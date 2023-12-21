Vox is Weaponizing Being Stupid to Get Clicks from Fellow Idiot Liberals

There is no greater joke in media than Vox. A site of "explainers" packed with information you could find in Wikipedia written by people who would make Lenin say, "hey, cool it!"

Vox.com started during the era of hot takes, co-founded by a real SOB, Markos Moulitsas who once said,

"... I feel nothing over the death of merceneries [sic]. They aren't in Iraq because of orders, or because they are there trying to help the people make Iraq a better place. They are there to wage war for profit. Screw them.

He was referring to American servicemen.

Of course that excited our mainstream media to the point where they funded the creation of Vox. That bastion of journalism, NBC/Comcast invested $200 million in Vox.

Well, a few years in and you can see they have not improved one bit. For a disruptive New Media upstart, you can see how lazy and unimaginative they remain.

How Republicans are weaponizing antisemitism to take down DEI https://t.co/XrIZ5GindB — Vox (@voxdotcom) December 21, 2023

Pounce, seize and weaponize, that's the only angle they have when it comes to malfeasance on their side.

Now, let's address the real issue, DEI has been a toxic ideology on the left that encourages racism and divisiveness but in the name of social justice. In other words, hate and racial strife is good when it comes from the "oppressed" classes because of systemic racism or something. It must be defended at all costs. Harvard and other Ivy League universities have been completely conquered by this ideology and it came to a head when it came to anti-Semitism. You see, Jews are white and are oppressors so they are automatically the bad guys. When questioned about allowing anti-Semitism at the nation's most prestigious universities, the presidents failed miserably.

Thankfully for these bigots, their allies in the media rushed to their defense. Which, predictably, brings us to the Vox article. Two things are true:

DEI needs to be brought down.

Republicans are the only people who can do it.

So let's get to it, shall we?

How Vox is weaponizing being stupid to get clicks from fellow idiot liberals https://t.co/1c0thZ2SnP — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 21, 2023

Shhhh! That's their business model!

Ah yes, weaponized antisemitism, as opposed to the antisemitism that's for peaceful purposes. https://t.co/FOAtEUFQgy — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) December 21, 2023

Exactly! In the progressive mind, some anti-Semitism is OK because DEI calculations says it's OK.

"Why do you keep noticing our antisemitism?" https://t.co/rq6VDoYofj — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 21, 2023

Damn those Republicans and their (checks notes) noticing what we're up to.

Democrats seem to be the more antisemitic, but go on. I would love to hear your deluded take on this. https://t.co/adzQj6c6Jo — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) December 21, 2023

Conservative racists don't like Jews but progressives have nuanced takes on anti-Zionism and power differentials so they can be anti-Semites but for good reasons.

"Republicans noticed that the left are a bunch of raging anti-semites, and it's all their fault for noticing" - @voxdotcom https://t.co/NXBWcgTsP8 — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) December 21, 2023

Exactly.

Bigger problem? Antisemitism and the Democrats who cheer it on.



Good lord, @voxdotcom. You are ridiculous. https://t.co/Tfxy07DYUi — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) December 21, 2023

It's never the problem itself. It's the awful people who notice the problem. It must be great to be a progressive because you can never be wrong, only be wronged.

How Vox minimizes antisemitism to protect the left, not Jews https://t.co/JFEoLiyeyf — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) December 21, 2023

Why would they? Ideology uber alles.

Notice they think that Republicans must 'weaponize' antisemitism, because obviously if it weren't for those pesky Republicans, antisemitism would be completely harmless. https://t.co/XLZFiQz7xR — Ilan Levine (@IlanYLevine) December 21, 2023

Noticing hate is worse than hate if you espouse fashionable hatred.

Anti-Semites are storming campuses and streets demanding a global intifada against Jews, but a debate over DEI is 'weaponization.' Suuuuure. https://t.co/q7YLyKtcTf — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) December 21, 2023

Perfectly said.

Progressives are the ones weaponizing Antisemitism.



And DEI is strife with antisemites. https://t.co/oFg3s3SkIY — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 21, 2023

Yes. This is the perfect place to leave it. In the name of equity, DEI experts have fanned the flames of racism, tore down social cohesion and brought us fashionable segregation.

***

