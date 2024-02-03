Deeper Dive Into NYT Article on Trans Kids Shows Critics of 'Gender Affirming' Care Were Right All Along

Yesterday, we covered the NYT op-ed about trans kids, one that was fair, insightful, and a refreshing change of pace for the journalist class.

For those of you that didn't want to or couldn't get to the article, a great thread on Twitter/X did an excellent summary of the article:

Advertisement

🧵: NYT published a long article today about detransitioners and how the “always affirm” model has destroyed the bodies and lives of many confused children.



Some notable details below. pic.twitter.com/4nrvSgSQqN — Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024

Follow along:

The piece begins with a common example of an ROGD teen: bullied, felt out of place, and immediately gravitated towards transitioning as a way to alleviate her problems. No one during the transition suggested that she may not be trans.



2/ pic.twitter.com/tPJkW5D8Ak — Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024

Primary care staff are told to affirm a patient’s gender identity no matter what, despite the fact they would never do this with any other diagnosis.



3/ pic.twitter.com/ik4caM3c0p — Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024

This is so outrageous. We never affirm another diagnosis without thorough testing, evaluation, and appropriate treatment plans.

But with 'trans' kids? All of that goes out the window.

Many parents see that their children have other comorbid issues, especially autism. But people who run support groups tell parents to just transition their kids anyway.



4/ pic.twitter.com/RRd8S8AVLw — Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024

Clinicians regularly blackmail parents by saying their kids will commit suicide if they don’t get hormones/surgery. But there’s no proof of increased suicide risk.



5/ pic.twitter.com/2G7J9xyN0g — Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024

There is no proof of increased suicide risk. It's emotional blackmail to say this to parents and kids.

And medical professionals are doing it daily.

Many of the kids that want to transition are gay. Many gay people are warning that trans ideology is the new “conversion therapy.”



6/ pic.twitter.com/sAdMw5vcEI — Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024

Something this writer has argued for years: the Left banned conversion therapy and then engaged in their own, far more insidious version of it, by transitioning kids who are gay and didn't fit gender stereotypes.

In one example, a detransitioner talks about how she transitioned as a young gay teen. She wanted a sense of control because of many prior traumas.



7/ pic.twitter.com/S3qQdLDxqG — Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024

Sometimes, it’s a way of teenage rebellion. But some of what they do is irreversible damage.



8/ pic.twitter.com/5WkmJyEIvi — Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024

Trans activists often say ROGD is a right-wing myth. Never mind that the scientist who coined the term, Dr. Lisa Littman, is a liberal. And the condition is very real.



9/ pic.twitter.com/ABjhuB39v1 — Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024

Other countries are all backing off on child transitions. But American clinicians are refusing to change their policies despite them being based on erroneous research.



10/ pic.twitter.com/pw4cozWgKK — Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024

Advertisement

Of course they are. But follow the science, or something.

The article ends with a profile of a man who thought he was trans for 15 years. In reality, he was just struggling with being gay, and is now warning others about the callousness of the affirmative model.



End/ pic.twitter.com/htdi6ynlPV — Yang (@AxiomAmerican) February 2, 2024

Very well done.

In my view, future generations will see this era in the same way 1920s-1970s forced lobotomy and sterilization of those with mental health issues is viewed now.

Not coincidentally, those were mostly done in California as well. — Sam Stockman (@SeriousStockman) February 2, 2024

We can certainly hope so.

It’s almost as if there was a whole group of people warning that affirmation was, in fact, not the loving thing to do 🤔



I hope we see historic lawsuits and some semblance of justice here. — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) February 2, 2024

The lawsuits are just getting started.

The medical industry, left-wing media, and trans activists are ignoring the sources of struggle that often lead to youth gender transition.



Their negligence is producing an army of victims, who are about to bring about a legal reckoning never before seen in history.… — National Review (@NRO) February 2, 2024

The post continues:

Their negligence is producing an army of victims, who are about to bring about a legal reckoning never before seen in history. @CarolineDowney_ documented some of their stories.https://nationalreview.com/corner/introducing-the-detransitioners-podcast/

Advertisement

Give it a listen.

You know what the difference is between last year when everyone was screaming that this was essential health care and now?



Trial lawyers. It’s trial lawyers. And some of them are about to get a massive payday off some very sad kids and some very dumb doctors. https://t.co/BPpSnsfKpC — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) February 2, 2024

This is part of it, and -- for better or worse -- may put an end to this insanity.

The push to transition children will be seen in hindsight as one of the most manufactured and brutal ideologically driven medical practice since the 1940/50's lobotomies. https://t.co/dvGow33ehy — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 2, 2024

A sentiment echoed elsewhere.

Read this. It’s heartbreaking. The people who are responsible for this evil must be punished. They are lucky. I don’t have the ability to decide how. https://t.co/fkjAUqdnVY — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 3, 2024

We don't know of a punishment suitable enough for what they're doing.

Detransitioners are flipping the narrative.



The truth of our experiences can no longer be denied. https://t.co/vnaJJMuFGy — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) February 2, 2024

It can't, nor should it be.

The NYT and the media as a whole in the US are about 10 yrs too late with this and they know it



Every person who pushing the "affirmation care" should be held not only accountable for damages to these children, but they MUST serve prison time https://t.co/kVi7Y02hrC — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) February 2, 2024

Advertisement

That's coming, we think. And rightly so.

Finally the truth is being “allowed.” Those of us who have been trying to protect kids for years have been attacked as bigots by Dems and the media. https://t.co/txltoydamZ — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) February 3, 2024

Yes, we were. But we were right.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!



