Elmo Would Be a Better President: Biden Gets Major Heat for EO Sanctioning Israelis in the West Bank





Earlier today, we told you about President Biden's intention to sign an executive order concerning Israelis in the West Bank, one that would sanction those who 'attacked' Palestinians.

Advertisement

He did it, and took to Twitter/X to brag:

I signed an Executive Order allowing the U.S. to issue sanctions against those who direct or participate in acts of violence against civilians in the West Bank, including extremist settlers.



Today’s action seeks to promote security for Israelis and Palestinians alike. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 1, 2024

It did not go over well for him, like, at all.

West Bank cheered while innocent men, women, children, and even infants were kidnapped, tortured, raped, and murdered by Hamas.



Jackass. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 1, 2024

They did. We all saw the video.

We would be better off with Elmo as President, you ridiculous laughingstock and utter failure.



Run along now. It's past your bedtime. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 1, 2024

Elmo at least seems to care about Americans.

So stunning. Much brave.

Why doesn’t Joe Biden issue an Executive Order to close and secure the US border?



How many more times do our civilians and police officers have to fall victim to illegals before he takes action?



Enough is enough.



Biden needs to shut down the border or shut down the government. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 1, 2024

His policy seems to be America last.

You're really good at ignoring the border issues — Mark Zuckerberg - Parody (@MarkZuckss) February 1, 2024

Yes he is.

Today's Executive Order is proof that the real battleground is not in the Middle East...



It's in the Midwest, in swing states like Michigan. pic.twitter.com/tFbkS7tXwv — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) February 1, 2024

Oh, look. Another political stunt in an election year.

They're all laughing at you.

You know that....right? https://t.co/PgRdVDTzsp — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) February 1, 2024

He doesn't know what day it is. So no, he doesn't.

All four of them.

No, I'm not making that up. Four. https://t.co/YTmr9mEoDJ — John The Main Guy - Am Yisrael Chai (@JohnTheMainGuy1) February 1, 2024

An executive order targeting four people.

And Biden will go brag about it in Michigan and all over the campaign trail.

"The sanctions target David Chai Chasdai, Einan Tanjil and Yinon Levi, who are accused of assaulting and intimidating Palestinians. They also target Shalom Zickerman, who is accused of assaulting Israeli activists.



...will freeze the...assets in the US...restrict...dealings" https://t.co/H5RoQp21iX — (James P.S.) Steve Martin (@submx8ch) February 1, 2024

That'll teach them.

This guy protects illegal immigrants on the US and decides to meddle in another country’s legal system https://t.co/DNEZJHMdnH — Richard Intruder (@RichardIntruder) February 1, 2024

Advertisement

If another country was doing this, the US would scold them.

Lol. Sanctions?



Hey what about east Palestine Ohio? Where is the relief for those residents? https://t.co/He6zFNaCVP — Sandra Gibeault (@sgeb0) February 1, 2024

He's working on that. For a year.

And, no, the criticism isn't coming solely from the right:

It's election season which is why you're throwing crumbs. Everyone sees through your b.s. in allowing Israel to commit heinous genocide against innocent Palestinians https://t.co/pRT2jYAsko — Atif (@atif_chavez) February 1, 2024

Crumbs, indeed.

Dont just sanction those four. Sanction the entire nation of Israel for its apartheid, genocide, dispossession, oppression, mutilation, humilation, & slaughter of innocent Palestinians. It is not a democracy. It's a theocracy that abuses half of its population. This is a fig leaf https://t.co/Ww5NKybkZh — John in Richmond (@John_B_RIC) February 1, 2024

Whatever you say, dude. We saw what happened on 10/7. Israel wasn't doing a thing to anyone until Hamas committed an act of terror.

Actos of violence against civilians in Gaza is fine though.



In fact Joe will sell you the bullets, did I say sell...I meant give at the expense of the US taxpayer https://t.co/Hl3yAKYucx — Obi-Wan Kenboaby (@BaylanSkolLager) February 1, 2024

Advertisement

He can't win. And you know what? We're okay with this.

What about illegals that use acts of violence against us civilians in our own country?



I hope those illegals find you. https://t.co/pGAvSgVNsP — Robbie Perry (@robertperrysr) February 1, 2024

They're welcome with open arms.

But if you commit acts of violence against citizens in Chicago or New York… crickets https://t.co/sXWXp7qYgj — Allen Haberberg (@gabbynoonyraffy) February 1, 2024

We guess they don't matter. Sadly.

Now we'll see if they enforce this EO, or if it really is just a political stunt.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!



