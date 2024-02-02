'Wanna Bet'? Sunny Hostin Says We Can't Dismiss Her 'Lived Experience' That Most...
Amazing: CNN Anchor Left Speechless Learning Florida Puts Criminals in Jail

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 02, 2024
Journalism meme

This is incredible to watch. Erica Hill, journalist for CNN, is rendered speechless when she learns illegal immigrants steal in NYC because, in Florida, they'd go to jail. Which means, well, jailing the criminals works. Who knew?

Take a gander:

Deterring crime and theft...deters crime and theft. What a novel concept!

This is a good point. They're breaking the law by being here and working.

Enforcing laws. Can we emulate Florida, please?

'Oh'. Hahahaha. That's all she can say.

Like a freight train.

That which you reward, you get more of.

We laughed out loud.

Just amazing.

Your media, ladies and gentlemen.

The post continues:

Then they go and spend the money in Florida. And come back to New York to steal again. Why don’t they rob in FL? Because in Florida they go to jail

We used to put criminals in jail. Now we don't. And crime is on the rise.

We can watch this over and over again.

The solution to this is right in front of us.

The blue state leaders have taken action: to incentivize crime via cashless bail, and 'restorative justice.'

It's like magic.

And rip off the state of New York the are. To the tune of $4.4 billion.

It really sucks for them.

Like the gangs that beat up NYC cops, you mean?

They have no interest in doing that.

It's just amazing how our media doesn't know this, and is left speechless at the notion criminals go to jail for committing crimes.

The absolute state of journalism these days.

***

