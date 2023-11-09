Vox Helpfully Explains Inflation

What would we do without the media running interference for Democrats?

Certainly, we wouldn't come up with brilliant insights like the one Vox published.

Vox out with one of the headlines of all time pic.twitter.com/m3ZKe0P1kq — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) November 8, 2023

That's spectacular, even for Vox. And it's real:

Wow. Inflation has nothing to do with prices? Thanks for clarifying, Vox.

It's certainly not the first time Vox has come up with a whopper, but this one is just AH-MAZING.

Out of morbid curiosity, we had to see just how they separated the two:

The root of what’s going on here can feel obvious: blame inflation, which picked up in mid-2021 and throughout 2022. But that isn’t really the issue anymore, at least not at the current rate, because inflation is coming down. The actual problem here is prices. They’re not going up nearly as much as they were in, say, the middle of last year, but they’re by and large not declining en masse, either. And in most cases, they won’t get back to where they were in the Before Times.

Prices aren't going up on their own, inflation is the driver because everything is more expensive. That gets reflected in the prices manufacturers pay, stores pay, and consumers pay. The two are inextricably linked.

Twitter/X, of course, took Vox to task for their inane story:

That was our first question.

"It's not the falling that killed you. It was the landing." https://t.co/iofMWv6DAP — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) November 9, 2023

Yep.

“The problem isn’t Jeffrey Dahmer, it’s the sweet taste of human flesh” — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 9, 2023

Heh. And ew.

It is hilarious. Especially when you realize they're serious.

Did an idiot intern write this?



Let’s review, govt spends insane amounts of $, then prints $ making the existing dollars worth less, aka inflation, then work to make gas & diesel more expensive making it cost more to make & get products to market causing prices to go up. https://t.co/ia1YPOSyXr — Joe (@JoeC1776) November 9, 2023

This explains it in a way Vox isn't capable of comprehending.

“The problem isn’t that I have a running hose pointed at my face. it’s all the water” — Golden Ratio FTW (@phikickspisbutt) November 9, 2023

These are so good.

Is this Krugman's love child or something? — Fat Dave (@realFatDave) November 9, 2023

Aaaand we're dead.

This one made us laugh out loud.

Conversations with your first-year college student at Thanksgiving: https://t.co/aI7fC8KNx4 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 9, 2023

We're about due for the media's 'how to talk to your right-wing uncle at Thanksgiving' pieces, too, aren't we?

Of course. It makes total sense now.

Peak. Vox.

Perfection.

Our sentiments exactly.

But Twitter/X is giving it the old college try.

I am dumber for reading this https://t.co/c6xrGOltYD — Jacob Ingalls (@jacobingalls) November 9, 2023

We certainly felt our IQs drop a few points.

The problem isn't drowning. It's the lack of gills. https://t.co/0aKM0akXij — Jake (@jakeaporter) November 9, 2023

They just keep getting funnier.

I love that everyone who works there thought this was a winner!! — Vagabond (@ScrutonsHair) November 9, 2023

They sure did.

This is the English language translation of the galaxy brain meme — dialetheic bias (@biasbreakdown) November 9, 2023

Yup.

“Why you are actually an idiot for calling the results of something by the name that caused it, explained”



The condescension is the point. https://t.co/J12JMAVoX1 — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) November 9, 2023

It is. They really think they can spin this to make Biden look better.

Nobody will ever accuse vox of being smart. Good work. — Garvin Fouts (@GarvinFouts) November 9, 2023

And no one ever will.

***

