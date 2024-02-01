Biden Expected to Issue Executive Order 'Punishing' Israelis in West Bank for 'Attacking' Palestinians

Under growing pressure from Democrats and the Left-wing base, President Biden is expected to issue an executive order later Thursday targeting Israeli settlers in the West Bank.
Biden expected to issue executive order targeting Israeli settlers in West Bank https://t.co/nzsyUXzvre— POLITICO (@politico) February 1, 2024
President Joe Biden is expected to imminently issue an executive order aimed at punishing Israeli settlers in the West Bank who have been attacking Palestinians in the occupied territory, according to documents seen by POLITICO, a U.S. official and a congressional aide.
The executive order is set to be released later Thursday, according to the documents and the U.S. official.
As part of the roll-out, the Biden administration is announcing it is imposing sanctions on individuals who have engaged in such violence, which has killed or displaced many Palestinians from their lands, the documents say.
This raises many questions: how can Biden have the authority to sanction Israelis in the West Bank? Can you really sanction individuals? Who will report incidents of Israeli settlers 'attacking' Palestinians?
So many questions.
i didn't even know the west bank was in his jurisdiction.— lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) February 1, 2024
Last we checked, it's not.
Huh? How does a US President’s executive order have any impact on another country?— Noah Soulis (@soultwist93) February 1, 2024
We don't know.
Any punishment for the animals who still have Americans held hostage?— Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) February 1, 2024
No
Weird
Why’s that? https://t.co/36VBVHy92T
Recommended
Apparently not.
Priorities and all that.
Going after our closest Middle East ally when they’re in the middle of a war??? https://t.co/aGZZ5U40hc pic.twitter.com/rboOEwjf8x— Bob (@Bobsquestions) February 1, 2024
The pressure from the Left and the Squad must be getting to Biden.
This will only make things worse, but let him proceed.
This is what political desperation looks like. The flailing for false moral equivalency to stop Michigan from slipping away. https://t.co/nIehCoVuk1— Josh Offenhartz (@Johartz) February 1, 2024
It sure smells like a political move.
Did the old bastard forget which country he's the president of or what? https://t.co/kwmlQU0BYg— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 1, 2024
Apparently.
Can’t do anything to secure the border without Congress— Chris Averill 🇺🇸 (@ChrisAverillMT) February 1, 2024
Can go after Israeli settlers with an executive order https://t.co/HD3WTr1qcD
Priorities. And what they are is very telling.
Biden REFUSES to go through Congress for anything. https://t.co/hXt2B7Ulen— Aidan (@A_d_n_R_d_i_g) February 1, 2024
If we were Leftists, we'd call this being a dictator.
But now it's (D)ifferent.
Because reasons.
How does he have EO authority in the West Bank?— vderks (@vderks) February 1, 2024
He doesn't.
When did he become the president of Israel?— Goat Fieri (@FieriGoat) February 1, 2024
We missed that, too, but they can have him.
Here's another perspective:
The concept of filing sanctions on individuals rather than countries seems pretty dubious to me, constitutionally. It comes off as a Bill of Attainder without the nicety of getting congress to pass it.— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 1, 2024
And that does make it worse.
Will these settlers have any opportunity to… https://t.co/w6wk6uoOev
The tweet continues:
Will these settlers have any opportunity to defend themselves in court? Since we haven’t seen the order, I can’t say.
Otoh I do think a certain amount of the time a politician will intentionally do an unconstitutional thing, knowing it will be struck down, so they can go back to the special interest that wanted it and say “I tried, but the darn courts stopped me!” So maybe it’s more cynical than it appears.
Maybe it is all bark and no bite, and a bone to the Left and the Squad who think Biden is too lenient on Israel.
BREAKING: Biden will issue executive order targeting Israel settlers who attack Palestinians in West Bank, AP sources say https://t.co/YYnDPuUQd7— The Associated Press (@AP) February 1, 2024
The news is spreading.
Gotta lock up that Hamas voting demographic. https://t.co/ZtqqraK9Om— Reality Czar Rikki (@rikkiratliff) February 1, 2024
Yep. It's an election year, after all.
** Checks notes— RockyTopBucs (@RockyTopBucs) February 1, 2024
Yep, Israel, West Bank, not a US territory.
He needs to go take his nap. https://t.co/lfuHj4PG8s
Call a lid on it.
This is anti-semitism for political gain.— Bernalillo County GOP (@realRPBC) February 1, 2024
There are no Israeli settlers, much less settlers who are just out there attacking Palestinians.
There is only Israel wiping Hamas off the map, while attempting to prevent civilian deaths despite Hamas' efforts to hide behind civilians. https://t.co/F0ZY0c20hl
Remember who the bad guys are here. The Biden administration seems to have forgotten.
That’s OK. The rest of us are going to issue an executive order ousting Biden in November.— Joseph Gelman (@ifofgot) February 1, 2024
We can only hope.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member