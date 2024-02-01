Part-Time President: Having Solved All America's Problems, Biden Prepares for ANOTHER Long...
Elmo Would Be a Better President: Biden Gets Major Heat for EO Sanctioning Israelis in the West Bank

Amy Curtis  |  6:20 PM on February 01, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci


Earlier today, we told you about President Biden's intention to sign an executive order concerning Israelis in the West Bank, one that would sanction those who 'attacked' Palestinians.

He did it, and took to Twitter/X to brag:

It did not go over well for him, like, at all.

They did. We all saw the video.

Elmo at least seems to care about Americans.

So stunning. Much brave.

His policy seems to be America last.

Yes he is.

Oh, look. Another political stunt in an election year.

He doesn't know what day it is. So no, he doesn't.

An executive order targeting four people.

And Biden will go brag about it in Michigan and all over the campaign trail.

That'll teach them.

If another country was doing this, the US would scold them.

He's working on that. For a year.

And, no, the criticism isn't coming solely from the right:

Crumbs, indeed.

Whatever you say, dude. We saw what happened on 10/7. Israel wasn't doing a thing to anyone until Hamas committed an act of terror.

He can't win. And you know what? We're okay with this.

They're welcome with open arms.

We guess they don't matter. Sadly.

Now we'll see if they enforce this EO, or if it really is just a political stunt.

***

