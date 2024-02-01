Biden Expected to Issue Executive Order 'Punishing' Israelis in West Bank for 'Attacking' Palestinians

Under growing pressure from Democrats and the Left-wing base, President Biden is expected to issue an executive order later Thursday targeting Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

Biden expected to issue executive order targeting Israeli settlers in West Bank https://t.co/nzsyUXzvre — POLITICO (@politico) February 1, 2024

Politico reports:

President Joe Biden is expected to imminently issue an executive order aimed at punishing Israeli settlers in the West Bank who have been attacking Palestinians in the occupied territory, according to documents seen by POLITICO, a U.S. official and a congressional aide. The executive order is set to be released later Thursday, according to the documents and the U.S. official. As part of the roll-out, the Biden administration is announcing it is imposing sanctions on individuals who have engaged in such violence, which has killed or displaced many Palestinians from their lands, the documents say.

This raises many questions: how can Biden have the authority to sanction Israelis in the West Bank? Can you really sanction individuals? Who will report incidents of Israeli settlers 'attacking' Palestinians?

So many questions.

i didn't even know the west bank was in his jurisdiction. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) February 1, 2024

Last we checked, it's not.

Huh? How does a US President’s executive order have any impact on another country? — Noah Soulis (@soultwist93) February 1, 2024

We don't know.

Any punishment for the animals who still have Americans held hostage?



No



Weird



Why’s that? https://t.co/36VBVHy92T — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) February 1, 2024

Apparently not.

Priorities and all that.

Going after our closest Middle East ally when they’re in the middle of a war??? https://t.co/aGZZ5U40hc pic.twitter.com/rboOEwjf8x — Bob (@Bobsquestions) February 1, 2024

The pressure from the Left and the Squad must be getting to Biden.

This will only make things worse, but let him proceed.

This is what political desperation looks like. The flailing for false moral equivalency to stop Michigan from slipping away. https://t.co/nIehCoVuk1 — Josh Offenhartz (@Johartz) February 1, 2024

It sure smells like a political move.

Did the old bastard forget which country he's the president of or what? https://t.co/kwmlQU0BYg — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 1, 2024

Apparently.

Can’t do anything to secure the border without Congress



Can go after Israeli settlers with an executive order https://t.co/HD3WTr1qcD — Chris Averill 🇺🇸 (@ChrisAverillMT) February 1, 2024

Priorities. And what they are is very telling.

Biden REFUSES to go through Congress for anything. https://t.co/hXt2B7Ulen — Aidan (@A_d_n_R_d_i_g) February 1, 2024

If we were Leftists, we'd call this being a dictator.

But now it's (D)ifferent.

Because reasons.

How does he have EO authority in the West Bank? — vderks (@vderks) February 1, 2024

He doesn't.

When did he become the president of Israel? — Goat Fieri (@FieriGoat) February 1, 2024

We missed that, too, but they can have him.

Here's another perspective:

The concept of filing sanctions on individuals rather than countries seems pretty dubious to me, constitutionally. It comes off as a Bill of Attainder without the nicety of getting congress to pass it.



And that does make it worse.



Will these settlers have any opportunity to… https://t.co/w6wk6uoOev — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 1, 2024

The tweet continues:

Will these settlers have any opportunity to defend themselves in court? Since we haven’t seen the order, I can’t say.

Otoh I do think a certain amount of the time a politician will intentionally do an unconstitutional thing, knowing it will be struck down, so they can go back to the special interest that wanted it and say “I tried, but the darn courts stopped me!” So maybe it’s more cynical than it appears.

Maybe it is all bark and no bite, and a bone to the Left and the Squad who think Biden is too lenient on Israel.

BREAKING: Biden will issue executive order targeting Israel settlers who attack Palestinians in West Bank, AP sources say https://t.co/YYnDPuUQd7 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 1, 2024

The news is spreading.

Gotta lock up that Hamas voting demographic. https://t.co/ZtqqraK9Om — Reality Czar Rikki (@rikkiratliff) February 1, 2024

Yep. It's an election year, after all.

** Checks notes

Yep, Israel, West Bank, not a US territory.

He needs to go take his nap. https://t.co/lfuHj4PG8s — RockyTopBucs (@RockyTopBucs) February 1, 2024

Call a lid on it.

This is anti-semitism for political gain.



There are no Israeli settlers, much less settlers who are just out there attacking Palestinians.



There is only Israel wiping Hamas off the map, while attempting to prevent civilian deaths despite Hamas' efforts to hide behind civilians. https://t.co/F0ZY0c20hl — Bernalillo County GOP (@realRPBC) February 1, 2024

Remember who the bad guys are here. The Biden administration seems to have forgotten.





That’s OK. The rest of us are going to issue an executive order ousting Biden in November. — Joseph Gelman (@ifofgot) February 1, 2024

We can only hope.

***

