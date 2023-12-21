Vox is Weaponizing Being Stupid to Get Clicks from Fellow Idiot Liberals

Video Purports to Show the 'Unforgivable' Acts of Netanyahu and Biden in Gaza
Gordon K  |  10:00 PM on December 21, 2023
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

There is no greater joke in media than Vox. A site of "explainers" packed with information you could find in Wikipedia written by people who would make Lenin say, "hey, cool it!" 

Vox.com started during the era of hot takes, co-founded by a real SOB, Markos Moulitsas who once said,

"... I feel nothing over the death of merceneries [sic]. They aren't in Iraq because of orders, or because they are there trying to help the people make Iraq a better place. They are there to wage war for profit. Screw them.

He was referring to American servicemen.

Of course that excited our mainstream media to the point where they funded the creation of Vox. That bastion of journalism, NBC/Comcast invested $200 million in Vox.

Well, a few years in and you can see they have not improved one bit. For a disruptive New Media upstart, you can see how lazy and unimaginative they remain. 

Pounce, seize and weaponize, that's the only angle they have when it comes to malfeasance on their side.

Now, let's address the real issue, DEI has been a toxic ideology on the left that encourages racism and divisiveness but in the name of social justice. In other words, hate and racial strife is good when it comes from the "oppressed" classes because of systemic racism or something. It must be defended at all costs. Harvard and other Ivy League universities have been completely conquered by this ideology and it came to a head when it came to anti-Semitism. You see, Jews are white and are oppressors so they are automatically the bad guys. When questioned about allowing anti-Semitism at the nation's most prestigious universities, the presidents failed miserably.

Thankfully for these bigots, their allies in the media rushed to their defense. Which, predictably, brings us to the Vox article. Two things are true:

DEI needs to be brought down.

Republicans are the only people who can do it.

So let's get to it, shall we?

Shhhh! That's their business model!

Exactly! In the progressive mind, some anti-Semitism is OK because DEI calculations says it's OK.

Damn those Republicans and their (checks notes) noticing what we're up to.

Conservative racists don't like Jews but progressives have nuanced takes on anti-Zionism and power differentials so they can be anti-Semites but for good reasons.

Exactly.

It's never the problem itself. It's the awful people who notice the problem. It must be great to be a progressive because you can never be wrong, only be wronged.

Why would they? Ideology uber alles.

Noticing hate is worse than hate if you espouse fashionable hatred. 

Perfectly said.

Yes. This is the perfect place to leave it. In the name of equity, DEI experts have fanned the flames of racism, tore down social cohesion and brought us fashionable segregation.

***

