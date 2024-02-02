Amazing: CNN Anchor Left Speechless Learning Florida Puts Criminals in Jail

This is incredible to watch. Erica Hill, journalist for CNN, is rendered speechless when she learns illegal immigrants steal in NYC because, in Florida, they'd go to jail. Which means, well, jailing the criminals works. Who knew?

Take a gander:

WATCH:



CNN's Erica Hill quite literally stunned speechless after CNN's John Miller said migrants steal in NY, spend in FL, but return to NY because they'll actually be held accountable in the sunshine state:



"So what the detectives are telling me is, they have crews here that… pic.twitter.com/XHvcKmelqe — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) February 2, 2024

Deterring crime and theft...deters crime and theft. What a novel concept!

His starting premise that "oh they're hardworking, cleaning, delivering food, blah blah" is such emotionalistic nonsense. They broke the law to come here. They're still breaking the law to work.



Not one them should be here & appeals to economic benefits should be ignored. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) February 2, 2024

This is a good point. They're breaking the law by being here and working.

“I’m like, ‘Why don’t they just stay and steal in Florida?’ They said, ‘Because there you go to jail.’”



Ah. <smiles in Grady Judd> @PolkCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/nTZ1GbHaXO — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) February 2, 2024

Enforcing laws. Can we emulate Florida, please?

John Miller:



- In Florida, you go to jail



Erica Hill:



- oh...



LOL — Gustavo C (@gugagc) February 2, 2024

'Oh'. Hahahaha. That's all she can say.

Life comes atcha fast. pic.twitter.com/yI3F41ho3C — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 2, 2024

Like a freight train.

If that news actually stunned Erica Hill, then she's even dumber than your typical legacy media hack.



If criminals know there are cities where they can break the law with impunity, that's where they're gonna gravitate towards. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) February 2, 2024

That which you reward, you get more of.

"Why don't they steal in Florida?" pic.twitter.com/F4fafRdgVv — The Great and Unmatched Tim Carney (@TimCarneySTL) February 2, 2024

We laughed out loud.

An amazing moment of silence.



“Why do they come back to New York from Florida?”



“Because in Florida, they would go to jail.” https://t.co/rBi3SQTpzS — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) February 2, 2024

Just amazing.

Your media, ladies and gentlemen.

This is the most eye-opening discussion you’ll ever see about the migrant crisis. It turns out there are gangs of these folks who are bent on stealing and thieving and robbing and worse… Then they go and spend the money in Florida. And come back to New York to steal again. Why… https://t.co/kBxHzoRiWe — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) February 2, 2024

The post continues:

Then they go and spend the money in Florida. And come back to New York to steal again. Why don’t they rob in FL? Because in Florida they go to jail

We used to put criminals in jail. Now we don't. And crime is on the rise.

Fake refugee crews are stealing in New York, then going to Florida to have fun and spend the money.



CNN John Miller, ‘Why don’t they just stay and steal in Florida?’



Detectives said, ‘Because there you go to jail,'"



CNN host is speechless ... https://t.co/sIhrgOFf37 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 2, 2024

We can watch this over and over again.

The solution to this is right in front of us.

Moral of the story: elect stronger leaders.



Blue state problems are the result of the willful inaction of their weak leaders. https://t.co/MXvjKXpQHc — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) February 2, 2024

The blue state leaders have taken action: to incentivize crime via cashless bail, and 'restorative justice.'

So you're saying that going to jail is an actual deterrent to crime??



What mad sorcery is this???? https://t.co/yU7uq5Pv6l — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) February 2, 2024

It's like magic.

CNN is stunned because the mainstream media continues to carry water for NYDems destroying our state. We have said this for months if not years now.



Radical pro-criminal policies put in place by Dems in Albany and NYC are HELPING criminals and illegal immigrants rip us off. https://t.co/y4xG2zI6M0 — Rob Ortt (@SenatorOrtt) February 2, 2024

And rip off the state of New York the are. To the tune of $4.4 billion.

“Why do they come back to New York from Florida?”



“Because in Florida, they would go to jail.”



"Oh..."



And that's why criminals love blue states. Sucks for those who live there though. https://t.co/1ZiMfsS2SW — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) February 2, 2024

It really sucks for them.

This is basically what I learned doing loss prevention at Home Depot in San Diego.



I'd catch and log literally thousands of dollars in theft. Nobody else really caught anything. Cashiers hated me, and I thought they must be in on it.



No, they feared revenge by "migrant" gangs. https://t.co/DNBXTjWk04 — Mav (@MavProject21) February 2, 2024

Like the gangs that beat up NYC cops, you mean?

So he’s saying that when criminals know they’ll be punished for their crimes, they commit less crime?



Fascinating.



If only blue city Mayors and DAs knew this, they might be able to clean up their crime ridden streets👇 https://t.co/VdEmQBAbrc — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) February 2, 2024

They have no interest in doing that.

It's just amazing how our media doesn't know this, and is left speechless at the notion criminals go to jail for committing crimes.

The absolute state of journalism these days.

***

