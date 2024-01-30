'They Want You Weak and Sick': Vox Makes a Fool of Itself Lecturing People on Protein

Oh, Vox. We've talked about you in the past, and it's always because you've published something stupid.

You'd think they'd learn. But they don't. They never do.

Advertisement

Americans are obsessed with protein. They eat about 2x as much of it as the federal government advises, and 60% of US adults are trying to get even more of it into their diets.



Excessive protein consumption could be making us sick. It's also wrecking the planet.



How much… pic.twitter.com/CrRw73eJEy — Vox (@voxdotcom) January 29, 2024

The government recommends a bunch of carbs, bread, and grains.

Probably wise to do the opposite of what the government says.

Protein can help with weight loss, feeling fuller longer, reducing appetite, and boosting metabolism.

You should eat .73 to 1 gram of protein per pound for weight loss.

50 grams a day is a ridiculously low amound.

I remember when the federal government told us to eat seven servings of bread a day. — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) January 30, 2024

How'd that go for us?

According to the federal government, we should be eating ridiculous amount of grain. So I’ll just disregard what they have to say on the subjective nutrition. pic.twitter.com/TDwobIihFt — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@HarmfulOpinion) January 30, 2024

Wise move.

The recommended daily average comes from the ADA, an organization from the same spin off denomination as John Kellogg (corn flakes guy) and are vegetarians and pacifists



The RDA is a scam



1g protein per pound of body weight per day, from a meat or dairy source — Bernard ♟ | YIMBY (@BowTiedBernard) January 30, 2024

There you go.

If you're following government advice on nutrition, I pity you. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) January 30, 2024

So do we.

Way to tell us you understand absolutely nothing about nutrition. Imagine taking dietary advice from a government.... — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) January 30, 2024

Hard pass.

“2x as much of it as the federal government advises”



Me?



Oh, nothing, I’m just remembering that time government dietary guidelines kicked off the obesity crisis in America. pic.twitter.com/qJ1zE3Y90S — Arturo Boremano (definitely NOT “Arthur Boreman”) (@ArthurBoreman) January 30, 2024

Interesting graph, no?

If the federal government is advising anything I'm working off the assumption they're utterly wrong about it. — Cheryl 👩🏼‍💻🇺🇸 #GoDawgs (@ShadowShook) January 30, 2024

They probably are.

It's all about climate change.

(Hint: Eating meat isn't wrecking the planet)

If the government thinks I should only have 50 grams of protein a day, the government doesn't know anything about nutrition. https://t.co/YgR6juROji — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 30, 2024

No, they don't.

Sounds like a plan. We'll have a steak, too, please.

I try and eat 10 grams of protein a day and 300 grams of carbs. I’m a Vox subscriber. https://t.co/IWiPJYfgem — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) January 30, 2024

Advertisement

We giggled.

It wasn't too much protein that was the problem. https://t.co/7WXa1SJeuK pic.twitter.com/0V4UOhNlIN — Dave Danna (@DaveEDanna) January 30, 2024

No, it wasn't.

They want you weak and sick. https://t.co/8HFSU7tSdk — Marc Lobliner - IFBB Pro (@MarcLobliner) January 30, 2024

Yes, they do.

Protein is of the utmost importance to being a healthy, mentally, and emotionally stable human. So, of course, the communists at Vox are against it as their masters want you slow, sick, and sad https://t.co/jghpaSaTfO — New Year Worse Nero (@Adventure_Nero) January 30, 2024

Of course.

The government suggestions are idiotic though. https://t.co/NXtUeqwusA — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 30, 2024

They always are.

@CommunityNotes - we have a spill on aisle ‘government narrative’ https://t.co/uJSvkZy3jL — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) January 30, 2024

Kind of surprised Vox hasn't gotten the Community Note treatment on this.

"It's also wrecking the planet."



I already have a religion, thanks. And honestly for all its restrictions, it's far more joyous and thankful for what we have than this dour druidism. https://t.co/nlXNo5Qy6e — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) January 30, 2024

No religion is as oppressive as the climate change cultism.

Sorry, I don’t take health advice from sickly looking pasty pencil-neck lefties who can be blown over by a stiff breeze. https://t.co/Jd5ISFxyUF — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 30, 2024

Advertisement

But the government says you should!

Eat a steak. It’ll save your life. You’re welcome. https://t.co/16hhvt2sAe — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) January 30, 2024

Meat is one of the most nutritionally dense foods on the planet, and natural.

Gonna be real with you, I don't think protein is the biggest problem with the average American diet. https://t.co/EH84q2RLg0 — DatNoFact ↗ (@datnofact.bsky.social) (@datnofact) January 30, 2024

It's not. Not by a long shot.

50 g of protein a day is barely above starvation level. I shoot for 1 gram/lb body weight. 205 grams. Almost all from milk or meat.



Suck it, Vox. Your advice is making people sick. https://t.co/GxsyFJRzEr — H.E. "ZeroMasks” Pennypacker 🇺🇸🙂💪 (@zerofeiglding) January 30, 2024

Yes it is.

We're glad Vox is getting a lesson. Sadly, they won't learn from it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!