era in the same way 1920s-1970s forced lobotomy and sterilization of those with mental health issues is viewed now.— Sam Stockman (@SeriousStockman) February 2, 2024
Not coincidentally, those were mostly done in California as well.
We can certainly hope so.
It’s almost as if there was a whole group of people warning that affirmation was, in fact, not the loving thing to do 🤔— Caroline (@carolinecwilder) February 2, 2024
I hope we see historic lawsuits and some semblance of justice here.
The lawsuits are just getting started.
The medical industry, left-wing media, and trans activists are ignoring the sources of struggle that often lead to youth gender transition.— National Review (@NRO) February 2, 2024
Their negligence is producing an army of victims, who are about to bring about a legal reckoning never before seen in history.…
The post continues:
Their negligence is producing an army of victims, who are about to bring about a legal reckoning never before seen in history.
documented some of their stories.https://nationalreview.com/corner/introducing-the-detransitioners-podcast/
Give it a listen.
You know what the difference is between last year when everyone was screaming that this was essential health care and now?— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) February 2, 2024
Trial lawyers. It’s trial lawyers. And some of them are about to get a massive payday off some very sad kids and some very dumb doctors. https://t.co/BPpSnsfKpC
This is part of it, and -- for better or worse -- may put an end to this insanity.
The push to transition children will be seen in hindsight as one of the most manufactured and brutal ideologically driven medical practice since the 1940/50's lobotomies. https://t.co/dvGow33ehy— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 2, 2024
A sentiment echoed elsewhere.
Read this. It’s heartbreaking. The people who are responsible for this evil must be punished. They are lucky. I don’t have the ability to decide how. https://t.co/fkjAUqdnVY— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 3, 2024
We don't know of a punishment suitable enough for what they're doing.
Detransitioners are flipping the narrative.— Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) February 2, 2024
The truth of our experiences can no longer be denied. https://t.co/vnaJJMuFGy
It can't, nor should it be.
The NYT and the media as a whole in the US are about 10 yrs too late with this and they know it— Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) February 2, 2024
Every person who pushing the "affirmation care" should be held not only accountable for damages to these children, but they MUST serve prison time https://t.co/kVi7Y02hrC
That's coming, we think. And rightly so.
Finally the truth is being “allowed.” Those of us who have been trying to protect kids for years have been attacked as bigots by Dems and the media. https://t.co/txltoydamZ— Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) February 3, 2024
Yes, we were. But we were right.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member