'They Want You Weak and Sick': Vox Makes a Fool of Itself Lecturing People on Protein

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 30, 2024
Twitchy

Oh, Vox. We've talked about you in the past, and it's always because you've published something stupid.

You'd think they'd learn. But they don't. They never do.

The government recommends a bunch of carbs, bread, and grains.

Probably wise to do the opposite of what the government says.

Protein can help with weight loss, feeling fuller longer, reducing appetite, and boosting metabolism.

You should eat .73 to 1 gram of protein per pound for weight loss.

50 grams a day is a ridiculously low amound.

How'd that go for us?

Wise move.

There you go.

So do we.

Hard pass.

Interesting graph, no?

They probably are.

It's all about climate change.

(Hint: Eating meat isn't wrecking the planet)

No, they don't.

Sounds like a plan. We'll have a steak, too, please.

We giggled.

No, it wasn't.

Yes, they do.

Of course.

They always are.

Kind of surprised Vox hasn't gotten the Community Note treatment on this.

No religion is as oppressive as the climate change cultism.

But the government says you should!

Meat is one of the most nutritionally dense foods on the planet, and natural.

It's not. Not by a long shot.

Yes it is.

We're glad Vox is getting a lesson. Sadly, they won't learn from it.

***

