Biden Expected to Issue Executive Order 'Punishing' Israelis in West Bank for 'Attacking' Palestinians

Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on February 01, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Under growing pressure from Democrats and the Left-wing base, President Biden is expected to issue an executive order later Thursday targeting Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

Politico reports:

President Joe Biden is expected to imminently issue an executive order aimed at punishing Israeli settlers in the West Bank who have been attacking Palestinians in the occupied territory, according to documents seen by POLITICO, a U.S. official and a congressional aide.

The executive order is set to be released later Thursday, according to the documents and the U.S. official.

As part of the roll-out, the Biden administration is announcing it is imposing sanctions on individuals who have engaged in such violence, which has killed or displaced many Palestinians from their lands, the documents say.

This raises many questions: how can Biden have the authority to sanction Israelis in the West Bank? Can you really sanction individuals? Who will report incidents of Israeli settlers 'attacking' Palestinians?

So many questions.

Last we checked, it's not.

We don't know.

Apparently not.

Priorities and all that.

The pressure from the Left and the Squad must be getting to Biden.

This will only make things worse, but let him proceed.

It sure smells like a political move.

Apparently.

Priorities. And what they are is very telling.

If we were Leftists, we'd call this being a dictator.

But now it's (D)ifferent.

Because reasons.

He doesn't.

We missed that, too, but they can have him.

Here's another perspective:

The tweet continues:

Will these settlers have any opportunity to defend themselves in court? Since we haven’t seen the order, I can’t say.


Otoh I do think a certain amount of the time a politician will intentionally do an unconstitutional thing, knowing it will be struck down, so they can go back to the special interest that wanted it and say “I tried, but the darn courts stopped me!” So maybe it’s more cynical than it appears.

Maybe it is all bark and no bite, and a bone to the Left and the Squad who think Biden is too lenient on Israel.

The news is spreading.

Yep. It's an election year, after all.

Call a lid on it.

Remember who the bad guys are here. The Biden administration seems to have forgotten.


We can only hope.

***

