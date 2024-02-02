Bold Act of Journalism Alert: NYT Publishes Fair, Insightful Article on Trans Kids

Mark your calendars: The New York Times published an opinion piece that's an actual act of journalism.

No, really.

As kids, they thought they were trans. They no longer do.



Read: https://t.co/JiwOcY4RBq — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) February 2, 2024

Thank you for publishing this.

As Kids, They Thought They Were Trans. They No Longer Do @nytimes



"Transgender activists have pushed their own ideological extremism, especially by pressing for a treatment orthodoxy that has faced increased scrutiny in recent years."https://t.co/VSLLybf7gz — Sex Matters (@SexMattersOrg) February 2, 2024

It's a long piece, but worth the read. Here's just a taste, talking about Grace Powell, who started wanting to be a boy at 12 or 13:

At no point during her medical or surgical transition, Powell says, did anyone ask her about the reasons behind her gender dysphoria or her depression. At no point was she asked about her sexual orientation. And at no point was she asked about any previous trauma, and so neither the therapists nor the doctors ever learned that she’d been sexually abused as a child. “I wish there had been more open conversations,” Powell, now 23 and detransitioned, told me. “But I was told there is one cure and one thing to do if this is your problem, and this will help you.” Progressives often portray the heated debate over childhood transgender care as a clash between those who are trying to help growing numbers of children express what they believe their genders to be and conservative politicians who won’t let kids be themselves. But right-wing demagogues are not the only ones who have inflamed this debate. Transgender activists have pushed their own ideological extremism, especially by pressing for a treatment orthodoxy that has faced increased scrutiny in recent years. Under that model of care, clinicians are expected to affirm a young person’s assertion of gender identity and even provide medical treatment before, or even without, exploring other possible sources of distress.

Read the entire thing.

What a refreshing, honest take on this issue.

If there’s not a massive outcry over this very reasonable article Twitter really is dead https://t.co/WeMosSMXAP pic.twitter.com/WDCBnXnYp5 — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) February 2, 2024

There should be. The lawsuits against the 'booming gender transition' clinics and providers are starting to roll in.

The damage done to kids in the name of 'gender identity' is only starting to be realized.

Oh, I wouldn't call it reasonable at all.



I wonder how many kids have been permanently mutilated between the time conservatives first started saying these things, and today when the NYT finally, shamelessly started saying the same things. — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant🇺🇸🐘 (@TheElephantsKid) February 2, 2024

Even one is too many. But the stories are out there.

Anyone with two neurons of common sense saw this coming three centuries ago.



Now, brace yourself for the lawsuits against parents, doctors, etc. https://t.co/WOvqL3pTYk — Constantin (@constantin_anth) February 2, 2024

And more horror stories. We will look back on this time with the same disdain as forced sterilization and other human experimentation. And rightly so.

A big “I told you so!” is coming. For every person that defended this madness, it’s not too late to admit you were wrong and join the side of sanity. https://t.co/ALWSFMyg3C — Ryan (@rcam_tv) February 2, 2024

They'll never do that, though.

As a kid, I thought I was Optimus Prime. https://t.co/LzwWy32yX7 — miglet35 (@miglet35) February 2, 2024

This writer -- and every girl her age -- thought she was a mermaid circa 1989 and Disney's release of 'The Little Mermaid.' We no longer think that. Thank goodness our parents didn't surgically attach fins to us.

As Kids, They Thought They Were Trans. They No Longer Do. https://t.co/TfMvue1TDR — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 2, 2024

Kids are impressionable and don't know what they want. It's insanity we let them make life altering decisions in the name of gender identity.

Seems to me stopping coding objects and hobbies to different sexes (boys wear this, do these hobbies, girls do that, wear those clothes, etc) is far more helpful to these kids than permanently mutilating their bodies. — Walt 🦚 (@AU_GS_Walt) February 2, 2024

For people who scream about gender roles being social constructs, the Left -- especially the pro-trans Left -- are the most ardent, stringent enforcers of gender stereotypes.

Anyone who has been a parent through a child’s teenage time, especially in girls will not in the least surprised at this “revelation”. And if they are they shouldn’t be parents. — Michel De Lecq (@de_lecq) February 2, 2024

No one is surprised by this, if they've spent five minutes around kids of any age.

“I wish there had been more open conversations,” Powell, now 23 and detransitioned, told me. “But I was told there is one cure and one thing to do if this is your problem, and this will help you.” NYT. The sandcastle crumbles. #NHPolitics https://t.co/xj5fGMOiDb — Sidewalk Steve (@Sidewalk_Steve) February 2, 2024

Every politician, doctor, and mental health provider should read this.

via @NYTOpinion-

About time we are ready to talk about this- and btw- NYT would not have published this piece a year ago…or maybe even 6 months ago. https://t.co/9ImBdEQJ6n — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) February 2, 2024

It's long overdue and there needs to be a conversation.

And Navratilova is right: six months ago, this piece doesn't see the light of day at the NYT.

Finally, in the @nytimes:



"As one detransitioned man, now in a gay relationship, put it, 'I was a gay man pumped up to look like a woman and dated a lesbian who was pumped up to look like a man. If that’s not conversion therapy, I don’t know what is.'" https://t.co/EeqYzlr2RQ — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 2, 2024

Colin reminds us how far we've come that this piece got published now:

For perspective on how far behind the NYT is on this issue, here's me and @FondOfBeetles in the @WSJ almost exactly 4 years ago.



We were viciously attacked for this piece. It helped usher in my exit from academia. Times are changing, finally. pic.twitter.com/BLtIxfs4Xi — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 2, 2024

We hope times are changing.

Brilliant reporting on controversial issues re: transgender therapeutic approaches by Pamela Paul ⁦@nytopinion⁩. "prioritize compassion over demonization..rising above culture-war politics and returning to reason..the most humane path forward."🙏👍🎯 https://t.co/m7lshFkP4R — Jeffrey Flier (@jflier) February 2, 2024

This shouldn't be controversial, but it will be. We'll be curious to see how much blowback the NYT and Pamela Paul get over this.

The lies told to distressed teenagers: “

* “Powell believed that the reason she didn’t feel comfortable in her body was that she was in the wrong body….”

* “The narrative she had heard and absorbed was that if you don’t transition, you’ll kill yourself.” https://t.co/3iMpNHX64x — Bev Jackson (@BevJacksonAuth) February 2, 2024

Just incredible stuff.

Thank you Pamela Paul and @nytimes for finally allowing the truth to appear in print. The tide has turned. https://t.co/jvuDdNDCNn — Joe Burgo (@jburgo55) February 2, 2024

Thank you very much.

We welcome this important new article by Pamela Paul. It seems to be yet another example of the NY Times cautiously attempting to figure out what's going on https://t.co/vwB0vN3O6R — Genspect (@genspect) February 2, 2024

We welcome it, too, and encourage a lot more of it.

Left-leaning media have betrayed gay and autistic kids. It's a grotesque and historic failure of our duty



"Detransitioners say that only conservative media outlets seem interested, which has left them open to attacks as hapless tools of the right"https://t.co/XYXX6kvwHN — Francis Harris (@fharris2011) February 2, 2024

We wonder how many gay and autistic kids were transitioned, when they were in need of other medical and mental health interventions.

This is incredibly importanthttps://t.co/YU0NOikE6p — Grace (@HormoneHangover) February 2, 2024

It is.

"As Kids, They Thought They Were Trans. They No Longer Do."

There is an ever growing community of regretters, detransitioners, and desisters. Because KIDS CAN'T CONSENT! https://t.co/e0nsro0sUy — Gays Against Groomers Washington (@GAG_Washington) February 2, 2024

No, they cannot.

Maybe we're starting to realize this.

***

