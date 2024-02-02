Bold Act of Journalism Alert: NYT Publishes Fair, Insightful Article on Trans Kids

Democrats Take Majority in Virginia House of Delegates and As Expected ... It's...
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 02, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Mark your calendars: The New York Times published an opinion piece that's an actual act of journalism.

No, really.

Thank you for publishing this.

It's a long piece, but worth the read. Here's just a taste, talking about Grace Powell, who started wanting to be a boy at 12 or 13:

At no point during her medical or surgical transition, Powell says, did anyone ask her about the reasons behind her gender dysphoria or her depression. At no point was she asked about her sexual orientation. And at no point was she asked about any previous trauma, and so neither the therapists nor the doctors ever learned that she’d been sexually abused as a child.

“I wish there had been more open conversations,” Powell, now 23 and detransitioned, told me. “But I was told there is one cure and one thing to do if this is your problem, and this will help you.”

Progressives often portray the heated debate over childhood transgender care as a clash between those who are trying to help growing numbers of children express what they believe their genders to be and conservative politicians who won’t let kids be themselves.

But right-wing demagogues are not the only ones who have inflamed this debate. Transgender activists have pushed their own ideological extremism, especially by pressing for a treatment orthodoxy that has faced increased scrutiny in recent years. Under that model of care, clinicians are expected to affirm a young person’s assertion of gender identity and even provide medical treatment before, or even without, exploring other possible sources of distress.

DAAAMN SON: Dana Loesch Reminds Twitter WHY You Never Ever Bring a Knife to a Gunfight With Her
Sam J.
Read the entire thing.

What a refreshing, honest take on this issue.

There should be. The lawsuits against the 'booming gender transition' clinics and providers are starting to roll in.

The damage done to kids in the name of 'gender identity' is only starting to be realized.

Even one is too many. But the stories are out there.

And more horror stories. We will look back on this time with the same disdain as forced sterilization and other human experimentation. And rightly so.

They'll never do that, though.

This writer -- and every girl her age -- thought she was a mermaid circa 1989 and Disney's release of 'The Little Mermaid.' We no longer think that. Thank goodness our parents didn't surgically attach fins to us.

Kids are impressionable and don't know what they want. It's insanity we let them make life altering decisions in the name of gender identity.

For people who scream about gender roles being social constructs, the Left -- especially the pro-trans Left -- are the most ardent, stringent enforcers of gender stereotypes. 

No one is surprised by this, if they've spent five minutes around kids of any age.

Every politician, doctor, and mental health provider should read this.

It's long overdue and there needs to be a conversation.

And Navratilova is right: six months ago, this piece doesn't see the light of day at the NYT.

Colin reminds us how far we've come that this piece got published now:

We hope times are changing.

This shouldn't be controversial, but it will be. We'll be curious to see how much blowback the NYT and Pamela Paul get over this.

Just incredible stuff.

Thank you very much.

We welcome it, too, and encourage a lot more of it.

We wonder how many gay and autistic kids were transitioned, when they were in need of other medical and mental health interventions.

It is.

No, they cannot.

Maybe we're starting to realize this.

***

