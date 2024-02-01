Elmo Would Be a Better President: Biden Gets Major Heat for EO Sanctioning Israelis in the West Bank

Earlier today, we told you about President Biden's intention to sign an executive order concerning Israelis in the West Bank, one that would sanction those who 'attacked' Palestinians.
He did it, and took to Twitter/X to brag:
I signed an Executive Order allowing the U.S. to issue sanctions against those who direct or participate in acts of violence against civilians in the West Bank, including extremist settlers.— President Biden (@POTUS) February 1, 2024
Today’s action seeks to promote security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.
It did not go over well for him, like, at all.
West Bank cheered while innocent men, women, children, and even infants were kidnapped, tortured, raped, and murdered by Hamas.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 1, 2024
Jackass.
They did. We all saw the video.
We would be better off with Elmo as President, you ridiculous laughingstock and utter failure.— Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 1, 2024
Run along now. It's past your bedtime.
Elmo at least seems to care about Americans.
February 1, 2024
So stunning. Much brave.
Why doesn’t Joe Biden issue an Executive Order to close and secure the US border?— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 1, 2024
How many more times do our civilians and police officers have to fall victim to illegals before he takes action?
Enough is enough.
Biden needs to shut down the border or shut down the government.
His policy seems to be America last.
You're really good at ignoring the border issues— Mark Zuckerberg - Parody (@MarkZuckss) February 1, 2024
Yes he is.
Today's Executive Order is proof that the real battleground is not in the Middle East...— Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) February 1, 2024
It's in the Midwest, in swing states like Michigan. pic.twitter.com/tFbkS7tXwv
Oh, look. Another political stunt in an election year.
They're all laughing at you.— 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) February 1, 2024
You know that....right? https://t.co/PgRdVDTzsp
He doesn't know what day it is. So no, he doesn't.
All four of them.— John The Main Guy - Am Yisrael Chai (@JohnTheMainGuy1) February 1, 2024
No, I'm not making that up. Four. https://t.co/YTmr9mEoDJ
An executive order targeting four people.
And Biden will go brag about it in Michigan and all over the campaign trail.
"The sanctions target David Chai Chasdai, Einan Tanjil and Yinon Levi, who are accused of assaulting and intimidating Palestinians. They also target Shalom Zickerman, who is accused of assaulting Israeli activists.— (James P.S.) Steve Martin (@submx8ch) February 1, 2024
...will freeze the...assets in the US...restrict...dealings" https://t.co/H5RoQp21iX
That'll teach them.
This guy protects illegal immigrants on the US and decides to meddle in another country’s legal system https://t.co/DNEZJHMdnH— Richard Intruder (@RichardIntruder) February 1, 2024
If another country was doing this, the US would scold them.
Lol. Sanctions?— Sandra Gibeault (@sgeb0) February 1, 2024
Hey what about east Palestine Ohio? Where is the relief for those residents? https://t.co/He6zFNaCVP
He's working on that. For a year.
And, no, the criticism isn't coming solely from the right:
It's election season which is why you're throwing crumbs. Everyone sees through your b.s. in allowing Israel to commit heinous genocide against innocent Palestinians https://t.co/pRT2jYAsko— Atif (@atif_chavez) February 1, 2024
Crumbs, indeed.
Dont just sanction those four. Sanction the entire nation of Israel for its apartheid, genocide, dispossession, oppression, mutilation, humilation, & slaughter of innocent Palestinians. It is not a democracy. It's a theocracy that abuses half of its population. This is a fig leaf https://t.co/Ww5NKybkZh— John in Richmond (@John_B_RIC) February 1, 2024
Whatever you say, dude. We saw what happened on 10/7. Israel wasn't doing a thing to anyone until Hamas committed an act of terror.
Actos of violence against civilians in Gaza is fine though.— Obi-Wan Kenboaby (@BaylanSkolLager) February 1, 2024
In fact Joe will sell you the bullets, did I say sell...I meant give at the expense of the US taxpayer https://t.co/Hl3yAKYucx
He can't win. And you know what? We're okay with this.
What about illegals that use acts of violence against us civilians in our own country?— Robbie Perry (@robertperrysr) February 1, 2024
I hope those illegals find you. https://t.co/pGAvSgVNsP
They're welcome with open arms.
But if you commit acts of violence against citizens in Chicago or New York… crickets https://t.co/sXWXp7qYgj— Allen Haberberg (@gabbynoonyraffy) February 1, 2024
We guess they don't matter. Sadly.
Now we'll see if they enforce this EO, or if it really is just a political stunt.
***
