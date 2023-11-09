Here's the NY Times' Statement on 'Vague Allegation' of Journos Embedded With Hamas...
Breaking: West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin NOT Running for Re-Election
A Yale Bioethics Professor Tweeted Out Something Insane
Glenn Beck Has Hilarious Video Proof That 'Biden IS the Modern-Day Forrest Gump'
PSST ... Hey, You. YEAH, You! Vote Now in the Twitchy GOP Straw...
Jamaal Bowman Using TX Chemical Plant Explosion to Fearmonger Met with 'Alarmingly' HILARI...
'Rabid Chick' Accused of Spewing Nasty Slur at Jewish Student in Video RAGES...
Biden Gets Short With Peter Doocy Because He's NOT Trailing in Swing States,...
BUSTED --> CNN Goes Into SERIOUS CYA Mode After Their Oct 7th Hamas-Embedded...
Just UNREAL: American College Students SHOCKED to Learn Hamas Are the ACTUAL BAD...
Guy Benson Has a Correction to What AOC Says She's Been 'Warning the...
Marina Medvin Takes AP/CNN/NYT APART for Their Hamas-Embedded 'Journos' on Oct 7 in...
Anxious, Non-Binary, Indigenous 'Person' Wears Out 'Their' WOKE Card Trying to Get out...
'He's RUINED This Country!' Reporter Has Trouble Finding Biden Fans in His 'Hometown'

Vox Helpfully Explains Inflation

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 09, 2023
Twitchy/SJ

What would we do without the media running interference for Democrats?

Certainly, we wouldn't come up with brilliant insights like the one Vox published.

Advertisement

That's spectacular, even for Vox. And it's real:

Wow. Inflation has nothing to do with prices? Thanks for clarifying, Vox.

It's certainly not the first time Vox has come up with a whopper, but this one is just AH-MAZING.

Out of morbid curiosity, we had to see just how they separated the two:

The root of what’s going on here can feel obvious: blame inflation, which picked up in mid-2021 and throughout 2022. But that isn’t really the issue anymore, at least not at the current rate, because inflation is coming down. The actual problem here is prices.

They’re not going up nearly as much as they were in, say, the middle of last year, but they’re by and large not declining en masse, either. And in most cases, they won’t get back to where they were in the Before Times.

Prices aren't going up on their own, inflation is the driver because everything is more expensive. That gets reflected in the prices manufacturers pay, stores pay, and consumers pay. The two are inextricably linked.

Twitter/X, of course, took Vox to task for their inane story:

Recommended

Glenn Beck Has Hilarious Video Proof That 'Biden IS the Modern-Day Forrest Gump'
Doug P.
Advertisement

That was our first question.

Yep.

Heh. And ew.

It is hilarious. Especially when you realize they're serious.

This explains it in a way Vox isn't capable of comprehending.

These are so good.

Aaaand we're dead.

This one made us laugh out loud.

Advertisement

We're about due for the media's 'how to talk to your right-wing uncle at Thanksgiving' pieces, too, aren't we?

Of course. It makes total sense now.

Peak. Vox.

Perfection.

Our sentiments exactly.

But Twitter/X is giving it the old college try.

We certainly felt our IQs drop a few points.

They just keep getting funnier.

Advertisement

They sure did.

Yup.

It is. They really think they can spin this to make Biden look better.

And no one ever will.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: ECONOMICS INFLATION JOURNALISM VOX VOX.COM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Glenn Beck Has Hilarious Video Proof That 'Biden IS the Modern-Day Forrest Gump'
Doug P.
Here's the NY Times' Statement on 'Vague Allegation' of Journos Embedded With Hamas on Oct. 7
Doug P.
A Yale Bioethics Professor Tweeted Out Something Insane
Coucy
Just UNREAL: American College Students SHOCKED to Learn Hamas Are the ACTUAL BAD GUYS in Video (Watch)
Sam J.
'Rabid Chick' Accused of Spewing Nasty Slur at Jewish Student in Video RAGES ... About Being Misgendered
Sam J.
Anxious, Non-Binary, Indigenous 'Person' Wears Out 'Their' WOKE Card Trying to Get out of DUI (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Glenn Beck Has Hilarious Video Proof That 'Biden IS the Modern-Day Forrest Gump' Doug P.
Advertisement